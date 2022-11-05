Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fito's Tacos de Trompo #1

review star

No reviews yet

2808 West Clarendon Drive

Dallas, TX 75211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS DE MAIZ

Taco de trompo (maiz)

$1.95

Trompo

Taco de pollo (maiz)

$1.95

Pollo

Taco Bistec (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Mixto (maíz)

$2.15

Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Tripa Suave (maíz)

$2.75

Taco Tripa Dorada (maíz)

$2.95

Taco Lengua (maíz)

$2.50

TACOS DE HARINA

Taco Trompo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco Bistec (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Mixto (Harina)

$2.40

Taco Barbacoa (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Tripa Suave (Harina)

$3.00

Taco Tripa Dorada (Harina)

$3.20

Taco Lengua (Harina)

$2.75

Taco Pollo (Harina)

$2.20

PIRATAS Y MAS

PIRATA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEEF AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA BARBACOA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA TRIPA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA LENGUA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA POLLO

$3.95

GRINGA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK & CHEESE

CAMPECHANA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK, BISTEK AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA QUESO

$2.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE BISTEC

$11.95

QUESADILLA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE LENGUA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.95

QUESADILLA MIXTA

$11.95

PAPAS ASADAS

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

$9.95

BAKED POTATO WITH ONE CHOISE OF MEET, SOUR CREAM, BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA POLLO

$9.95

PAPA MIXTA

$11.95

BAKED POTATO WITH BEEF & MARINATE PORK, SOUR CREAM,BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA BISTEC

$11.95

PAPA ASADA BARBACOA

$12.95

Sin Carne

$8.95

TORTAS

TORTA DE POLLO

$9.95

TORTA DE JAMON

$9.95

TORTA DE LENGUA

$12.95

TORTA DE TRIPA

$15.95

TORTA DE BISTEC

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH ONE CHOICE OF MEAT, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

TORTA MIXTA

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD, MARINATE PORK & BISTEK, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE TROMPO

$9.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH MARINATE PORK OR CHICKEN, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

ESPECIALIDADES

FLAUTAS

$12.95

5 FLAUTAS WITH CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$12.95

5 RED ENCHILADAS, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TOSTADA SIBERIA

$11.95

CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM

TLAQUEPAQUE

$2.50

TACOS DE ALAMBRE (5)

$12.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.95

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.50

CHARROS ESPECIALES

$4.95

CHIPS EN SALSA

$4.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGUESA NORTEÑA

$9.99

BEEF, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TROMPO BURGER

$12.99

BEEF, MARINATE PORK, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

HAMBURGUESA BISTEC

$12.99

HAMBURGUESA - SOLO CARNE Y QUESO

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA DOBLE

$12.99

EXTRAS

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / MAIZ- CORN

$0.99

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / HARINA-FLOUR

$1.25

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

EXTRA AGUACATE

$0.75

CREMA

$0.50

JALAPEÑO

$0.50

QUESO

$0.75

SALSA TLAQUEPAQUE

$0.75

AGUACATE SIDE

$0.99

ORDEN DE PAPAS

$3.99

TROMPO

$1.99

BISTEK

$2.20

SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SALSA ROJA

$0.50

ORDEN PAN

$0.99

CREMA DE AGUACATE

$0.75

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$4.75

FLAN

$4.75

CHOCO FLAN

$4.75

3 LECHES

$4.75

EMPANADAS

$2.99

ARROZ CON LECHE

$2.99

GELATINA

$2.99

HOJARASCAS

$3.50

EMPANADA DE NUEZ

$3.99

DRINKS

REFRESCO 1/2 LITRO

$3.99

LATA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUA NATURAL

$1.50

AGUA MINERAL

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.99

TODO LOS DIAS

PROMOCION DE 20 TACOS - TROMPO

$34.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!

Location

2808 West Clarendon Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Paraiso Restaurant Y Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
4224 W JEFFERSON BLVD Cockrell Hill, TX 75211
View restaurantnext
Cesar's Tacos #1 - 2919 W Davis St
orange starNo Reviews
2919 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75211
View restaurantnext
Fire Grounds Coffee Company - 1300 S Polk St Ste 138
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Polk St Ste 138 Dallas, TX 75224
View restaurantnext
Abruzzo's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
838 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Phd - Pour House Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1300 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
The Island Spot - Oak Cliff
orange starNo Reviews
309 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston