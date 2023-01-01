Waseca restaurants you'll love
Pepito's Pizzeria
308 South State Street, Waseca
|Popular items
|Cheese Please
|$15.95
Sometimes you just want a pie with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Ingredients: tomato sauce, double layer of mozzarella cheese, Italian parsley
|Pretzel & House Made Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Oven warmed pretzel served with a side of beer cheese sauce.
|Pepito's
|$0.00
Traditional Mediterranean pizza, coming from the Island of Corsica, off the cost of Italy.
Ingredients: Red sauce with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and green olives.
Ward House Brewerey - 308 State St S
308 State St S, Waseca