Fins - Fenwick 37234 Lighthouse Rd

review star

No reviews yet

37234 Lighthouse Rd

Selbyville, DE 19975

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Raw Bar

Raw Clams 1/2 Dz

$9.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Raw Clams Dozen

$16.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Raw Oysters

$16.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Bakes & Steamer

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Middlenecks, Drawn Butter, Lemon

Steamed Shrimp 1/2lb

$14.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Steamed Shrimp 1lb

$26.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Steamer Combo

$37.00

1/4lb Shrimp, Half Dozen Clams, Half Dozen Oysters, 1/4 Mussels, Drawn Butter, Cocktail Sauce

Baked Oysters

$19.00

Drawn Butter

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

1 1/2lbs, Chef's Sauce Du Jour

Clams Casino

$14.00

Half Dozen Topnecks, Bacon, Peppers, Herbs, Spices, Cheese Blend

1\2 Dozen Steamed Oysters

$16.00

Drawn Butter

Crab Imperial Oysters

$21.00

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Encrusted, House Made Bread Crumbs Blend, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Arugula, Chipotle Mayo

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Red Onion, Basil, Asiago & Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Bread

Calamari

$15.00

Hand-Battered, Flash Fried, Horseradish Sour Cream & Marinara

Fried Oyster App

$17.00

1/2 Dozen, Hand-Battered, Flash Fried, Cocktail Sauce

Seafood Skins

$16.00

Potato Skins, Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Imperial, Cheese Blend, Sour Cream

Crab Dip

$17.00

Lump Crab Meat, Secret Seasonings, Cheese Blend, Tortilla Chips *** Sub French Baguette +$1.00***

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Corn Tortilla, Ahi Tuna, Guacamole, Sesame Seeds, Tobiko, Seaweed Salad, Honey-Wasabi Aioli, Sriracha

Fried Avocado

$14.00

Halved, Tempura Battered, Light Fried, Stuffed with Fins' Shrimp Salad , Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Sour Cream

Add Milano Roll

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Fresh Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Herb Tomato Broth

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Call Restaurant for Daily Soup Specials

Oyster Stew

$12.00

Made to order, one of Baltimore's oldest recipes

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, Whole Grain Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Hearts Of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Spiced Oyster Crackers

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$18.00

Chilled Shrimp, Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Candied Pecans, Mushrooms, Radish, Bacon, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Honey Ginger Ranch Dressing

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Baby Arugula, Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Honey Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

All Natural Chicken Breast, Grilled, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Honey Bourbon Sauce, Brioche Bun

Buffalo Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Milano Roll

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$17.00

New Orleans Style, Hand Battered, Lettuce, Tomato, Cajun Tarter, Toasted Milano Roll

The Peacemaker

$18.00

Oyster Po' Boy with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sour Cream, Toasted Milano Roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Home Made, Broiled, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Tarter Sauce

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla ***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla ***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.00

Breaded & Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce, Applewood, Smoked Bacon , Tarted Sauce, Texas Toast

Fish Sandwich

Carolina Hot Chicken

$16.00

Hand Battered, Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Slaw, Carolina Hot Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

5oz. Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak, Pickled Onion & Cucumber Slaw, Toasted Brioche Roll, Honey Wasabi Aioli

Burger

$14.00

1/2lb Certified Angus Burger, Fresh, Never Frozen hand made patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese, Brioche Roll *** Choice of one side*** Add Bacon $1.50

Beyond burger

$17.00

100% plant based patty, Pickled Cucumber, Red Onion, Brioche Bun *** Add Cheese for $1.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Applesauce

$4.00Out of stock

Asparagus

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side House

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Salmon

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Apple Walnut Cheesecake

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Choc Pie

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda Water

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Water

DR. Pepper

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37234 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville, DE 19975

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

