Penn Yan Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Penn Yan Diner is one of the few remaining establishments set in a classic 1925 American Rail Car Diner. Nestled in the historic Village of Penn Yan, the diner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
131 East Elm Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527
