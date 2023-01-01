Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waseca restaurants you'll love

Go
Waseca restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Waseca

Must-try Waseca restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Pepito's Pizzeria

308 South State Street, Waseca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Please$15.95
Sometimes you just want a pie with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Ingredients: tomato sauce, double layer of mozzarella cheese, Italian parsley
Pretzel & House Made Beer Cheese$8.00
Oven warmed pretzel served with a side of beer cheese sauce.
Pepito's$0.00
Traditional Mediterranean pizza, coming from the Island of Corsica, off the cost of Italy.
Ingredients: Red sauce with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and green olives.
More about Pepito's Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

The Bar on Main - 100 N State St

100 N State St, Waseca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Bar on Main - 100 N State St
Banner pic

 

Ward House Brewerey - 308 State St S

308 State St S, Waseca

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ward House Brewerey - 308 State St S
Map

More near Waseca to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston