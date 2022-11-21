Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falafel Shack

No reviews yet

9 North Main Street

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Platter
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Falafel Sandwich

Main Course

Beef Kafta Platter

Beef Kafta Platter

$18.00

Locally sourced, organic grass-fed beef, well-seasoned & grilled to medium. Served over Basmati rice, topped with cilantro, crispy onions & green herb sauce. Sides of Channa Masala (substitute hummus for $1) & our fresh pita are included. Halal

Channa Masala Bowl

Channa Masala Bowl

$12.00

Chickpea curry served over Basmati rice & topped with crispy onions & cilantro. Drizzled with green herb sauce. Choose regular (Vegetarian and Gluten Free) or with Chicken Shawarma. Substitute Green herb sauce with Tahini for Vegan/Dairy Free option.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Marinated chicken, cooked on a vertical rotisserie. Served over Basmati rice, topped with crispy onions, cilantro & green herb sauce. Side of Channa Masala (substitute hummus for $1) & our fresh pita are included. Halal.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.00

Three Seasoned chickpea balls served on a bed of hummus, with choice Tabouli, or chopped salad, accompanied by our fresh pita*. Vegan.

Sample Platter

Sample Platter

Choice of main course below served over Basmati rice, two falafel balls, hummus, a choice of salad & our fresh pita included. Chicken and Beef is Halal.

Pizza

Bosnian Beef Pizza

Bosnian Beef Pizza

$15.00

Our fresh pita topped with thinly sliced smoked beef, special garlic sauce, four cheese blend.

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

$12.00

Our fresh pita topped with chicken shawarma, special garlic sauce, four cheese blend, green herb sauce, cilantro & fried onions. Halal.

Grilled Eggplant Pizza

Grilled Eggplant Pizza

$10.00

Our fresh pita topped with tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, four cheese blend, cilantro & fried onions.

Bosnian Pepperoni Pizza

Bosnian Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Our fresh pita topped with tomato sauce, Bosnian pepperoni (sujuk), four cheese blend, herbs.

Nora's Pepperoni Pizza

Nora's Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Our fresh pita topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni, four cheese blend, herbs.

Nora's Cheese Pizza

Nora's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Our fresh pita topped with tomato sauce four cheese blend, herbs.

Small Plates

Falafel Shack Hummus with Pita

Falafel Shack Hummus with Pita

$8.00

Traditional creamy spread made from scratch using organic chickpeas, garlic, tahini and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with our fresh pita. Choose Regular or Spicy. Vegan and Dairy Free (without Chicken Shawarma). If you would like Gluten Free pita select the option.

Manaeesh

Manaeesh

$7.00

Our fresh pita topped with Za’atar (Middle-Eastern herb blend sourced from Z & Z, Washington D. C.) & Olive oil. Choose regular (Vegan and Dairy Free) or with Feta Cheese (Cheese Goatees in Waynesboro, PA).

Vegetable Pakoras

Vegetable Pakoras

$7.00

Fritters made with Chickpea flour and vegetables (locally sourced when in season). Vegetarian and Gluten-Free. Can be Vegan if sauce is omitted.

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut fried potatoes with thinly sliced onions & seasoned with a spice blend. Served with curry ketchup. Vegan, Dairy Free & Gluten Free.

Falafel Guy Fries

Falafel Guy Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut fried potatoes & thinly sliced onions. Topped with sumac and served with Toum. Vegan, Dairy Free & Gluten Free.

Baba Ganoush with Pita

Baba Ganoush with Pita

$8.00

Grilled & charred eggplant & garlic dip served with our fresh pita. Choose regular or spicy. Vegan and Dairy Free. If you would like Gluten Free pita, select the option.

Shorba

Shorba

$5.00+

Traditional Arabic red lentil & rice soup made with vegetable broth and topped with green herb sauce, fried onions & crispy pita. Bowl is Served with our fresh pita. Vegetarian. Substitute Green herb sauce with Tahini for Vegan/Dairy Free.

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$6.00

Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & parsley drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & tahini. Vegan, Dairy Free and Gluten Free.

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Organic greens topped with Kalamata olives, marinated feta, pine nuts, and pickled onions. Comes with choice of dressing.

Tabouli

Tabouli

$7.00

Fresh chopped parsley with cucumbers, tomatoes, green onions, mint & Bulgur wheat. Tossed with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice dressing & Tahini. Vegan and Dairy Free.

Fatoosh Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$7.00

Seasoned chickpea balls wrapped in a warm pita topped with hummus, chopped salad, pickle & Tahini sauce. Choose regular or spicy. Vegan and Dairy Free. Can be gluten free.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated chicken cooked on a vertical rotisserie & wrapped in a warm pita spread with garlic Toum. Topped with onion & parsley salad, tomatoes, pickle & Tahini sauce. Halal.

Beef Kafta Sandwich

Beef Kafta Sandwich

$14.00

Locally sourced, organic grass-fed beef, well-seasoned & grilled to medium & wrapped in a warm pita spread with garlic aioli. Topped with tomato, onions, lettuce, pickles & green herb sauce. Halal.

Grilled Eggplant and Falafel Sandwich

Grilled Eggplant and Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled eggplant and seasoned chickpea balls wrapped in a warm pita, topped with hummus, chopped salad, pickle, and tahini.

Balkan Burger with Fries

Balkan Burger with Fries

$17.00

Locally sourced beef kafta burger grilled to medium & served in our warm pita with feta cheese spread, tomatoes, lettuce & onions. Comes with a side of Falafel Guy fries. Halal

Falafel Burger with Fries

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Falafel and Hummus Plate

Kid Falafel and Hummus Plate

$9.00

Three falafel balls, hummus drizzled with olive oil & half pita. Vegan and Dairy Free.

Kid Hummus with Pita

Kid Hummus with Pita

$7.00

Hummus drizzled with olive oil & served with half pita or organic carrots. Vegan and Dairy Free.

Nora's Cheese Pizza

Nora's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Our fresh pita topped with tomato sauce four cheese blend, herbs.

Nora's Pepperoni Pizza

Nora's Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Our fresh pita topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni, four cheese blend, herbs.

A La Carte

Falafel Ball

$1.00

Beef Kafta Side

$8.00

Falafel Shack Hummus Tub

$7.00

Fresh Homemade Pita

$3.00

Large Hummus Tub

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma Side

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Hummus

$3.00
Feta topping

Feta topping

$2.00

Side fries

$3.00

Side Channa

$3.00

Side Fatoosh/Salad

$5.00

Gluten Free Pita

$2.00

Beverages

Undone Kombucha on Tap

Undone Kombucha on Tap

$5.00
Roy Pitz Root Beer on Tap

Roy Pitz Root Beer on Tap

$5.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.00
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Snapple Tea

Snapple Tea

$3.00
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
Cockta Herbal Soda (Bosnian Soda)

Cockta Herbal Soda (Bosnian Soda)

$3.00
Chai

Chai

$5.00
Orange cream

Orange cream

$3.00
Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00
Honey Pear Soda

Honey Pear Soda

$3.00
Citrus Twist

Citrus Twist

$3.00
Blackberry Cream Soda

Blackberry Cream Soda

$3.00
Sarsaparilla / Maine root

Sarsaparilla / Maine root

$3.00
Boylan Ginger Ale

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Special

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$6.00
Hummus With Vegetables

Hummus With Vegetables

$10.00

Catering

Hummus 1lb

$15.00

Chopped salad

$20.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Whoopi Pie

Pumpkin Whoopi Pie

$6.00

Cookies And Cream Cake

$7.50
Chocolate Vanilla Cake

Chocolate Vanilla Cake

$7.00
Gluten Free Monster Cookies

Gluten Free Monster Cookies

$12.00
Gluten-free Persian Love Cake

Gluten-free Persian Love Cake

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Middle Eastern fusion restaurant with dishes prepared with quality ingredients and lots of LOVE.

Website

Location

9 North Main Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Directions

