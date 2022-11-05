Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al chile taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

3806 South Polk Street

Dallas, TX 75224

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria/queso (orden de 4)
Tostada de pollo

Taco

cabeza

$2.00

Cachete

$2.00

Chorizo

$2.00

Fajita

$2.35

Pastor

$2.00

Pollo

$2.00

Tripa

$2.35

Tinga

$2.00

Lengua

$2.75

Maciza

$2.00

Torta

Torta de jamón

$7.00

Torta de tripa

$10.00

Torta de pollo

$10.00

Torta de chorizo

$10.00

Torta de tinga

$10.00

Torta de cabeza

$10.00

Torta de campechana

$11.00

Torta de pastor

$10.00

Torta de birria

$11.00

Torta de fajita

$10.00

Tacos con Queso

Tinga/queso

$2.50

Chorizo/queso

$2.50

Pollo/queso

$2.50

Tripa/queso

$2.50
Birria/queso (orden de 4)

Birria/queso (orden de 4)

$12.50

Cabeza/queso

$2.50

Fajita/queso

$2.50

Pastor/queso

$2.50

Quesadilla

Quesadilla de tripa

$9.50

Quesadilla de queso

$9.50

Quesadilla de tinga

$5.50

Quesadilla de pastor

$8.75

Quesadilla de pollo

$8.75

Quesadilla de fajita

$9.50

Quesadilla de chorizo

$8.75

Quesadilla campechana

$9.50

Quesadilla de cabeza

$8.75

Tostada

Tostada de tinga

$7.00

Tostada de pollo

$7.00

Tostada de tripa

$8.00

Tostada de chorizo

$7.00

Tostada de fajita

$8.00

Tostada de pastor

$7.00

Tostada de cabeza

$7.00

Bebidas

Agua embotellada

$1.00

Refresco mexicano

$3.00

Refresco de lata

$1.50

Jamaica

$3.75

Horchata

$3.75

Refresco Chico

$2.50

Extras

Champurrado

$4.50

Aguacate

$0.25

Refill

$2.50

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant mexicano

