Fogonero - Pflugerville
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Venezuelan comfort food. Made with love. The harmony of the availability of our soil and coast with the way of cooking of the Creoles and Foreigners that came to our land, the result of our miscegenation is the integration of American, European and African culinary currents were in each dish in a very harmonious way you can find salty, sweet, spicy and acid elements that produce an explosion of memorable flavors and aromas that create sensory experiences of delight and enjoyment. WELCOME TO FOGONERO
Location
800 WEST PECAN ST, PFLUGERVILLE, TX 78660
