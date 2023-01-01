Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Penn Yan
  • /
  • SOLDIERS & SAILORS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - 418 N Main St
Main picView gallery

SOLDIERS & SAILORS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - 418 N Main St

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

418 N Main St

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

418 N Main St, Penn Yan NY 14527

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Penn Yan Diner
orange starNo Reviews
131 East Elm Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Silverbird Wood Fired
orange starNo Reviews
133 East Elm Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Main Deck
orange starNo Reviews
301 Lake Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Finger Lakes Plates -
orange starNo Reviews
4 North Main Street Rushville, NY 14544
View restaurantnext
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante - 93 Seneca Street
orange star4.5 • 1,030
93 Seneca Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurantnext
Stonecat Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5315 State Route 414 Hector, NY 14841
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Penn Yan

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SOLDIERS & SAILORS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - 418 N Main St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston