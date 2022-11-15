Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Points Pizza - East 1012 Woodland St

review star

No reviews yet

1012 Woodland St

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pie
Plain Cheese Pie
Whole Order Garlic Knots (8)

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Water

Lemonade

$2.50

Basil Infused Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Abita Rootbeer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

MAYPOP

$3.00

Starters

Hand-cut pizza dough tied in knots, tossed in olive oil and garlic, topped with chopped basil and pecorino romano, served with a side of marinara.
1/2 Order Garlic Knots (4)
$5.00

1/2 Order Garlic Knots (4)

$5.00

Hand-cut pizza dough tied in knots, tossed in olive oil and garlic, topped with chopped basil and pecorino romano, served with a side of marinara.

Whole Order Garlic Knots (8)
$8.00

Whole Order Garlic Knots (8)

$8.00

Hand-cut pizza dough tied in knots, tossed in olive oil and garlic, topped with chopped basil and pecorino romano, served with a side of marinara.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce topped with banana peppers, black olives, red onions, grape tomatoes, and feta.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce topped with mushrooms, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, and shredded mozzarella.

Spinach & Gorgonzola Salad
$8.00

Spinach & Gorgonzola Salad

$8.00

Baby spinach topped with mushrooms, red onions, walnuts, dried cranberries, and gorgonzola.

Arugula Salad
$8.00

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Arugula topped with house-cured orange peel, walnuts, grape tomatoes, and feta.

Desserts

Hifi Cookie

$3.50

Rotating varieties. While supplies last.

Whole Pies

We are a NY-style pizza shop. Our dough is made from scratch daily, aged in-house, tossed and topped with our hand-crushed plum tomato sauce and house-shredded mozzarella (unless otherwise indicated), and baked on 2” bricks in gas-fired deck ovens.
Build Your Own Pie
$16.00+

Build Your Own Pie

$16.00+
Plain Cheese Pie
$16.00+

Plain Cheese Pie

$16.00+
Bianca

Bianca

$17.00+

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, olive oil, garlic (no tomato sauce).

Dave's Pie

Dave's Pie

$20.00+

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh basil, extra pecorino romano.

Habanero Cream Sauce Pie
$22.00+

Habanero Cream Sauce Pie

$22.00+

House-made habanero cream sauce, bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, fresh and shredded mozzarella (no tomato sauce) .

Hot Hawaiian

Hot Hawaiian

$20.00+

Spicy capicola, pineapple, fresh jalapenos.

Meatball Pie

Meatball Pie

$20.00+

Sliced meatballs, red onions, garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce on top.

Old World

Old World

$17.00+

Fresh mozzarella (no shredded), tomato sauce on top, fresh basil.

Pesto Pie

Pesto Pie

$20.00+

House-made walnut pesto, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, fresh and shredded mozzarella (no tomato sauce).

Rocket Pie

Rocket Pie

$20.00+

Arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette, oven-roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, cracked black pepper, fresh and shredded mozzarella (no tomato sauce)

South Brooklyn

South Brooklyn

$17.00+

Full layer of tomato sauce, baked in basil, fresh mozzarella (no shredded), olive oil.

Spinach Gorgonzola
$20.00+

Spinach Gorgonzola

$20.00+

Spinach, mushrooms, gorgonzola.

Super Bianca

Super Bianca

$20.00+

Bianca with spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, artichokes.

Supreme

Supreme

$20.00+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers.

T-Rex

T-Rex

$22.00+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatballs, spicy capicola.

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$22.00+

BE-Hive vegan cheese, roasted red pepper, mushroom, roasted garlic, fresh basil.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$20.00+

Mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, oven-roasted tomatoes.

Vodka Sauce Pie

Vodka Sauce Pie

$22.00+

House-made vodka tomato cream sauce, prosciutto di Parma, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, fresh basil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella (no tomato sauce)

Woodstock Classic
$17.00+

Woodstock Classic

$17.00+

Pepperoni and mushrooms.

Zeus Pizza

Zeus Pizza

$20.00+

Pepperoni, spicy capicola, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, feta.

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pies

14'' Half/Half Pizza

18'' Half/Half Pizza

Stromboli

Pizza dough rolled up with toppings and house shredded mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara. No substitutions.
Zeus Stromboli
$12.00

Zeus Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni, spicy capicola, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, feta.

Meatball Stromboli
$12.00

Meatball Stromboli

$12.00

Sliced meatballs, red onions, garlic.

Spinach + Ricotta Stromboli
$12.00

Spinach + Ricotta Stromboli

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, garlic.

Veggie Stromboli
$12.00

Veggie Stromboli

$12.00

Mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, green peppers, black olives.

Dressings/Sauces/Sides Of

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$1.00

Habanero Cream Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mediterranean Feta

$0.50

Pesto

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Vodka Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Simple spot with craft beers on tap & New York–style pizzas made to order or by the slice.

Location

1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
