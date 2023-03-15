Fito's Tacos de Trompo 2 #2 de Trompo
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!
Location
3113 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Gallery
