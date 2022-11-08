  • Home
  Plano
  Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Plano, TX
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Plano, TX

No reviews yet

1320 N Central Expwy

Plano, TX 75074

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail
Combo Platter
10 Chicken Wings

Cold Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado & cilantro in our house made secret sauce.

Aquachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aquachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Ceviche

$10.95

Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.

Cev & Shrimp Mix

$14.95

Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.

Tostada Cev

$6.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.

Tostada Cev & Shrimp

$7.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp, and all its fixings.

Tostada Pulpo

$8.95

Tostada with mayo, topped with seasoned octopus and all its fixings.

Guacamole

$10.95

Mashed avocados, chopped red onions, tomatoes & cilantro. Served with house tortillas chips.

Shrimp Michelada

$19.69

Oyster Bar

6 Raw Oysters To-Go

$10.95

6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

12 Raw Oysters To-Go

$15.95

12 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.

Grilled Oysters To-Go

$13.95+

Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.

Fried Rice

$8.95+

Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.

Shrimp Nachos

$11.95

Grilled baby shrimp atop tortilla chips, lemon butter sauce & parmesan cheese.

Boiled

Combo Platter

$32.95

Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 LB Shrimp

$9.95

Half a pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Shrimp LB

$17.95

One pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

1/2 LB Snowcrab

$15.95

Half a pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Snowcrab LB

$30.95

One pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Crawfish

$9.95Out of stock

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

3 corn on the cob and 3 red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Sausage

$6.95

Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Only Corn

$3.95

About 6 pieces of boiled corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Only Potatoes

$3.95

6 red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.

Tuesday Crawfish

$7.95Out of stock

From the Grill

Pineapple Salmon

$15.95

8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.

Mahi Mahi

$14.95

8 oz Mahi Mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.95

4 jumbo shrimp & 4 scallops grilled, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.

Salmon Trio

$21.95

8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.

Salmon

$14.95

8 oz Salmon served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia

$14.95

2 Tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.

Fish Tacos

$10.95

3 tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

3 Catfish Grill

$14.95

3 grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.

Chickens

$14.95

Marinated chicken served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Cod

$13.95

2 cod fillets blackened served with rice & veggies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

7 jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

3 shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.

K Bobs

$14.95

2 skewers of jumbo shrimp, peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp A La Diabla

$16.95

7 Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in salsa de chile arbor, poblano, chipotle peppers, onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.

Crab Cakes

$16.95

2 grilled patty-sized crab meat, mixed bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.

Tuna

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice and veggies.

Octopus Grill

$18.95

Marinated whole octopus grilled to perfection and served with rice & veggies.

Fried Baskets

1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & HP

$11.95

1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillets, 4 Oysters & 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

4 Shrimp, 4 Oysters & HP

$13.95

4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.

2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

$10.95

2 Fried catfish fillet with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce, coleslaw and choice of side.

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

6 jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in four & cornmeal batter. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

12 Fried Oysters

$14.95

12 fried oysters coated in cornmeal mix. Served with cocktail sauce and a choice of one side.

10 Chicken Wings

$13.95

10 chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side. Lemon pepper or barbecue sauce upon request.

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

6 jumbo shrimp coated in coconut flakes. Served with marmalade sauce and a choice of side.

3 Catfish Filets

$13.95

3 catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

6 jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side.

Cod, Fries & Slaw

$11.95

2 fried cod served with coleslaw and fries. Served with tartar sauce.

Whole Catfish

$11.95

Fried whole catfish, bone n tail, coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

Mojarra

$13.95

Whole fried tilapia fish, head, tail, n bone. Served with rice & veggies.

Strips Adult

$11.95

6 chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and flour mix. Served with ranch and a choice of one side.

Fried Crab Cakes

$16.95

Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of 1 side.

Po'Boys & Burger

Oyster Po'Boy

$11.95

About 8 fried oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Tilapia Po'Boy

$11.95

Grilled tilapia fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Catish Po'Boy

$11.95

Fried catfish fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.95

Six fried shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Chicken Po'Boy

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & mayo. Served with a choice of one side.

Burger Po'Boy

$11.95

Cheeseburger topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, & mayo. Served with a choice of one side.

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

$5.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, olives and feta cheese. Comes with Greek dressing.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Grilled baby shrimp atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.

Tilapia Salad

$10.95

Grilled tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

4 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.

Seafood Cajun Caldo

$13.95

Tilapia fish and jumbo shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, and carrots. Comes with a side of toasted bread, chopped onions, cilantro and lime.

Small Caldo

$6.95

Tilapia fish and jumbo shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, and carrots. Comes with a side of chopped onions, cilantro and lime.

Bowl Gumbo

$6.95

Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.

Small Gumbo

$4.95

Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.

A la Carte

Single Fried Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Fried Oyster

$1.50

Single Fried Tilapia

$4.50

Single Fried Cod

$4.50

Single Fried Crab Cake

$8.00

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.50

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Single Fish Taco

$3.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Single K'Bob

$6.00

Single Grilled Crab Cake

$8.00

Single Salmon

$11.95

Single Patty

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Veggies & Rice

$3.95

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

Veggies

$2.99

Rice

$1.95

Aguacate

$2.00

Pan

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

4oz Sauce

$2.50

Trio Crab Sauce

$4.99

Single Tosada

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders

$6.95

3 chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and flour mix. Served with fries.

Kids 3 Fried Shrimp

$6.95

3 fried jumbo butterflied shrimp. Served with fries.

Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

Catfish nuggets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with fries.

5 Kid Wings

$6.95

5 chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50

Flan

$6.50

Drinks