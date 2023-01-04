Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Polk Pizzeria

3939 S Polk St Ste 527

Dallas, TX 75224

Pizzas 12"

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

72hr Dough, House tomato sauce, Cup & Char Pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

72hr Dough, House tomato sauce, Premium Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fresh Parmesan

Meat Lovers

$18.00

72hr Dough, House tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Breakfast Bacon

Aloha Hawaiian

$17.50

72hr Dough, House tomato sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple,Breakfast Bacon

Veggie Pizza

$15.75

72hr Dough, House tomato sauce, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

72hr Dough, Sweet Baby Rays, Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar, Premium Mozzarella

Supreme Pizza

$18.00

72hr Dough, House tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.50

72hr Dough, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, House Ranch, Cheddar, Premium Mozzarella

Wings

Wings

$14.00

10pc Wings

Salads

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Tomato, red onion, carrots, green peppers, banana peppers, Colby Jack , house croutons

Sauces

House Ranch

$0.75

House Tomato Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Cesar

$0.75

Drinks

Coke (Glass)

$3.00

Sprite (can)

$1.50Out of stock

Big Red (can)

$1.50

Coke (can)

$1.50

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.99Out of stock

2 Liter Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated restaurant using classic techniques with a twist. Our 72hr dough offers a easily digestible Neo-NY style pie with unique flavors.

Website

Location

3939 S Polk St Ste 527, Dallas, TX 75224

Directions

