Seafood
Southern
Barbeque

Folly Beach Crab Shack



No reviews yet

26 Center Street

Folly Beach, SC 29439

Shacketizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Mussels App

$9.99

SHACKS CRAB DIP

$9.99

FGT

$8.99

CRAB BALLS

$12.99

CALAMARI

$11.99

HUSHPUPPY BASKET

$4.99

1/2 BASKET PUPS

$2.50

CRAB & ART

$12.99

T&CHESE CRAB CAKE APP

$11.99Out of stock

Salads & Soups

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

N/C SALAD

SIDE CAESAR

$3.99

UPCH CAESAR

$1.00

LARGE CAESAR

$7.99

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

SOUP & SALAD

$10.99

SHE CRAB SOUP

$7.99

SHRIMP & FETA SALAD

$13.99

SHRIMP CAESAR

$14.99

CHIX CAESAR

$12.99

Sandwiches

DOUBLE D

$15.99

Flounder Crunch Sandwich

$11.99

RAYE'S CHIX SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

BBQ SANDWICH

$12.99

SHACKS SPECIALTIES

Crab Stuff Flounder

$21.99

S & C Casserole

$22.99Out of stock

D-Crab Cakes

$23.99

Shr/C Cake

$26.99

D-Shrimp & Grits

$20.99

Seafood Pasta

$21.99

Ribs & Shrimp

$23.99Out of stock

LOWCOUNTRY VALUES

CREEK SHRIMP BSKT

$13.99

Flounder Basket

$12.99

PORK CHOP

$10.99

MEATLOAF

$10.99

CFS

$10.99

L-CRAB CAKE

$12.99

LRG SHRIMP BASKET

$14.99

Calabash Seafood Basket

$16.99

FRIED & GRILLED ENTREES

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

FR FLOUNDER

$19.99

FR SHR/SCALLOPS

$25.99

GR SHR/SCALLOPS

$25.99

FR SHR/FLOUNDER

$20.99

CHAS TRIO

$24.99

CAPT PLATTER

$27.99

Grilled Seafood Platter

$24.99

FRIED OYST DINNER

$24.99

GRILLED SCALLOPS

$23.99

GRILLED CATCH

$19.99

Fried Shrimp/Oyster

$21.99

Fried Scallops

$23.99

RAW BAR & STEAMED BUCKETS

1/2 LB PEEL & EAT

$12.99

LB. PEEL & EAT

$24.99

1/2 DOZ RAW

$14.99

1/2 DOZ STEAMED

$11.99

DOZ RAW

$24.99

OYST BUCKET

$24.99

CHAS STEAM BUCKET

$49.99

SNOW CRAB BUCKET

$46.99

SNOW/SHRIMP BUCKET

$43.99

FROGMORE

$23.99

1 CLUSTER (old menu)

$19.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

PoorMans Bucket

$21.99Out of stock

A LA CARTE SIDES/SEAFOOD SIDES

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.50

Collards

$3.50

CORN (1)

$1.50

GRITS

$3.50

MASH & GRAVY

$2.99Out of stock

PLAIN MASH

$2.99Out of stock

NEW POTATOES

$3.50

SIDE CORN

$2.99

Red Rice

$3.50

SLAW

$3.50

BACON/CHEZ MASH

$3.99Out of stock

CHEESE GRITS

$3.50

CHEESE MASH

$3.49Out of stock

SD CRAB CAKE

$7.99

SIDE FRIED SHRIMP

$8.99

SIDE GRILL SHRIMP

$8.99

SIDE FR SCALLOPS

$9.99

SIDE GR SCALLOPS

$9.99

SIDE FRY OYST

$9.99

Fries

$3.50

1 Piece Flounder

$6.99

Side Pita

Side Sausage

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KID SHRIMP

$5.99

KID GR CHIX

$5.99

KID GR CHIX SALAD

$5.99

KIDS FRIED CHIX

$5.99

KID CORNDOG

$5.99

KIDS GR CHEESE

$5.99

KID CHEZ BURGER

$5.99

Kid Taco

$5.99

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.75

TEA

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.25

PINEAPPLE

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

TONIC

$1.00

SODA H20

COFFEE

$2.25

Milk

$2.75

Smurf

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$5.99

PECAN PIE

$5.99Out of stock

SHACK ATTACK

$6.99

Sandwiches

Crabby Charlie

$11.99Out of stock

Bbq Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Shack’s Cheeseburger

$12.99

Flounder Crunch Sandwich

$11.99

Rayes Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Mahi Wrap

$9.99

DOUBLE D

$15.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$10.99

South In Yo Mouth

Southern Meatloaf

$10.99

CFS

$10.99

PORK CHOP

$10.99

Salads

Grilled Shrimp & Feta Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Creek Favorites

Calabash Seafood Basket

$16.99

Creek Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Flounder Basket

$12.99

Large Shrimp Basket

$13.99

L-Carolina Crab Cake

$12.99

L-Shrimp & Grits

$10.99

Oyster Basket

$12.99

Mahi Basket

$11.99

Clam Strip Basket

$8.99

Specials

Cajun Mahi Tacos

$9.99

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sides

Red Rice

$3.50

Collards

$3.50

Red Potatoes

$3.50

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Corn On The Cob

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Smashed Potatoes

$3.50

Low Country Favorites

Classic Charleston Trio (2/4/4)

$23.99

The Charleston Steamed Seafood Bucket

$38.99

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Grilled Seafood Platter

$24.99

Food

BBQ Slider Basket

$7.99

Creek Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$9.99

6 Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Finger

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

12 Wings

$17.00

Brunch

Farmer’s Omelet Bowl

$9.00

Country Fried Steak

$10.00

Shack’s Hangover Burger

$11.00

Flounder & Grits

$8.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Shack’s Cheeseburger

$9.99

Flounder Crunch Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.99

Double D BBQ Shrimp and Crab

$11.99

Crabby Charlie

$10.99Out of stock

Baskets

Calabash Seafood Basket

$16.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Shack’s Flounder Basket

$8.99

Drink Specials

BYO Bloody Mary Bar

$5.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Liquors

House Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Peppar

$6.50

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Raspberri

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Firefly Tea

$7.00

Pinnacle Cake

$5.50

Pinnacle Whip Cream

$5.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$5.50

Titos

$6.50

Van Gogh

$6.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Pinnacle

$5.50

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Mardi Gras Deep Eddy

$5.00

House Gin

$4.50

House Scotch

$4.50

Bombay

$7.50

Dewars

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.50

House Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Capt Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Banana

$5.75

Cruzan Coconut

$5.75

Cruzan Mango

$5.75

Malibu

$6.00

Myers Dark

$6.50

Pussers

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.50

House Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Patron Citronge

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Espolon

$7.00

Sauza Gold

$6.00

Patron Xo

$9.00

Lunazul

$6.00

House Bourbon

$4.50

House Whiskey

$4.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Apple

$6.50Out of stock

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.75

Makers Mark

$7.50

Seagram 7

$5.75

Seagram VO

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Fireball

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Grand Marnier Floater

$3.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Baileys

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$5.75

Jaeger

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Frangelica

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$6.50

Cannon Vodka

$7.00

ButterShot

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Strawberry Schnapps

$5.50

Apple Schnapps

$5.50

Melon

$5.50

Beers

Bud

$3.50

Bud 55

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Lt Lime

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Heineken NA

$4.50

PBR Btl

$3.50

HH Bottle

$2.75

Yuengling

$3.50

PBR Can

$3.50

Green Budlight

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Sweetwater IPA Cans

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Amstel Light

$4.50

Dos XX

$4.50

Landshark

$4.50

Sam Adams Btl

$4.50

Fat Tire

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Togo Bucket

$12.00

Costero

$4.50

Commonhouse Park Circle Pale

$6.00

Common House White Point Lager

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

Noche De Mar Mexican Lager

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Holy City Overly Friendly Ipa

$6.00

Palmetto Huger St IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

White Wine

Chat St Michelle Ries

$7.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Veramonte Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Rod Strong Chard

$9.00

Shadowbrook Chard

$5.00

Mondavi Chardonnay

$7.00

Proseco

$9.00

Red Wine

14 Hands Merlot

$7.00

Kenwood Yulupa

$8.00

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$7.00

Josh Cellars Cab

$9.00

Menage A Trois Red

$7.00

Shadowbrook Cab

$5.00

Shadowbrook Merlot

$5.00

Mondavi Cabernet

$8.00

Other Wine

Shadowbrook White Zin

$5.00

Freixenet Champagne

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

HH Wine

$4.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$9.00

Cocktails

Crabberry Kiss

$6.99

Crabby Mary

$12.00

Crippled Crab

$6.99

Oyster Diver

$6.99

Rum Runner

$6.99

Tropical Storm

$6.99

Crabby Apple

$8.00

Pineapple In Paradise

$6.99

LIT

$7.00

Folly Fizz

$6.00

Shrimp & Grit Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$3.50

Top Shelf Tea

$10.99

Patron Margarita

$10.99

Martinis & Margaritas

Perfect Patron

$10.99

Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hour & Popular drinks

HH Liquor

$3.50

HH Beer

$2.75

HH Wine

$3.50

Pbr Can Open Mic

$1.50

DINNER SPECIALS

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Crab Stuffed Mahi

$18.99

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Locals

$22.95Out of stock

November $23 Special

$23.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

New Years Special

$12.99

Catering

Chicken Tender Tray

$32.99

Crab & Art Tray

$35.99

Crab Dip Tray

$29.99

Fried Shrimp Tray

$59.99

Frogmore Tray

$107.99

Peel & Eat Tray

$59.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$24.99

Crab Ball Tray

$95.99

Buffalo Shrimp Tray

$59.99

Retail

T-shirt

$19.00

Employee T-shirt

$11.00

Employee Long Sleeve T-shirt

$20.00

Hot Sauce

$3.99

Long Sleeve T-shirt

$28.00

Tie Die T-shirt

$21.00

Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

26 Center Street, Folly Beach, SC 29439

Directions

Gallery
Folly Beach Crab Shack image
Folly Beach Crab Shack image

