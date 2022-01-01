Bella's Seneca Lake Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come Visit "The Steakhouse of the Finger Lakes!"
Location
369 WATERLOO - GENEVA RD, WATERLOO, NY 13165
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante - 93 Seneca Street
4.5 • 1,030
93 Seneca Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurant