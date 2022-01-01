Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Treehouse

1011 Clearview Avenue

Nashville, TN 37206

Order Again

Employee Menu

Employee Burger

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Emp Red Bull

$2.50

Emp Red Bull Sugarfree

$2.50

Emp Red Bull Yellow

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Carry out available or dine-in on our newly designed outdoor areas *perfect for social distancing. Drop in and experience one of the new Hot Bowl creations – the ultimate comfort food-- made with fresh vegetables and your choice of meat (vegan options also available).

1011 Clearview Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

