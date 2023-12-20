Cafe Bernardo R15
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cafe Bernardo is a casual Sacramento restaurant concept based on the European tradition of cafe dining. With multiple locations in Sacramento and Davis, a seasonal farm-to-fork menu and comfortable atmosphere, it has been a dining staple in the region for over 25 years.
Location
1431 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown - Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145
No Reviews
1610 R Street, Suite 145 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant