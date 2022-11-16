Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foremost Brewing Cooperative

review star

No reviews yet

131 W Broadway Street

Owatonna, MN 55060

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread
Olive Bread
BYO Flatbread

NA Bev

Ginger Beer

$3.00

20 oz Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Sprite Bottles

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Virgin Naked Mary

$4.00

Foremost version of the Bloody Mary without all of the frills or the Vodka. House made mix for it's freshness.

N/A Virgin Owatonna Buck

$5.00

Soda Water Glass

$2.00

Fanta Orange Glass

$3.00

Hop 3.0

$3.25

Crowlers

Quite Light Crowler

$8.20

Doc Brown Porter Crowler

$8.20

California Common Crowler

$8.20

Nevermore Mild Crowler

$8.20

Dark Cherry Kettle Sour Crowler

$9.10

Copper Kolsch Crowler

$8.20

Fest Bier Crowler

$8.20

No Name IPA Crowler

$8.20

Dry Irish Stout Crowler

$8.20

Shelter Crowler

$8.20

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks baked warm and served with our own homemade beer cheese sauce.

Olive Bread

Olive Bread

$12.00

Our olive mix of green & black olives with olive oil, red wine vinegar and spices spread over two halves of a ciabatta roll, then covered with melted shredded Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.00

(3) Flour tortillas filled with pork carnitas our own Pico de Gallo. Served on a bed of lettuce and a side of cilantro lime crema. Pairs well with a glass of Cream Ale.

Carb Free Street Tacos

Carb Free Street Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

All the goodness of our Street Tacos without the carbs. Pork Carnitas toped with House made Pico in a lettuce shell. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema.

Wasabi Coleslaw Sliders

$14.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Panini

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$13.25

Pepperoni, Genoa salami, shredded mozzarella cheese, red sauce on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips. Pairs well with a Belgian Ale or a glass of Sileni Sauvignon Blanc.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$13.25

Sliced chicken strips tossed with buffalo seasoning and melted bleu cheese. All served on a toasted caibatta roll with chips.

The Original Cuban Panini

The Original Cuban Panini

$14.25

Pulled pork carnitas topped with sliced ham, pickles, yellow mustard and provolone cheese. Placed on a Panini Grill and heated to perfection. Served with kettle chips. Pairs well with a California Common or a Cream Ale.

Mediterranean Panini

$14.25

Ciabatta roll with EV olive oil, spring mix, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, peperoncinis, crasins, walnuts, feta and mozzarella cheese. Pressed under the warmth of our panini press. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

The Godfather

$13.00

BYO Panini

$8.50

Flatbread

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.25

Extra large pepperoni slices and old world Italian sausage on our signature flatbread with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Beer Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Beer Chicken Flatbread

$15.25

Our own home made BBQ Beer sauce drizzler accross our Flatbread, chicken, red onion and mozzarella cheese. Scottish Heavy Ale goes well with this pizza.

Pulled Pork BBQ Beer Flatbread

$15.25

Pulled Pork drizzled with our BBQ Beer sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large flatbread. Pairs well with the Straight River Coffee Stout.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.25

Our firewood flatbread evenly covered with our Bleu Cheese sauce, buffalo seasoned chicken slices, shredded mozzarella cheese and julienned red onions.

Sunny Hunny Flatbread

Sunny Hunny Flatbread

$15.50

A Honey Garlic sauce spread across our woodfired flatbread. Topped with diced chicken, red onion, sun-dried tomato and Mozzarella cheese. Finished off by a drizzle of more honey garlic sauce.

Freaks & Greeks

$15.25
Lotsa Meats

Lotsa Meats

$17.50

Our woodfire flatbread with red sauce, pepperoni, old world sausage, soppresatta salami and mozzarella. All baked to perfection.

Apple Feta

Apple Feta

$16.50

Fresh sliced apples on top of feta cheese and sliced red onions, drizzled with honey and Italian herbs and spices.

BYO Flatbread

$9.00

Sausage Flatbread

$11.50

Old world Italian sausage with red sauce and mozzarella cheese on our signature flatbread.

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Salads & Soups

The Nest

The Nest

$14.00

A bed of mix spring greens locally sourced by Revol Greens, mixed with walnuts, dried cranberries, diced apples, feta cheese and topped with sliced grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing. This salad pairs well with Proverb Pinot Grigio.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach tossed in an orange vinaigrette dressing. Topped with almonds, cashews, cranberries, and goat cheese.

Citrus Salmon Salad

$16.50

Flaked salmon on a bed of Spring Mix greens, with red onion, mandarin oranges, and feta cheese. Finished with black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.

Baja Chicken Grain Bowl

$15.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SIDE FRUIT

$3.00

A mix of seasonal fruit.

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.00

BBQ Ale Sauce

$0.75

Citrus Vin

$0.75

Italian Vin

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.75

House Pico

$0.75

Orange Vinaigrette

$0.75

Red Sauce

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Avocado Ranch

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Desserts

Berry Flatbread

Berry Flatbread

$12.00

Chocolate Tort

$6.00

Brown Butter Cake

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches

Reuben Sandwich

$14.25

2 Flights & Appetizer Voucher

Voucher

$30.00

Bags

Canvas Bag - Small

Canvas Bag - Small

$8.00Out of stock
Canvas Bag - Large

Canvas Bag - Large

$10.00Out of stock

Bandana

Tie Dye Bandana

$7.50

Blankets

Gray Blanket

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle Openers

Small Bottle Opener

$6.00

Coasters & Wooden Cutting Boards

Wooden Coasters set of 2 Handmade

Wooden Coasters set of 2 Handmade

$10.00
Slate Coasters set of 2

Slate Coasters set of 2

$10.00
Wooden Cutting Board

Wooden Cutting Board

$30.00

Crowler Carrier

Wood Crowler Carrier

Wood Crowler Carrier

$48.00

Drink Tokens

Drink Token

$6.00

Flannels

Small Black & White

$41.00

Small Green & Black

$41.00

Medium Black & White

$41.00

Medium Green & Black

$41.00

Large Black & White

$41.00

Large Green & Black

$41.00

XL Black & White

$41.00

XL Green & Black

$41.00

2XL Black & White

$41.00

2XL Green & Black

$41.00

3XL Black & White

$41.00

3XL Green & Black

$41.00

Glass koozie

Tie Dye Glass koozie

$4.00

Glassware

16 oz Pint Glass

16 oz Pint Glass

$6.00

Growler (Just Glass)

$7.00
13 oz Belgian Glass

13 oz Belgian Glass

$8.00
Campfire Mug

Campfire Mug

$12.00
12.5 oz Beverage Glass

12.5 oz Beverage Glass

$8.00

Growler Carrier Koozie

Growler Carrier Koozie - Black

Growler Carrier Koozie - Black

$20.00

HATS

Pony Tail Hat

Pony Tail Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Yellow/Black Beanie

Yellow/Black Beanie

$25.00
White/Black Beanie

White/Black Beanie

$25.00
Worn with Valcro Closure Baseball Cap

Worn with Valcro Closure Baseball Cap

$25.00Out of stock
Black with Valcro Closure Baseball Cap

Black with Valcro Closure Baseball Cap

$25.00

Hoodies

XS Black

XS Black

$49.00Out of stock
Small Black SS

Small Black SS

$49.00

Medium Black SS

$49.00
Large Black SS

Large Black SS

$49.00
XL Black SS

XL Black SS

$49.00
2XL Black SS

2XL Black SS

$49.00
3XL Black SS

3XL Black SS

$49.00
4XL Black SS

4XL Black SS

$49.00Out of stock
5XL Black SS

5XL Black SS

$49.00Out of stock

Insulated Growlers

Insulated Growler

Insulated Growler

$48.00

Insulated Growler

Masks

Grey Mask

Grey Mask

$6.00
Black Mask

Black Mask

$6.00

Tank Tops

L Blue

$22.00Out of stock

Sm Blue

$22.00Out of stock

Med Blue

$22.00Out of stock

XL Blue

$22.00Out of stock

Sm Pink

$22.00Out of stock

Med Pink

$22.00Out of stock

L Pink

$22.00Out of stock

XL Pink

$22.00

TShirts

Grey XS

$20.00Out of stock

Black XS

$20.00Out of stock
Sage Green XS

Sage Green XS

$20.00Out of stock

Black S

$20.00Out of stock

$12.00 T-shirt S

$12.00
Medium Black

Medium Black

$20.00
Medium Gold

Medium Gold

$20.00

$12.00 T-shirt M

$12.00
Large Black

Large Black

$20.00
Large Gold

Large Gold

$20.00

$12.00 T-shirt L

$12.00Out of stock
XL Black

XL Black

$20.00
XL Gold

XL Gold

$20.00

$12.00 T-shirt XL

$12.00
2XL Black

2XL Black

$20.00
2XL Gold

2XL Gold

$20.00

$12.00 T-shirt 2XL

$12.00
3XL Black

3XL Black

$20.00
3XL Gold

3XL Gold

$20.00

$12.00 T-shirt 3XL

$12.00
4XL Black

4XL Black

$20.00

4XL Purple

$20.00Out of stock
4XL Grey

4XL Grey

$20.00Out of stock

5XL Black

$20.00
6XL Black

6XL Black

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Locally Craft Beer made and served on-site. Serving Gourmet Flatbreads and Paninis with Appetizers. Full service bar including wine and selected Spirits from Minnesota Distilleries.

131 W Broadway Street, Owatonna, MN 55060

Foremost Brewing image
Foremost Brewing image
Foremost Brewing image
Foremost Brewing image

