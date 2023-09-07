Just Wing it

The Award Winning Coastin' Wings

$14.00+

Our Signature Crunch Wings - Tossed in Lemon Pepper, Garlic Butter, Bayou Seasoning & Fresh Lemon Juice.

Space Coast Original Dry Rub Wings

$12.00+Out of stock

K.F.C.W.

$12.00+

Korean Fried Chicken Wings Served with a Sweet & Spicy Gochujang Sauce, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds & Fresh Scallion

BattleBro's Comeback Wings

$14.00+

Award Winner of the Space Coast Wing Battle, Coated With Hot Honey Sauce & Fried Rosemary

The Buffalo Blues Wings

$14.00+

Tossed In Our Signature Garlic Ginger Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & Chives

West Coast Wings

$12.00+

Tajin Lime Marinated Wings Coated in Flaming Hot Cheetos Crunch Served With Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce

The Grove BBQ Wings

$14.00+

Celebrating a Florida Staple! Orange Pepper Wings Coated in our Homemade Tangy Citrus BBQ Sauce

Cheeky Chicky Parm Boneless Wings

$10.00

1/2 Pound Crispy Italian Breaded Boneless Wings Served over Pomodoro Sauce, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese & Fresh Basil.

Space Coast Wing Sampler

$23.00

12 Signature Crunch Wings 3 Choice Of Sauces

Loaded Fries

Mother Ship Sweet Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries, Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, Side Of Homemade Horseradish Sauce

Spice Spice Fries

$8.00

Topped with Spice Cheese Sauce, Shredded Pepper Jack, Pickled Jalapenos & Chopped Cilantro

Astro Chicken Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon Bits, Buttermilk Ranch & Citrus BBQ Sauce.

Triple F

$6.00

Fresh French Fries!! - Hot, Crispy & Simply Seasoned

Bayou Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries Tossed in Lemon Pepper, Garlic Butter, Bayou Seasoning & Chives.

Beverage

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Snapple

$2.00

Empanadas

Quarter Pound Empandas, Homemade Dough & Made To Order.

Pizza Melt

$5.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Lightly Coated in Parmesan Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Cheesy Melt

$4.00Out of stock

Four Cheese Blend of Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar & Fontina & Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.

Loaded Beef

$5.00Out of stock

Braised Short-rib, Roasted Tomatoes Saute Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions & Horseradish Dipping Sauce.

Cubanada

$5.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss, Virginia Ham & Homemade Pickled Relish & Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce.

Paninis

All Paninis Served On Ciabatta Bread with Chips. Substitute Side of Fries $3

Pesto Presto

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade Nut Free Pesto Sauce, Oven Roasted Tomato, Spinach & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Chicken & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Garlic Ginger Buffalo Sauce Pepperjack Cheese, Homestyle Ranch & Crispy Bacon

Cubanini

$14.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese , Mustard Spread & Homemade Pickles

The Big Beef

$14.00Out of stock

Braised Short-rib, Fontina Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Pepper Black Horseradish Sauce.

Gimme The Mozz

$13.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce & Fresh Basil

Sweeeeeets

Sweet Guava Empanadas

$6.00Out of stock

3 Mini Empanadas Filled with Sweetened Cream Cheese & Guava Jam

Cosmic Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Decadently Moist Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Custard & Rainbow Sprinkles.

Abuela's Banana Puddin

$6.00Out of stock

Dulce De Leche, Banana Custard, Nilla Wafers, Whipped Cream & Fresh Bananas.

Top Secret Cornbread

$6.00Out of stock