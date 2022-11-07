  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Tacos Cantu Dallas - 2507 S. Lancaster Rd.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Cantu Dallas 2507 S. Lancaster Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

2507 S. Lancaster Rd.

Dallas, TX 75216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

#1 Taco Plate

#1 Taco Plate

$9.99+

Five tacos on corn or flour tortilla, choice of meat, rice and beans on the side.

#2 Quesadilla Plate

#2 Quesadilla Plate

$10.29

Homemade flour tortilla, choice of protein, salad, rice and beans on the side.

#3 Sopes Plate

#3 Sopes Plate

$9.89

Two sopes topped with beans, meat and salad, served with rice and beans.

#4 Flautas Plate

#4 Flautas Plate

$9.99

Five chicken or beef flautas, served with rice, beans, and salad. Includes sour cream and guacamole.

#5 Gorditas Plate

#5 Gorditas Plate

$9.29

Two gorditas stuffed with meat, served with salad, rice and beans.

#6 Parrillada Plate

#6 Parrillada Plate

$15.99

Fajita, chicken, shrimp, sausage, bell pepper, and onions served with side of rice, beans and salad.

#7 Enchiladas Plate

#7 Enchiladas Plate

$8.69

Five cheese enchiladas dipped in guajillo sauce served with rice, beans and salad.

Enchiladas with meat Plate

Enchiladas with meat Plate

$9.99

Five enchiladas dipped in guajillo sauce, stuffed with meat of your choice, served with side of rice, beans and salad.

#8 Torta

#8 Torta

$9.29

Crispy telera bread prepared with beans, ham, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado slices.

#9 Burrito

#9 Burrito

$8.49

Your choice of meat wrapped in our homemade flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, cilantro and onions.

#10 Hamburguesa Monterrey

#10 Hamburguesa Monterrey

$9.99

Toasted buns, homemade beef patty, ham, bacon, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices and side of fries.

Single items

Enchiladas

$2.50

Quesadilla

$8.29

Tacos

$2.49+

Hamburguesa Individual

$8.99

Flautas

$1.99

Sopes

$3.89

Nachos

$4.99+

Gorditas

$3.69

Taco Salad

$7.29

Barbacoa lb.

$18.99

Breakfast

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito

$7.49

Delicious crispy wrap with beans, eggs and your choice of meat, topped with cheese.

Breakfast torta

$7.89

Breakfast plate

$8.99

Breakfast Tacos

$1.99+

Chilaquiles

$9.89

Vegetarian

Vegetarian burrito

$7.49

Tacos vegetarianos

$1.99

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.69
Beans

Beans

$2.69

Guacamole

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Elote

$3.29

Papas Fritas

$3.49

Papas Fritas Bacon & Cheese

$5.48

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Side of Salsa

$0.50

Extra Lime

$0.75

Rice and beans

$2.69

Extra meat

$1.99

Postres

Churro

$2.49
Churro Tray

Churro Tray

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.29+

Fanta Strawberry

$2.29+

Fanta Orange

$2.29+

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.29+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.29+

Sprite

$2.29+

Diet Coke

$2.29+

Coke

$2.29+

Aguas Frescas

Pina

$2.49+

Horchata

$2.49+

Melon

$2.49+

Cucumber & Lime

$2.49+

Other

Water Bottle

$1.79

Orange Juice

$2.49

Monster

$2.99

Coffee

$2.29

Cup of ice/water

$0.25

Can of Coke

$1.50

Mexican Glass Bottles

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.69

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.69

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.69

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.69

Jarritos Lime

$2.69

Topo Chico

$2.69

Coca-Cola

$3.49

Fanta

$3.49

Sprite

$2.69

Tall Sprite

$3.49

Plastic bottle Coca Cola

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comida Mexicana a tu gusto.

Location

2507 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Daddy Mac's Chicken - 2811 S. Marsalis
orange starNo Reviews
2811 S. Marsalis Dallas, TX 75216
View restaurantnext
Seasoned 2 the Bone
orange starNo Reviews
4500 S Lancaster Rd Dallas, TX 75216
View restaurantnext
El Taxqueño Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
207 W. Suffolk Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
La Palapa del Sabor
orange star4.3 • 147
118 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
del sur tacos - 720 E. Jefferson Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
720 E. Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75203
View restaurantnext
The Island Spot - Oak Cliff
orange starNo Reviews
309 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston