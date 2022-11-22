Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fieldhouse219

174 Reviews

$

219 W. Washington Street

Monticello, IL 61856

Order Again

Popular Items

Your-Way Burger
12 BONELESS WINGS
Ballpark Pretzel Bites

Starters

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Cream cheese stuffed jalapeño poppers with raspberry dipping sauce

French Fry Basket

$5.00

Basket of our signature seasoned french fries

Pub Chip Basket

$5.00

Basket of our signature seasoned pub chips

Bases Loaded Fries

$7.50

French fry basket topped with cheese sauce, bacon and green onion

BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Basket of french fries topped with cheese sauce, bbq sauce, bacon, pulled pork and chives

Fieldhouse Nachos

$9.00

Flour tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de Gallo, and jalapeños with salsa, sour cream and guacamole on the side! Add grilled chicken or pulled pork!

Ballpark Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Salted pretzel bites with Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Cheddar Cheese Bites

$6.50

Deep fried cheddar cheese bites served with ranch

Classic Quesadilla

$9.50

Quesadilla with shredded cheese and pico de gallo, with a side of salsa & sour cream! Add grilled chicken!

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Crispy fried dill pickle slices served with ranch

Garlic Curds

Garlic Curds

$7.50

Our garlic cheese curds are a YUMMY choice, served with marinara! MANGIA!

Burgers

Fieldhouse Burger

Fieldhouse Burger

$12.50

1/2 pound black Angus burger with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and dijon ranch

Chelle Burger

Chelle Burger

$12.50

1/2 lb black Angus burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, pickles, ranch and bbq

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$12.50

1/2 pound black Angus burger with American cheese, bacon and egg

PB & Heat

PB & Heat

$12.50

1/2 pound black Angus burger with pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and peanut butter

Your-Way Burger

Your-Way Burger

$10.00

1/2 pound black Angus burger with choice of cheese and toppings

Lieb Bison Burger

Lieb Bison Burger

$13.50

Locally raised bison, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, horsey sauce and Buffalo Trace Bourbon Glaze - cooked to medium!

Southwest Turkey Burger

Southwest Turkey Burger

$12.50

Turkey burger with pepperjack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños and Guacamole

Wings

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$9.00

12 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.00

6 BONELESS WINGS

$6.00

12 BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.50Out of stock

Slow cook pulled pork with Carolina bbq sauce, Cole slaw and pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50
Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$11.50

Fried chicken sandwich with honey hot sauce, cole slaw and pickles.

Little Sluggers

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50

Mini corn dogs with a side

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Chicken tenders with a side

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Cheese quesadilla with a side

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fresh romaine topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion, tomato, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Fresh romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons - add grilled chicken!

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and tortilla chips, with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.50

Fresh romaine with tomatoes, onion, shredded cheese and croutons - choice of dressing, add chicken!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Fresh romaine, tomatoes, shredded cheese, onions and croutons - choice of dressing!

Specials

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Hand battered haddock filet with pub chips and house-made cole slaw and tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge!

$.75 Boneless Wings

$.75 Boneless Wings

$0.75Out of stock

You must have at least 6 wings per sauce! If you have less than that, we consolidate them to that sauce amount! 6 WINGS - 1 SAUCE 12 WINGS - 2 SAUCES and so on...

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.00

Spicy grilled haddock, pico de Gallo, chipotle sauce, lime cilantro slaw

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shredded cheese, grilled chicken, pico de Gallo - salsa & sour cream on the side

Buffalo WRAP

Buffalo WRAP

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch WRAP

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Pub Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Extras

Small Ranch

$0.25

Large Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.25

Small Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Small Side Guac

$0.50

Large Side Guac

$1.50

Large Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Small BBQ

$0.25

Large BBQ

$0.50

Small Sour Cream

$0.25

Small Salsa

$0.25

Small Honey Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25
check markSports
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Classic sports bar environment with delicious food, cold drinks and all your favorite sports and live music!

Website

Location

219 W. Washington Street, Monticello, IL 61856

Directions

Fieldhouse 219 image
Fieldhouse 219 image
Fieldhouse 219 image
Fieldhouse 219 image

