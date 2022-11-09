Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Wings Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1700 15th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO
10 PIECES
20 PACK

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$12.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$16.69

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$28.69

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$56.09

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$84.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$106.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$136.39

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$12.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$23.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$45.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$67.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$111.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.69

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.79
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.79
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.79

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.19
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.79
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.49
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.19
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.79
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.49
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.09
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.49+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.19
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.19
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.19

PICKLES

$4.09Out of stock
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.09

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.89Out of stock

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.89Out of stock

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.89
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.89
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.39
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.39
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.69
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.69
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.69
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.69
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.19Out of stock
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.19Out of stock

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$7.49Out of stock

3PC TENDER COMBO

$12.39Out of stock
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$11.49Out of stock

5PC TENDER COMBO

$14.39Out of stock

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$9.39
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.39
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$9.39
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$13.59
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$13.59
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$13.59

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.89Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$19.29Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$19.29Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$6.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

JUST WING IT!

Website

Location

1700 15th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Fire Wings Midtown image
Fire Wings Midtown image
Fire Wings Midtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1350 16th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
orange star4.5 • 80
1409 R St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Frog & Slim
orange starNo Reviews
1420 16th St Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
University of Beer - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1510 16th Street Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
ODD COOKIE - 1015 9th St
orange star4.5 • 995
1015 9th St SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston