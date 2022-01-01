Restaurant header imageView gallery

Penn Yan Diner

No reviews yet

131 East Elm Street

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
The Shawn
Sausage Gravy Biscuits

Breakfast Classics

One egg on diner made roll, toast or English muffin, with your choice of meat & cheese

The Uncle Terry

$11.99

Half order of biscuits and gravy, with two eggs over top, & half order of homefries

Sausage Gravy Biscuits

$6.99+

Sausage in a rue based recipe served over scratch baking powder biscuits

Eggs Benedict

$12.49

Two poached eggs served on an english muffin. Served with ham and topped with Hollandaise sauce.

Loaded Tator Tots

$12.49

A layer of tots with choice of meat, 2 eggs any style, hollandaise sauce and cheese.

The Big Steve

$7.99

Half order of homefries topped with sausage gravy and toast.

The Grandpa Don

$5.49

Two Eggs with Toast

The Chris

$10.99

Two eggs with toast and your choice of canned or dinermade corned beef hash

Eggs & Meat

$8.49

Two eggs with toast, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

One egg on diner-made roll, toast or English muffin, with your choice of meat & cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Two eggs, choice of cheese, and meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add Salsa and Sour Cream.

The Shawn

$13.49

Two pancakes or french toast, two eggs, with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, toast and homefries.

Diner Pancakes

$3.49+

Sweetcream, Birkett Mills Buckwheat or Gluten Free batter, with fun optional toppings!

Fresh Belgium Waffle

$6.49

Who doesn't love a waffle? Fresh made in the diner!

French Toast

$3.49+

French toast made with Texas Toast and served with confectionery sugar. (Toast substitution offered, sourdough add $2.00)

Fruited French Toast

$9.49

Two pieces of French Toast filled with your choice of yummy goodness.

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

Your omelet. Your way. Always delicious.

Breakfast Sides

A side of everyone's favorite tots.

Homefries

$3.49+

You can never have enough homefries.

Half Order Loaded Tots

$6.49

Half an order of our famous loaded tots.

Side of Plain Tots

$3.49

A side of everyone's favorite tots.

Corn Beef Hash

$7.49

Canned or Dinermade -- both delicious!

Side of Meat

$3.49

A side of meat for your extra protein days.

Side of Eggs

$1.99+

One, Two or Three -- your way.

Oatmeal

$3.99+

Warm and always filling.

Side of Fruit

$1.99

Apple, Banana or a Fruit Cup

Iced Cinnamon Toast

$2.99

Side of Toast

$1.99

Extra carbs to start your day!

Sauce on the Side

Everything is better with a little exrta sauce.

Gluten Free Bagel

$1.99

Lunch Specials

Tuna salad with a choice of cheese and bread.

Fish & Chips Platter

$12.99

Two Battered Haddock Filets, with a side of coleslaw and side of fries and homemade tarter sauce

Hot Sandwiches

Reuben

$10.99

Dinermade corned beef, sauerkrat, 1000 island dressing with swiss on a grilled rye.

Hot Roast Beef & Gravy

$9.99

Red Osier roast beef on your choice of bread, smothered in beef gravy.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Your choice of cheese, bread and optional meat.

Chicken Fingers

$8.99+

With your choice of dipping sauce

The Burger

$12.49

It's not a diner without a solid burger. Make it your own with cheese, dressing or bacon.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$10.99

Make it sandwich or a wrap -- either way it will be delicious with dipping sauce!

Cold Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$11.49

Your choice of deli meat, tuna, egg, or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on toasted bread.

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Deli Sandwich

$8.49

Your choice of deli meat, tuna, egg, or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on your choice of bread.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.49

Choice of meat, romaine and spring mix lettuces, cucumber, tomatoes and hard-boiled eggs.

House Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato wedge, and carrots

Soups

French Onion

$4.49+

A cup or bowl of our diner made French Onion soup.

Soup of the Day

$4.49+

Ask your server what the soup of the day is!

1/2 Sandwich & a Cup of Soup

$9.49

A little bit of each, and a lot of yum.

Lunch Sides

Side of French Fries

$2.99+

Applesauce

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

$1.49

Go ahead and give it some extra dips!

Side of Plain Tots

$3.49

A side of everyone's favorite tots.

Pies

Our pies change weekly! Check our website for this week's special.

Pie of the Week

$4.99

Our pies change weekly! Check our website for this week's special.

Ice Cream

Chocolate

$3.49

Vanilla

$3.49

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$6.49

Chocolate

$6.49

Strawberry

$6.49

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Coffee

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Travel Mug Refill

$2.99

Cold Drinks

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Soft Drink

$2.29

Juice

$1.99+

Cold Brew

$4.49

Food Gifts

1 lb of Finger Lakes Coffee

$11.95

Sudsy's Hot Sauce

$7.99

Apparel Gifts

Penn Yan Diner Since 1925 T-Shirt

$19.99

Celebrate the history of the Penn Yan Diner with our classic Since 1925 t-shirts. Comes in Red and Blue.

Penn Yan Diner Since 1925 T-Shirt (Youth)

$14.99

Celebrate the history of the Penn Yan Diner with our classic Since 1925 t-shirts. Comes in Red and Blue.

Penn Yan Diner Classic Photo T-Shirt

$24.99

Celebrate the history of the Penn Yan Diner with our classic diner photo t-shirts on a black t-shirt.

Penn Yan Diner Since 1925 Sweatshirt

$29.99

Celebrate the history of the Penn Yan Diner with our classic Since 1925 pullover sweatshirts. Comes in Red.

Penn Yan Diner Ceramic Mugs

$9.99

Penn Yan Diner Travel Mug

$11.99

Penn Yan Diner Ornaments

$11.99

Penn Yan Diner Magnets

$3.99

Penn Yan Diner Stickers

$2.99

Penn Yan Diner Trucker Hat

$24.99

Penn Yan Diner Dad Hat

$24.99

Penn Yan Diner Logo Zip Sweatshirt

$44.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Penn Yan Diner is one of the few remaining establishments set in a classic 1925 American Rail Car Diner. Nestled in the historic Village of Penn Yan, the diner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Website

Location

131 East Elm Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527

Directions

