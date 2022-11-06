Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Pecan Coffee + Beer 100 W Pecan St.

685 Reviews

$

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew (Takeout)
Vanilla Pumpkin Latte

Espresso Drinks

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with your choice of milk, served hot or iced. Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

2 shots of espresso with your milk of choice. Add a housemade syrup to sweeten it up!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

1 shot of espresso with your milk of choice. Add a housemade syrup to sweeten it up!

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with water. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.75

2 shots espresso

Hazelnut Twilight

Hazelnut Twilight

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso, housemade Hazelnut Twilight syrup (chocolate + hazelnut), and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Everything Nice

Everything Nice

$5.50+

Espresso with your choice of milk and housemade vanilla and cinnamon brown sugar syrups; served hot or iced. Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Cinnamon Solstice

Cinnamon Solstice

$6.50+

Espresso with oat milk and housemade cinnamon brown sugar syrup, served hot or iced. Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Pecan Sunrise

Pecan Sunrise

$5.50+

Espresso and oat milk with a housemade pecan milk bourbon orange zest reduction. Cortado size is a 6 oz drink with 2 shots of espresso. Regular size is 12 oz with 2 shots of espresso and Large is 16 oz with 3 shots.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Aer-i-cano

Aer-i-cano

$3.25+

traditional iced americano aerated to produce a velvety nitro-like texture

Vanilla Pumpkin Latte

Vanilla Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Enjoy this perfect fall combination of housemade vanilla and pumpkin syrup in a hot or iced latte! Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Strawberry Brown Sugar Latte

Strawberry Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50+

Espresso with your choice of milk and housemade strawberry brown sugar syrup; served hot or iced. Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Strawberry Brown Sugar Mocha

Strawberry Brown Sugar Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso with your choice of dark or white chocolate sauce, our housemade strawberry brown sugar syrup and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

Autumn Spice Latte

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.50+

The perfect blend of fall flavors with espresso and your milk of choice! Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.

BOO! Nana Mocha

BOO! Nana Mocha

$5.50+

Housemade banana syrup paired with dark chocolate mocha, espresso and milk of your choice. Can be served hot or iced. Regular comes with two shots of espresso; large comes with three shots of espresso.

Filter Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.70+

Our West Pecan Blend brewed with a traditional filter method. Served in a regular (12oz) or large (16 oz) size, black or with your choice of cream and sweetener.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Our West Pecan Blend brewed with a traditional filter method. Served with your choice of steamed milk in a regular (12oz) or large (16 oz) size.

French Press

French Press

$4.00

Your choice of light, medium, or dark roast brewed with in a French Press. Served in the regular size, black or with your choice of sweetener and cream.

Cold Brew (Takeout)

Cold Brew (Takeout)

$4.50+

House brewed cold brew coffee. Served in a regular (16oz) or large (24oz) size, black or with your choice of cream and sweetener.

Cold Foam Cold Brew

Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00+
Honey Cold Brew w/ Lavender Cold Foam

Honey Cold Brew w/ Lavender Cold Foam

$5.00+

Housemade Cold Brew Coffee with honey syrup, topped with lavender cold foam made with your choice of milk.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Traditional Vietnamese iced coffee! Comes in one size (16oz). *Contains diary

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

96oz coffee with accoutrements (cups, lids, assorted sweeteners, and half n half)

Non Coffee Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chai black tea concentrate with milk of choice. Served iced or hot and in a regular or large size.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.25+

Ceremonial grade powdered green tea with milk of choice. Served iced or hot and in a regular or large size. It is unsweetened. We recommend it with coconut milk and lavender syrup.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Turmeric Latte mix with milk of choice. Served iced or hot and in a regular or large size. Spices in the turmeric mix are: turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cayenne. It is unsweetened but we recommend it with honey and coconut milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Single origin dark chocolate sauce with your choice of milk served in a kids, regular, or large size. If you'd like whipped cream please leave us a note!

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk with your choice of syrup. Served in a kids, regular, or large size. If you'd like whipped cream please leave us a note!

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.75+

Freshly brewed tea with your choice of milk and syrup. Served iced or hot and in a regular or large size. We recommend the English Breakfast, Earl Grey Lavender, or Vanilla Bean teas!

Tea

Tea

$4.00+

Your tea of choice served iced or hot and in a regular or large size.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Your choice of black, peach, orange blossom, or herbal (caffeine free) tea served iced in a regular (16oz) or large (24oz) size.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Single origin dark chocolate with your choice of milk. Served in a kids, regular, or large size.

Milk

$2.00+

Your choice of milk served in a kids, regular, or large size.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Rishi Earl Grey Lavender loose leaf tea, housemade vanilla syrup, and milk of choice

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Saturday Morning Cartoons

$7.00+

Cereal milk latte! Matcha Latte with Almond Milk and housemade syrups

Hibiscus Haze

$4.75+

Iced Hibiscus tea with lavender and vanilla syrups topped with coconut milk

Vanilla Pumpkin Chai

Vanilla Pumpkin Chai

$5.25+

Chai black tea concentrate with our season vanilla pumpkin syrup and milk of choice. Served iced or hot and in a regular or large size.

Strawberry Brown Sugar Matcha

$6.50+

Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk (we recommend almond!) and our house made Strawberry Brown Sugar syrup. Try it iced or hot!

Chaider

Chaider

$5.25+

Chai apple cider- delicious hot or iced!

Plain Matcha

$4.00

Ceremonial grade matcha whisked until frothy and served. 2 ounce drink

Pre-Packaged

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Your choice of K Tonic's Original or Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus + Tarragon) flavor kombucha.

Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.25

Honest Kids juice box. Flavors vary by availability.

Richard's Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater

$2.00

Sparkling or Still Richard's Rainwater. Locally sourced from Dripping Springs, TX.

Kate's Real Food Bars

Kate's Real Food Bars

$3.00

Your choice of: -Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond - Mango Coconut -Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

Vive Shot

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Strawberry Yogurt Cream Cake Jars

$8.50

From the Fika Table, strawberries, shortcake, and whipped cream in a jar. Cold Fika!

Coca Cola can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water Can

$2.00

Tao's Coconut And Vanilla

$3.50

Tao's Ginger Snap Pecan

$3.50

Pastry

Cardamom Bun

Cardamom Bun

$5.50
GF/V Cinnamon Coffee Cake

GF/V Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.50

Vegan, gluten free cinnamon coffee cake from Pie Jacked.

Marshmallow Bar

Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Housemade marshmallow crispy rice bar

Honey Lavender Bun

Honey Lavender Bun

$5.50
GF Almond Cakelet

GF Almond Cakelet

$4.50

GF/V Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.50

Vegan, gluten free blueberry coffee cake from Pie Jacked.

Cinnamon Rye Coffee Cake

$5.00Out of stock

From the Fika Table: Cinnamon Rye Coffee Cake with Icing

Apple Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Date Cake

$5.00

From the Fika Table, a slice of traditional date cake. Try it with a cinnamon solstice!

Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Homemade chocolate chip cookie.

GF/V Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$4.50

Vegan, gluten free pumpkin coffee cake from Pie Jacked.

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Freshly baked scone with real blueberries

Vegan Blueberry Muffin

Vegan Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Vegan blueberry muffin with lemon and poppy seed

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$5.00

Hand-decorated sugar cookies by Sweet n Sassy Cookies!

Pumpkin Almond Bun

$6.00

Mousse Cake

$3.50

Housemade Food

Pizza Panini

Pizza Panini

$6.95

Homesyle bread with Italian cheeses and sun dried tomato spread. For some extra flavor, add pepperoni!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Melty Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, and Asiago cheeses on farmstyle bread with a housemade herb butter

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Toasty English muffin with egg, bacon, and Gouda cheese

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Your choice of vanilla or plain yogurt served with strawberries, blueberries and granola.

Cake Ball

Cake Ball

$3.00

Seasonal cake balls, inquire for flavor or simply let yourself be surprised!

Cakesicles

Cakesicles

$5.00

Seasonal cake "popsicle"; inquire for flavor or be surprised!

Retail Coffee

Brazil - Dark Roast

Brazil - Dark Roast

$15.00

Freshly roasted with notes of dark chocolate, dried cherry and toasted almond.

Colombia - Light Roast

Colombia - Light Roast

$16.00Out of stock

Freshly roasted with notes of cocoa nibs, plum and graham crackers.

Decaf Mexico - Espresso

Decaf Mexico - Espresso

$15.00

Freshly roasted with nutty flavors of sweet cocoa.

Ethiopia - Light Roast

Ethiopia - Light Roast

$17.00

Freshly roasted with notes of lime, peach and jasmine.

Guatemala - Medium Roast

Guatemala - Medium Roast

$16.00Out of stock

Freshly roasted with notes of dark chocolate, cherry and nutty fruit.

Mexico - Medium Roast

$16.00

Mini Retail Coffee Bags

$2.00Out of stock
Papua New Guinea - Medium Roast

Papua New Guinea - Medium Roast

$16.00Out of stock

Freshly roasted with notes of brown sugar, black currant and bakers chocolate.

Peru Churupampa - Medium Roast

$17.00Out of stock
Rwanda - Light Roast

Rwanda - Light Roast

$19.00

Freshly roasted with notes of pineapple, dark chocolate and caramel.

Sumatra - Dark Roast

$16.00Out of stock
West Pecan Blend - Medium Roast

West Pecan Blend - Medium Roast

$17.00

A portion of this coffee's sales goes to support a local area non-profit! Each month a new non-profit is selected to receive the donation. About the coffee: Rotating selection of medium fresh roasted beans. Expresses notes of orange, praline, caramel and cocoa.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Specialty Coffee | Craft Beer | Family Friendly

100 W Pecan St., Pflugerville, TX 78660

