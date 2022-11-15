Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finger Lakes Plates

No reviews yet

2510 Rochester Road

Canandaigua, NY 14424

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Plate
Sweet County Plate
Build Your Own Full Plate

Plates

Cheeseburger Plate

$7.99+

Cheeseburger(s) with your choice of side(s) and condiment(s)

Hamburger Plate

$7.99+

Hamburger(s) with your choice of 3 side(s) and condiment(s).

Hot's Plate

$7.99+

Zweigle's Hot Dog(s) with your choice of side(s) and Condiment(s)

Chicken Tender Plate

$7.99+

Chicken Tender(s) with your choice of side(s) and condiment(s)

Build Your Own 1/2 Plate

$9.99

Choose your protein, 3 sides and top it how you like ! Made by you, because you know what's best!

Build Your Own Full Plate

$12.99

Choose your protein, 3 sides and top it how you like! Made by you, because you know what's best!

Build your own plate in a cup

$7.99

Can't find it in yourself to finish a full plate? Me either. Why not a plate in a cup? Fun, portable, and just the right size. Choose any 3 sides, choose your protein and top it how you like! (Fills a 32 oz cup!)

Specialty Plates

Cowboy Plate

$8.99+

BBQ Pulled pork baked beans and potato salad with onion rings

Buffalo Chicken Plate

$8.99+

Chicken Tenders dressed in Buffalo Blue sauce with house cut home fries and Mac salad

Sweet County Plate

$8.99+

Chicken Tenders dressed in County Sweet and Mozzarella cheese with house cut homefries and Mac salad

Chili Plate

$8.99+

Hot dogs smothered in house made chili and topped with Cheddar Choice of house cut fries and Mac salad or choose your own!

Burgers

The Classic

$7.99

Hand smashed burger with house sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.99

House made and smashed burger with Bacon, Cheddar, Mayo and Onion

Cowboy Burger

$8.99

Delicious House smashed burger topped with cheddar, onion rings and cowboy beans smothered in house BBQ sauce.

Dogs

Classic Dog

$5.99

Delicious Zwiegl Hot Dog with Ketchup, Mustard and Relish.

The New York

$6.99

Zweigle Hot Dog with onion sauce, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard.

Texas Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Homemade Chili, Cheddar, and onion on a soft bun.

The Cowboy

$6.99

Shanes cowboy beans, cheddar, and fried onions.

Pulled Pork

Classic Pulled Pork

$7.99Out of stock

House made BBQ Pulled Pork and Cheddar Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

The Philly Pork

$8.99Out of stock

House slow cooked pulled pork smothered in BBQ Sauce with fries and Cole slaw on a kaiser roll.

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Freshly cut fries in house. These crispy on the outside fluffy on the inside will have you wanting more!

Fresh Cut Homefries

$3.99

Fresh house cut home fries. Deep Fried to perfection. Don't forget to check out the messy fries/home fries !

Momma's Mac Salad

$3.99

Momma's Potato Salad

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Shane's Cowboy Beans

$4.99

8oz side of Beans topped with fresh shredded cheddar

Baked Beans

$4.99

8oz side of fresh baked beans

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Freshly breaded and fried buttermilk chicken tenders

Messy Fries

$5.99

Fresh Cut house fries topped with delicious meat hot!

Messy Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Tenders with Meat Sauce, Cheddar and Bacon

Desserts

Momma's Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.99+

Momma's Crazy Brownies

$3.99

Meal Deal

Make it a Meal

$4.99

Make any menu item a meal. (Side & Drink)

Beverages

12 OZ Can's

$1.50

Tea's

$2.50

Side Sauces

Pick a side sauce

Choose A Sauce

Vegetarian Alternatives

The Beyond Plate

$8.99+Out of stock

Your Choice of beyond burgers or veggie dogs with choice of 3 sides and condiments.

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Beyond Burger with lettuce, onion, tomato and vegan mayo on a kaiser roll.

Veggie Dog

$7.99

Veggie Dog with Relish and Mustard on a roll.

Restaurant info

Providing Manchester, Shortsville and Canandaigua with a smile one plate at a time Order and come taste our uniquely fresh plates. Made from the freshest of ingredients. Our burger grounded in house, our fries cut fresh to order. Every time! Hope to cook for you soon!

Location

2510 Rochester Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Directions

