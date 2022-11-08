Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Plano, TX
1320 N Central Expwy
Plano, TX 75074
Popular Items
Cold Bar
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado & cilantro in our house made secret sauce.
Aquachile Rojo
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Aquachile Verde
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Ceviche
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.
Cev & Shrimp Mix
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.
Tostada Cev
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.
Tostada Cev & Shrimp
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp, and all its fixings.
Tostada Pulpo
Tostada with mayo, topped with seasoned octopus and all its fixings.
Guacamole
Mashed avocados, chopped red onions, tomatoes & cilantro. Served with house tortillas chips.
Shrimp Michelada
Oyster Bar
6 Raw Oysters To-Go
6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
12 Raw Oysters To-Go
12 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
Grilled Oysters To-Go
Fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell grilled with cajun butter sauce and cheese.
Appetizers
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Chips & Salsa
House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).
Fried Pickles
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
Fried Calamari
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled baby shrimp atop tortilla chips, lemon butter sauce & parmesan cheese.
Boiled
Combo Platter
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 LB Shrimp
Half a pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Shrimp LB
One pound, head-on jumbo shrimp. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1/2 LB Snowcrab
Half a pound of snowcrab. About one cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Snowcrab LB
One pound of snowcrab. About two cluster of snowcrab. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Crawfish
Corn & Potatoes
3 corn on the cob and 3 red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Sausage
Sliced smoke sausage boiled in Cajun and citrus seasoning. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Only Corn
About 6 pieces of boiled corn on the cob. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Only Potatoes
6 red potatoes. Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce. Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce. Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Tuesday Crawfish
From the Grill
Pineapple Salmon
8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia Trio
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
Mahi Mahi
8 oz Mahi Mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp & Scallops
4 jumbo shrimp & 4 scallops grilled, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
Salmon Trio
8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
Salmon
8 oz Salmon served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia
2 Tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.
Fish Tacos
3 tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
3 Catfish Grill
3 grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.
Chickens
Marinated chicken served with rice & veggies.
Blackened Cod
2 cod fillets blackened served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Shrimp
7 jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp Tacos
3 shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
K Bobs
2 skewers of jumbo shrimp, peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp A La Diabla
7 Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in salsa de chile arbor, poblano, chipotle peppers, onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice & veggies.
Crab Cakes
2 grilled patty-sized crab meat, mixed bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.
Tuna
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice and veggies.
Octopus Grill
Marinated whole octopus grilled to perfection and served with rice & veggies.
Fried Baskets
Condiments
1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & HP
1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillets, 4 Oysters & 2 HP
2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
4 Shrimp, 4 Oysters & HP
4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw
2 Fried catfish fillet with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce, coleslaw and choice of side.
6 Fried Shrimp
6 jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in four & cornmeal batter. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
12 Fried Oysters
12 fried oysters coated in cornmeal mix. Served with cocktail sauce and a choice of one side.
10 Chicken Wings
10 chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side. Lemon pepper or barbecue sauce upon request.
6 Coconut Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp coated in coconut flakes. Served with marmalade sauce and a choice of side.
3 Catfish Filets
3 catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Buffalo Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side.
Cod, Fries & Slaw
2 fried cod served with coleslaw and fries. Served with tartar sauce.
Whole Catfish
Fried whole catfish, bone n tail, coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Mojarra
Whole fried tilapia fish, head, tail, n bone. Served with rice & veggies.
Strips Adult
6 chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and flour mix. Served with ranch and a choice of one side.
Fried Crab Cakes
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of 1 side.
Po'Boys & Burger
Oyster Po'Boy
About 8 fried oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Tilapia Po'Boy
Grilled tilapia fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Catish Po'Boy
Fried catfish fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Six fried shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Chicken Po'Boy
Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & mayo. Served with a choice of one side.
Burger Po'Boy
Cheeseburger topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, & mayo. Served with a choice of one side.
Soups & Salads
Side Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, olives and feta cheese. Comes with Greek dressing.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled baby shrimp atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
Tilapia Salad
Grilled tilapia fillet atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
Salmon Salad
4 oz grilled salmon atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
Tuna Salad
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
Seafood Cajun Caldo
Tilapia fish and jumbo shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, and carrots. Comes with a side of toasted bread, chopped onions, cilantro and lime.
Small Caldo
Tilapia fish and jumbo shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, and carrots. Comes with a side of chopped onions, cilantro and lime.
Bowl Gumbo
Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.
Small Gumbo
Brown roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.
A la Carte
Single Fried Catfish
Single Fried Shrimp
Single Fried Oyster
Single Fried Tilapia
Single Fried Cod
Single Fried Crab Cake
Single Grilled Catfish
Single Grilled Shrimp
Single Grilled Tilapia
Single Fish Taco
Single Shrimp Taco
Single K'Bob
Single Grilled Crab Cake
Single Salmon
Single Patty
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and flour mix. Served with fries.
Kids 3 Fried Shrimp
3 fried jumbo butterflied shrimp. Served with fries.
Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets
Catfish nuggets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with fries.
5 Kid Wings
5 chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries.