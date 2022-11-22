Fieldhouse219
174 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Classic sports bar environment with delicious food, cold drinks and all your favorite sports and live music!
Location
219 W. Washington Street, Monticello, IL 61856
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hickory River Smokehouse - Champaign
No Reviews
3514 FIELDS SOUTH DRIVE CHAMPAIGN, IL 61821
View restaurant
Chophouse on Main - 401 East Main Street
No Reviews
401 East Main Street Mahomet, IL 61853
View restaurant
More near Monticello