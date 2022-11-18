- Home
- Folly Beach
- Seafood
- Folly Beach Crab Shack
Seafood
Southern
Barbeque
Folly Beach Crab Shack
No reviews yet
26 Center Street
Folly Beach, SC 29439
Shacketizers
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
SHACKS SPECIALTIES
LOWCOUNTRY VALUES
FRIED & GRILLED ENTREES
RAW BAR & STEAMED BUCKETS
A LA CARTE SIDES/SEAFOOD SIDES
Mixed Vegetables
$3.50
FRIED OKRA
$3.50
Collards
$3.50
CORN (1)
$1.50
GRITS
$3.50
MASH & GRAVY
$2.99Out of stock
PLAIN MASH
$2.99Out of stock
NEW POTATOES
$3.50
SIDE CORN
$2.99
Red Rice
$3.50
SLAW
$3.50
BACON/CHEZ MASH
$3.99Out of stock
CHEESE GRITS
$3.50
CHEESE MASH
$3.49Out of stock
SD CRAB CAKE
$7.99
SIDE FRIED SHRIMP
$8.99
SIDE GRILL SHRIMP
$8.99
SIDE FR SCALLOPS
$9.99
SIDE GR SCALLOPS
$9.99
SIDE FRY OYST
$9.99
Fries
$3.50
1 Piece Flounder
$6.99
Side Pita
Side Sausage
$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99Out of stock
KIDS MENU
N/A BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
South In Yo Mouth
Creek Favorites
Sides
Low Country Favorites
Brunch
Drink Specials
Liquors
House Vodka
$4.50
Absolut Peppar
$6.50
Absolut
$6.50
Absolut Raspberri
$6.50
Absolut Citron
$6.50
Firefly Tea
$7.00
Pinnacle Cake
$5.50
Pinnacle Whip Cream
$5.50
Pinnacle Cherry
$5.50
Smirnoff
$5.50
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli Orange
$5.50
Titos
$6.50
Van Gogh
$6.50
Ketel One
$8.00
Pinnacle
$5.50
Pinnacle Blueberry
$5.50
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$6.00
Mardi Gras Deep Eddy
$5.00
House Gin
$4.50
House Scotch
$4.50
Bombay
$7.50
Dewars
$7.00
Tangueray
$7.00
Beefeater
$7.50
House Rum
$4.50
Bacardi
$6.00
Capt Morgan
$6.00
Cruzan Banana
$5.75
Cruzan Coconut
$5.75
Cruzan Mango
$5.75
Malibu
$6.00
Myers Dark
$6.50
Pussers
$6.00
Rumchata
$6.50
House Tequila
$4.50
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.50
Patron Citronge
$6.00
Patron
$10.00
Espolon
$7.00
Sauza Gold
$6.00
Patron Xo
$9.00
Lunazul
$6.00
House Bourbon
$4.50
House Whiskey
$4.50
Canadian Club
$5.50
Crown Apple
$6.50Out of stock
Crown Royal
$7.50
Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jameson Irish
$8.00
Jim Beam
$5.75
Makers Mark
$7.50
Seagram 7
$5.75
Seagram VO
$6.00
Wild Turkey 101
$6.50
Fireball
$5.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Grand Marnier Floater
$3.50
Amaretto
$5.50
Baileys
$7.50
Southern Comfort
$5.75
Jaeger
$7.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Frangelica
$8.00
Goldschlager
$7.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
Sambuca
$6.50
Cannon Vodka
$7.00
ButterShot
$5.50
Peach Schnapps
$5.50
Strawberry Schnapps
$5.50
Apple Schnapps
$5.50
Melon
$5.50
Beers
Bud
$3.50
Bud 55
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Bud Lt Lime
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Michelob Light
$3.50
Mich Ultra
$3.50
Miller High Life
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Heineken NA
$4.50
PBR Btl
$3.50
HH Bottle
$2.75
Yuengling
$3.50
PBR Can
$3.50
Green Budlight
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Sweetwater IPA Cans
$4.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Light
$4.50
Guinness
$4.50
Heineken
$4.50
Red Stripe
$4.50
Sierra Nevada
$4.50
Stella Artois
$4.50
Amstel Light
$4.50
Dos XX
$4.50
Landshark
$4.50
Sam Adams Btl
$4.50
Fat Tire
$5.00
Truly
$5.00
Togo Bucket
$12.00
Costero
$4.50
Commonhouse Park Circle Pale
$6.00
Common House White Point Lager
$6.00
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing
$6.00
Noche De Mar Mexican Lager
$6.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$6.00
Holy City Overly Friendly Ipa
$6.00
Palmetto Huger St IPA
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
White Wine
Red Wine
Other Wine
Cocktails
Martinis & Margaritas
Happy Hour & Popular drinks
Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
26 Center Street, Folly Beach, SC 29439
Gallery
