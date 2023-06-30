Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bar on Main 100 N State St

review star

No reviews yet

100 N State St

Waseca, MN 56093

Food

Bowls

Fiesta Lime Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

No Bun Burger Bowl

$12.00

Korean Pork Bowl

$12.00

Thai Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$11.00

Eggs cooked your way | Bacon Hashbrowns | Toast

The Hash

$12.00

Hashwbrowns | Cheddar | Parmesan Queso | Bacon | Ham | Fried Egg | Pico Toast

The Sunny Side

$11.00

Fried Eggs | American Cheese | Bacon Croissant | Hashbrown

The Wrap

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs | Cheddar | Sausage Bacon | Cilantro | Pico | Sriracha Ranch Hashbrown

Sweet Cream Cakes

$8.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes | Maple Syrup

Pancake Tacos

$12.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes | Scrambled Eggs Cheddar | Bacon | Maple Syrup | Hashbrown

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Flour Tortillas | Scrambled Egg | Sausage | Bacon | Cheddar | Cilantro | Sriracha Ranch Pico | Hashbrown

Chocolate Chip Cake

$10.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes | Chocolate Chips | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Syrup

Peanut Butter Bacon

$8.00

Wheat Bread | Peanut Butter | Raspberry Jam | Bacon | Hashbrowns

The Cure All

$12.00

Beef Patty | American Cheese | Bacon Fried Egg | Peanut Butter | Hashbrowns

Steak + Egg Croissant

$12.00

Shaved Steak | Green Peppers | Onions Swiss Cheese | Fried Egg | Hashbrowns

Extras

Extra 507

$0.75

Extra Bourbon

$0.75

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Mayo

$0.75

Extra Pickle Slices

$0.75

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.75

Extra Pico

$0.75

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Rasp. Chip

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Sriracha

$0.75

Extra Thai

$0.75

Handhelds

Basic Burger

$10.00

BBQ Pork Wrap

$10.00

Better Than Sex Burger

$13.00

BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Cordon

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Korean Pork Tacos

$13.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Philly Melt

$14.00
Thai Chicken Tacos

$13.00

The Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Three Cheese's Grilled

$9.00

Tracy's Chicken

$10.00

Littles

Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

2 Tacos

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Decorate Your Cake

$8.00

Pancakes | Maple Syrup | Sprinkles Chocolate Chips | Whipped Cream Strawberries

The Mini Me

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs | Bacon | 1 Pancake | Clementine

Sides

House Salad

$4.00

House Casear

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Kettle Chip Basket

$5.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Tortilla Chips + Pico

$5.00

Tortilla Chips + Queso

$6.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal | Brown Sugar | Cream

Bowl of Cheerios

$4.00

Cheerios + Milk | Side of Sugar

Bowl of Fruit Loops

$4.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side of Egg

$4.00

Side of Hashbrown

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Clementine

$2.00

Starters

A.M. Quesadilla

$11.00

Parmesan | Cheddar | Scrambled Eggs | Bacon | Ham | Sriracha Ranch

Bacon Platter

$12.00

Bacon | Maple Syrup

Bruschetta

$13.00

Garlic Parm Bread | Tomato | Basil | Feta Balsamic

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Pretzel Bites | Cinnamon + Sugar | Sweet Cream Cheese

Cowboy Nachos

$10.00

French Roll Ups

$12.00

French Toast | Cinnamon + Sugar | Maple Syrup | Almond Flavor

Philly Nachos

$14.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Pretzel Bites | Salt | Queso

Pretzel Platter

$13.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Parmesan + Cheddar Cheese | Garlic Herb Tortilla | Cilantro | Jalapeno

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Parmesan Cheese | Naan Bread | Tortilla Chips

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$10.00

Cream Cheese | Strawberry Glaze | Honey Basil | Naan Bread | Tortilla Chips

The Doublet

$10.00

Kettle Chips | Tortilla Chips | House Made Pico | Queso

The OG Nachos

$9.00

Trash Can Nachos

$14.00

Sweet

Smore's Kit

$6.00

Raspberry Chipolte

$7.00

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Creamsicle Float

$5.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Busch Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Mich Golden Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Leinekugels Honeyweiss

$4.00

Warpigs IPA

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

O'douls Amber

$4.00

Busch N/A

$3.00

Seltzers/Ciders

High Noon Pineapple

$4.50

HIgh Noon Peach

$4.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$4.50

High Noon Passion Fruit

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Two Chicks Elderflower Pear

$4.50

Two Chicks Peach Thyme

$4.50

Loon Juice

$4.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mocktails

Dragon Lemonade

$5.00

Irish Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Mango Coconut Cake

$7.00

NA Empress Starboard

$7.00

Peachy Keen

$7.00

Pineapple Cosmo

$7.00

The Mojito

$7.00

The Mule

$7.00

Gift Card

Gift Card Purchase

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come as you are, stay as long as you may.

Location

100 N State St, Waseca, MN 56093

Directions

