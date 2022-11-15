Finger Lakes Plates
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Providing Manchester, Shortsville and Canandaigua with a smile one plate at a time Order and come taste our uniquely fresh plates. Made from the freshest of ingredients. Our burger grounded in house, our fries cut fresh to order. Every time! Hope to cook for you soon!
Location
2510 Rochester Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424
