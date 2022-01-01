Owatonna restaurants you'll love
Must-try Owatonna restaurants
More about Foremost Brewing
Foremost Brewing
131 W Broadway Street, Owatonna
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$10.99
Sliced grilled chicken with provolone cheese, pesto sauce, locally grown spring mix from Revol Greens on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
|Olive Bread
|$9.99
Our olive mix of green & black olives with olive oil, red wine vinegar and spices spread over two halves of a ciabatta roll, then covered with melted shredded Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce.
|Italian Panini
|$11.99
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, shredded mozzarella cheese, red sauce on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
Pairs well with a Belgian Ale or a glass of Sileni Sauvignon Blanc.
More about Tavern Nine
Tavern Nine
1369 Cherry Street, Owatonna
|Popular items
|Kraft Mac Bowl
|$13.00
|Tavern Orange Chicken Bowl
|$13.50
|Korean Stir Fry
|$14.00
More about VFW Post 3723
VFW Post 3723
135 Oakdale St, Owatonna