Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Owatonna restaurants you'll love

Go
Owatonna restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Owatonna

Must-try Owatonna restaurants

Foremost Brewing image

 

Foremost Brewing

131 W Broadway Street, Owatonna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Sliced grilled chicken with provolone cheese, pesto sauce, locally grown spring mix from Revol Greens on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
Olive Bread$9.99
Our olive mix of green & black olives with olive oil, red wine vinegar and spices spread over two halves of a ciabatta roll, then covered with melted shredded Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce.
Italian Panini$11.99
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, shredded mozzarella cheese, red sauce on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
Pairs well with a Belgian Ale or a glass of Sileni Sauvignon Blanc.
More about Foremost Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Tavern Nine

1369 Cherry Street, Owatonna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kraft Mac Bowl$13.00
Tavern Orange Chicken Bowl$13.50
Korean Stir Fry$14.00
More about Tavern Nine
Restaurant banner

 

VFW Post 3723

135 Oakdale St, Owatonna

No reviews yet
More about VFW Post 3723

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Owatonna

Pretzels

Map

More near Owatonna to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston