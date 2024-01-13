Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice 2415 W Illinois Ave
2415 W Illinois Ave
Dallas, TX 75233
INDIVIDUAL CHICKEN
Today's Special
Value Meals
- #1) 4 Finger Meal$9.29
4 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.
- #2) 8 Finger Meal$11.89
8 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.
- #3) 4 Wing Meal$10.09
4 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.
- #4) 8 Wing Meal$14.79
8 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.
Chicken Fingers
- 4 Fingers$5.59
4 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
- 8 Fingers$8.39
8 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
- 10 Fingers$9.79
10 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
Chicken Wings
- 4 Wings$5.79
4 crispy chicken wings. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
- 8 Wings$10.49
8 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
- 10 Wings$12.99
10 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
Side Items
- Side Plain Fried Rice$1.99+
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
- Side French Fries$2.09+
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
- Beef Vegetable Eggroll$1.49
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Extra Sauce
- Sweet & Sour$0.25
Mr. Wong's most popular dipping sauce delivers the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors, making it a perfect complement for any meal.
- Hot Sauce$0.25
Our hot sauce is a customer favorite and guaranteed to spice up your taste buds with its irresistible heat and tangy zest.
- Hot & Sweet$0.25
Our homemade hot & sweet sauce blends the perfect balance of sweet and hot flavors, resulting in an explosion of flavor.
- Mild Sauce$0.25
Our homemade mild sauce offers a subtle yet delightful taste that enhances your chicken experience with a gentle touch of flavor.
- Ranch$0.25
Experience the irresistible creaminess and bursting flavor of our ranch dipping sauce.
- Hot Oil$0.35
Single Pieces
- Single Piece Finger$1.49
A single piece of our flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth. (Does not include dipping sauce).
- Single Piece Wing$1.59
A single piece of our chicken wing (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. (Does not include dipping sauce).
- Single Piece Hawaiian Wing$1.69
A single piece of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wing (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. (Does not include dipping sauce).
- Single Piece Fish Strip$1.99
A single piece of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.
Large Fountain Drink
FAMILY ORDERS
Fingers Family Pack
- 15 Fingers Family$15.99
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
- 20 Fingers Family$21.19
20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
- 30 Fingers Family$28.99
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Fingers & Wings Mix Family Pack
- 20 Pieces Mix (10+10)$24.09
20 pieces mixed. 10 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 10 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
- 30 Pieces Mix (15+15)$34.49
30 pieces mixed. 15 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Wings Family Pack
- 15 Wings Family$19.99
15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
- 20 Wings Family$26.99
20 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
- 30 Wings Family$39.49
30 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Hawaiian Wings Family Pack
Fish Family Pack
- Bottle Hot Sauce$3.49
Now available in a convenient bottle size, our hot sauce is a customer favorite and guaranteed to spice up your taste buds with its irresistible heat and tangy zest.
PARTY ORDERS
Chicken Finger Party Packages
- 6o Fingers + Rice Party$70.69
Indulge in 60 crispy chicken fingers, 5 large plain rice, and 15 delicious dipping sauces. Designed to feed a party of 10-12, this flavorful feast can be prepared in just 30 minutes.
- 150 Fingers + Rice Party$183.29
Satisfy your hungry crowd with 150 pieces of our mouth-watering chicken fingers, 14 large plain rice, and 40 homemade dipping sauces. Perfect for 25-30 hungry guests. An advance payment (in-store or online) and a minimum prep time of just 1 1/2 hours will be required.
- 240 Fingers + Rice Party$302.59
Satisfy your hungry crowd with 240 pieces of our mouth-watering chicken fingers, 25 large plain rice, and 60 homemade dipping sauces. Perfect for 40-60 hungry guests. An advance payment (in-store or online) and a minimum prep time of just 3 hours will be required.
- 75 Fingers Only$72.09
Indulge in 75 crispy chicken fingers and 20 delicious dipping sauces, no sides included. Designed to feed a party of 15, this flavorful feast can be prepared in just 30 minutes.
Party Size Add Ons
RICE + BOWLS
Fried Rice Plates
- Side Plain Fried Rice$1.99+
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
- Chicken Fried Rice$5.19+
Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
- Beef Fried Rice$6.59+
Beef, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$6.79+
Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
- Combo Fried Rice$9.29
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular. One size (large) only.
Stir Fried Bowls
HAWAIIAN + FISH
Hawaiian Wings
- 6 Hawaiian Wings$7.79
6 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
- 8 Hawaiian Wings$10.49
8 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
- 10 Hawaiian Wings$12.99
10 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
Fish Strips
- 3 Fish Strips$5.79
3 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.
- 5 Fish Strips$9.49
5 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.
- 10 Fish Strips$18.89
10 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.
DRINKS
Large Fountain Drink
Sunny Sky Juice
Water
Bottled Drinks
- Jarrito Mandarin$2.89
- Jarrito Fruit Punch$2.89
- Jarrito Tamarind$2.89
- Jarrito Piña$2.89
- Coke Mexico 355 ML$3.09
- Coke Mexico 500 ML$3.69
- Fanta Grape 355 ML$2.89
- Fanta Pineapple 355 ML$2.89
- Fanta Orange 500 ML$3.69
- Sangría Señorial (non alcoholic)$3.09
- Topo Chico$3.09
- Apple Soda$2.89
- Can - Coca Cola$1.69
- Can - Sprite$1.69
Monster
SAUCE + SIDES
- Bottle Hot Sauce$2.89
