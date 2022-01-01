Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penn Yan restaurants you'll love

Penn Yan restaurants
  • Penn Yan

Penn Yan's top cuisines

Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Must-try Penn Yan restaurants

Penn Yan Diner image

 

Penn Yan Diner

131 East Elm Street, Penn Yan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet$9.99
Your omelet. Your way. Always delicious.
Loaded Tator Tots$11.29
A layer of tots with choice of meat, 2 eggs any style, hollandaise sauce and cheese.
The Shawn$11.89
Two pancakes or french toast, two eggs, with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, toast and homefries.
More about Penn Yan Diner
Silverbird Wood Fired image

 

Silverbird Wood Fired

133 East Elm Street, Penn Yan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing
Caesar Salad$9.00
Green leaf tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons
Poutine Basket$11.00
Fries topped with beef gravy, cheese curds and green onions
More about Silverbird Wood Fired
Consumer pic

 

Main Deck

301 Lake Street, Penn Yan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Main Deck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Penn Yan

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Hummus

Pies

