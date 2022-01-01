Farmhouse Tap + Tavern imageView gallery

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern

319 Reviews

$

186 Main Street

Altamont, NY 12009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken
Smashburger
Wood-Fired Wings

Snacks

Wood-Fired Wings

$16.00

mild, medium, hot, maple chipotle, smoked cherry bbq, garlic parm, dry rub signature spice

Fried Brussels

$10.00

cashews, spicy maple glaze

Fried Avocado

$12.00

panko breaded avocado, sriracha aioli

P.E.I Mussels

$14.00

ale and andouille steamed mussels, garlic baguette

Pretzel Roll Sliders

$28.00

lobster stuffed, beer cheese, scallion

Crispy Pork Belly

$14.00

honey harissa glaze, pistachios

Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac and Cheese

$16.00

cavatappi, creamy cheddar, herb and butter cracker crumb

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$18.00

crispy chicken pieces, cavatappi pasta, buffalo sauce, monterey cheddar, blue cheese and cracker crumb

Cacio E Pepe

$20.00

house cheese sauce, black pepper, pesto burrata

Lobster Mac

$34.00

butter poached lobster, cracker crumb

Salad

Farmstand Salad

$12.00

seasonal veg, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Black + Blue Salad

$20.00

strip steak, smoked blue cheese, pickled red onion, roasted tomato, bacon, blue cheese dressing

Burrata Salad

$16.00

pistachios, roasted beets, honey and harissa glaze, arugula, toasted baguette

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$18.00

10 oz. local short rib, brisket + chuck blend, LTO, american cheese, local bun

Crispy Chicken

$18.00

buttermilk soaked, sriracha aioli, slaw, house pickles, local bun

Smashburger

$20.00

local short rib, brisket + chuck blend smash patties, smoked cheddar, peanut butter, hot pepper jelly, candied bacon, pickles

Surf + Turf Burger

$32.00

10 oz. local burger, butter poached lobster, sriracha aioli, local bun

Lamb Burger

$21.00

lemon rosemary seasoned, arugula, pickled red onion, feta

Fried Avocado Bahn Mi

$17.00

pickled vegetables, coriander and chili aioli, fried avocado, arugula, crusty bread

Entrees

Ginger & Maple Salmon

$30.00

maple, ginger + mustard glaze, sweet potato hash, seasonal vegetable

Strip Steak

$36.00

roasted garlic butter demi, rosemary ricotta mashed potato, flash seared wild mushrooms

Cowboy Steak

$50.00

wood-fired prime cowboy ribeye, coffee rub, sweet potato hash, seasonal vegetable, house steak sauce

Jambalaya Pasta

$28.00

chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, rigatoni, scallions, cajun cream sauce

Cider Glazed Chicken

$28.00

cider + bourbon glazed chicken, crispy butternut polenta cake, ginger scallion gremolata

Butternut Manicotti

$28.00

ricotta + spinach filling, butternut squash cream sauce, pecans, crispy sage

Pork Osso Buco

$34.00

apple cider demi, mashed potato, roasted root vegtetable

Arrabbiata

$30.00

mussels, shrimp, pork belly, spicy tomato garlic sauce, white wine, fettuccine

Pizza

12" Wood-Fired Specialty Pizzas

Margherita

$15.00

alta cucina tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pickle Pizza

$16.00

ranch, shredded mozz, pickles, sriracha aioli

Farmhouse Pizza

$17.00

OUR FLAGSHIP PIZZA: white sauce, prosciutto, ricotta, mozzarella, egg yolk, chili oil

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

traditional cheese pizza

Pepperoni

$16.00

traditional pepperoni pizza

Sicily

$16.00

alta cucina tomatoes, house sausage, fresh mozzarella, pickled peppers (spicy), basil pesto

Drinks

Casamigos Margarita

$14.00

Hats

Trucker Cap (CAMO)

$35.00

Trucker Cap (OLIVE)

$35.00

Trucker Cap (BLACK)

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern upscale pub fare located in the heart of Altamont Village.

Location

186 Main Street, Altamont, NY 12009

Directions

Gallery
Farmhouse Tap + Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woodhouse Lodge (Woodhouse Pizza) - 3807 County Route 26
orange starNo Reviews
3807 County Route 26 Greenville, NY 12083
View restaurantnext
Red Rooster Bar & Grill - 845 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
845 Main Street Cairo, NY 12413
View restaurantnext
Paul's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
11824 Route 9W West Coxsackie, NY 12192
View restaurantnext
Track 32 - Feura Bush
orange starNo Reviews
1368 Indian Fields Ferua Bush, NY 12067
View restaurantnext
Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1147 Main Street Leeds, NY 12451
View restaurantnext
Gracie's Luncheonette
orange starNo Reviews
969 Main St Leeds, NY 12451
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Altamont
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston