Flipper's NYC

337 West Broadway

New York, NY 10013

Order Again

Popular Items

Flipper's Pancake
Fresh Fruit Pancake
Strawberry Pancake

Souffle Pancake

Flipper's Pancake

Flipper's Pancake

$17.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, TOPPED WITH HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE CREAM

Fresh Fruit Pancake

Fresh Fruit Pancake

$19.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE CREAM, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BANANAS

Strawberry Pancake

Strawberry Pancake

$19.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY PUDDING, STRAWBERRY CREAM, CHEESE CREAM AND FRESH STRAWBERRIES

Matcha Pancake

Matcha Pancake

$19.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, RED BEAN PASTE, TOPPED WITH JAPANESE MATCHA CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM AND MATCHA POWDER

Caramel Banana Chocolate Pancake

Caramel Banana Chocolate Pancake

$19.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, CARAMELIZED BANANA, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM

J.S. Pancake

3 Pancakes + 2 Sides

3 Pancakes + 2 Sides

$16.00
2 Pancakes + 2 sides

2 Pancakes + 2 sides

$15.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancake

Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$18.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, TOPPED WITH RICOTTA CHEESE, WHIPPED CREAM, LEMON CANDY, HONEY, CRUSHED ALMOND

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pancake

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pancake

$18.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, CHEESE CREAM, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, BLUEBERRY SAUCE, CRUSHED PECAN

Strawberry Banana Pancake

Strawberry Banana Pancake

$19.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, CRUSHED ALMOND, 100% PURE MAPLE SYRUP

Maple Butter Pancake

Maple Butter Pancake

$18.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE BUTTER CREAM TOPPED WITH CRUSHED PECAN

Sandwich

HOT Jerk Chicken Sandwich

HOT Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$19.00
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$19.00
Salmon Cream Cheese Sandwich

Salmon Cream Cheese Sandwich

$20.00
Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$20.00
French Toast

French Toast

$19.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Main

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

PANCAKE BASES, TOPPED WTIH SALAD, ONION, TOMATO, POACHED EGG, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SMOKED SALMON (+2)

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

WAFFLE, FRIED CHICKEN, HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE BUTTER SYRUP AND HOUSE SPECIAL WHIPPED STRAWBERRY BUTTER

Omelette w/ mushrooms, spinach & cheese

Omelette w/ mushrooms, spinach & cheese

$17.00

MUSHROOM, SPINACH, AND CHEESE OMELETTE, SIDE OF TOAST, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SMOKED SALMON (+2), & CHOICE OF HOME FRIES OR SALAD

2 Eggs Any Style

2 Eggs Any Style

$17.00

2 EGGS ANY STYLE, PANCAKE OR WAFFLE, SALAD, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SMOKED SALMON (+2)

Sides

Brussels w/ Bacon

Brussels w/ Bacon

$9.00
Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$6.00

Hash Browns

$8.00

Flipper's Signature Boba Teas

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.50

No caffeine

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50
Pastion Fruit Green Tea

Pastion Fruit Green Tea

$6.50
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.50
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$6.50

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$5.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$6.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

House-made Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$6.00
Orange Lemonade

Orange Lemonade

$6.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bi-level brunch restaurant serving our famous souffle pancake, and your favorite brunch items like Egg Benedict, Omelette, buttermilk pancake, coffee, boba and mimosa.

Website

Location

337 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

