Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

453 Reviews

$$

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190

Irving, TX 75063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Xiao Long Bao 小笼包
Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎包
General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

Dumplings 饺子

Pork Xiao Long Bao 小笼包

Pork Xiao Long Bao 小笼包

$10.00

Steamed pork xiao long bao

Pork & Crab Xiao Long Bao 蟹粉小笼包

Pork & Crab Xiao Long Bao 蟹粉小笼包

$14.00
Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎包

Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎包

$12.00

Crunchy sesame-coated buns filled with pork and scallions

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 鲜虾猪肉饺子

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 鲜虾猪肉饺子

$11.00

Filled with Shrimp, Pork & Chives Served Steamed or Pan-fried

Chicken & Celery Dumplings 西芹鸡肉饺子

Chicken & Celery Dumplings 西芹鸡肉饺子

$9.00

Filled with Chicken & Celery Served Steamed or Pan-fried

Cabbage & Pork Dumplings 白菜猪肉饺子

Cabbage & Pork Dumplings 白菜猪肉饺子

$10.00

Filled with Cabbage, Pork, Water Chestnut & Shiitake Served Steamed or Pan-fried

Vegetable Dumplings 素菜饺子

Vegetable Dumplings 素菜饺子

$9.00

Filled with Vermicelli, Bok Choy, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Tofu & Shiitake Served Steamed or Pan-fried

Chili Wontons 红油抄手

Chili Wontons 红油抄手

$9.00

Pork filled wontons served with chili oil and peanut sauce

Vegetable Buns

Vegetable Buns

$6.00
Pork Pastry Puff

Pork Pastry Puff

$12.00

Small Eats 小吃

Vegetable Egg Rolls (4pc) 蔬菜春卷

Vegetable Egg Rolls (4pc) 蔬菜春卷

$6.00
Crab Rangoon (6pc) 炸蟹角

Crab Rangoon (6pc) 炸蟹角

$8.00

Blue crab, cream cheese in crispy wonton

Chinese Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子

Chinese Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子

$10.00
Su Er 美味素鹅

Su Er 美味素鹅

$8.00Out of stock

Bean Curd Wrapped with Mushrooms and Mixed Veggies

Sweet & Sour Baby Ribs 上海糖醋小排骨

Sweet & Sour Baby Ribs 上海糖醋小排骨

$10.00+

Pork ribs in tangy brown sauce

Marinated Duck 酱鸭

Marinated Duck 酱鸭

$10.00

1/4, 1/2 or Whole

Husband & Wife Special 夫妻肺片

Husband & Wife Special 夫妻肺片

$10.00

Sliced Beef and tripe in peanut-chili sauce

Egg Foo Yung 芙蓉蛋

$10.00
Crispy Cucumber 凉拌黄瓜

Crispy Cucumber 凉拌黄瓜

$6.00

Crispy cucumber with garlic

Kao Fu 四喜烤麸

Kao Fu 四喜烤麸

$10.00

Braised bran dough with peanuts and mushrooms

Phoenix Talons 泡椒风爪

Phoenix Talons 泡椒风爪

$8.00

Hot pepper marinated chicken feet.

Beef Shank 酱牛腱

Beef Shank 酱牛腱

$10.00
Drunken Chicken 花雕醉鸡

Drunken Chicken 花雕醉鸡

$8.00

Free-ranged chicken soaked in rice wine, traditionally served chilled. Available in 1/4, 1/2 or Whole

Smoked Fish 老上海熏鱼

Smoked Fish 老上海熏鱼

$10.00

Fried pomfret soaked in a sweet soy sauce, traditionally served chilled

Mu Shu 木须

$10.00
Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼

Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼

$8.00

Crispy Chinese flatbread filled with green onions

Vegetable Lettuce Wraps 生菜包

$10.00
Chicken Taro Egg Rolls (4pc) 芋头鸡肉春卷

Chicken Taro Egg Rolls (4pc) 芋头鸡肉春卷

$10.00

Pine Nuts & Spinach 松仁菠菜

$8.00

Poultry 鸡肉

Tea Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭

Tea Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭

$19.00

Deep fried marinated duck. Served with (6) buns

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$14.00

Crispy chicken thigh with orange peel

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$14.00

Crispy chicken with roasted sesame seeds

General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$14.00

Crispy chicken with dried chili peppers

Sweet & Sour Chicken 咕咾鸡

Sweet & Sour Chicken 咕咾鸡

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast with onions, bell peppers, pineapples, and sweet & sour sauce

Broccoli Chicken 芥兰鸡

$14.00
Dai Ching Chicken 大千鸡

Dai Ching Chicken 大千鸡

$15.00
Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡

Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡

$15.00
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡

$15.00

Spicy chicken stir-fried with peanuts and dried chili pepper

Basil Chicken 三杯鸡

Basil Chicken 三杯鸡

$17.00

Bone-in chicken with basil

Chestnut Chicken 良乡栗子鸡煲

$17.00

Pork 猪肉

Sweet & Sour Pork 咕咾肉

Sweet & Sour Pork 咕咾肉

$14.00

Onions, bell peppers and pineapple

Salt & Pepper Pork 椒盐肉排

Salt & Pepper Pork 椒盐肉排

$16.00

Salt & Pepper Boneless Pork Ribs

Honey Garlic Pork 蜜汁蒜香肉排

Honey Garlic Pork 蜜汁蒜香肉排

$16.00

Boneless

Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉

Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$15.00

Simmered that stir-fried pork belly slices with cabbage, bell peppers, and broad bean paste

Shredded Pork w/ Hot Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝

$16.00
Hong Shao Rou 外婆红烧肉

Hong Shao Rou 外婆红烧肉

$18.00

Red Braised Pork Belly with Bok Choy

Shredded Pork Peking Style 京酱肉丝

Shredded Pork Peking Style 京酱肉丝

$18.00

Sliced pork stir-fried with cabbage and bell peppers. Served with 6 Chinese crepe, scallions, and plum sauce

Lion's Head Meatball 红烧狮子头

Lion's Head Meatball 红烧狮子头

$18.00

Jumbo braised pork meatballs with vegetables

Beef 牛肉

Honey Beef w/ 6pc buns 哈丝蜜牛

Honey Beef w/ 6pc buns 哈丝蜜牛

$18.00

Broccoli Beef 芥兰牛

$16.00

Beef, broccoli, and carrots

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$16.00

Sliced beef stir-fried with onions and green onions. Served spicy or non-spicy

Orange Beef 陈皮牛

Orange Beef 陈皮牛

$15.00

String Bean & Beef 豉汁四季豆牛

$16.00

In black bean sauce

Ginger Beef 姜煸牛

$15.00

With bell peppers

Pepper Beef 青椒牛

Pepper Beef 青椒牛

$16.00

Sliced beef with onions, bell peppers, black pepper

Beef & Asparagus 陈皮芦笋牛肉

$18.00

Beef w/ Black Bean 豉椒牛

$15.00

With bell peppers

Seafood 海鲜

Honey Walnut Shrimp 沙拉核桃虾

Honey Walnut Shrimp 沙拉核桃虾

$22.00

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$20.00

With peanuts

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐大虾

$20.00

Green Tea Crystal Shrimp 绿茶水晶虾

$26.00Out of stock

Salted Egg Yolk Shrimp 咸蛋黄炒虾仁

$26.00

Crab Souffle 赛螃蟹

$18.00

Stir Fried Egg Whites & Seafood on Broccoli

Fish Fillet w/ Wine Sauce 糟溜鱼片

Fish Fillet w/ Wine Sauce 糟溜鱼片

$18.00Out of stock

with Wood ear mushrooms

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets 椒盐鱼片

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Fish 咕咾鱼片

$18.00Out of stock
Boiled Fish Szechuan Style 麻辣水煮鱼

Boiled Fish Szechuan Style 麻辣水煮鱼

$22.00Out of stock

Deep fried tilapia fillets in sweet and sour sauce

Scallion Fish 葱烧鱼

Scallion Fish 葱烧鱼

$28.00

Vegetable 蔬菜

Spicy Dry Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

Spicy Dry Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

$13.00

Spicy

Spicy Mapo Tofu w/ Minced Pork 麻婆豆腐

Spicy Mapo Tofu w/ Minced Pork 麻婆豆腐

$13.00

Spicy soft tofu with minced pork

Vegetable Delight 素炒什锦

Vegetable Delight 素炒什锦

$12.00

Eggplant & Fried Tofu In Hot Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$14.00

Eggplant stir-fried with fried tofu in hot garlic sauce

Eggplant & Minced Pork in Brown Sauce 茄子

Eggplant & Minced Pork in Brown Sauce 茄子

$14.00

Stir fried with Minced Pork in brown sauce

Spinach in Supreme Broth 上汤菠菜

Spinach in Supreme Broth 上汤菠菜

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic, goji, duck egg yok, supreme broth

Asparagus w/ Dried Scallops in Supreme Broth 瑶柱上汤芦笋

$18.00

Garlic, goji, duck egg yok, dried scallop, supreme broth

Edamame & Tofu Sheets 雪菜毛豆百叶

$13.00

Sauteed Bok Choy 清炒青冈菜

$11.00

Stir fried with Garlic

Sauteed Broccoli 清炒西兰花

$10.00

Stir fried with Garlic

Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves 清炒豆苗

Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves 清炒豆苗

$16.00

Stir fried snow pea leaves with garlic

Noodles 面

Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉汤面

Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉汤面

$12.00

Served with braised beef and bok choy Spicy or Non spicy

Chicken Noodle Soup 嫩鸡汤面

$12.00

with Bok Choy

Zha Jiang Mian 炸酱面

Zha Jiang Mian 炸酱面

$10.00

炸酱面 - Sweet bean sauce, ground pork, shiitake, and cucumber

Shanghai Noodles w/ Pork 上海炒面

Shanghai Noodles w/ Pork 上海炒面

$11.00

Stir-fried noodles with shredded pork

Shanghai Scallion Noodles 上海葱油拌面

Shanghai Scallion Noodles 上海葱油拌面

$12.00

葱油拌面

Singapore Vermicelli 星洲炒米

Singapore Vermicelli 星洲炒米

$12.00

Curry, shrimp and pork with thin, rice noodles

Chow Mian 炒面

Chow Mian 炒面

$12.00

Stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage and carrots

Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

$14.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles

Shanghai Stir Fried Rice Cakes 上海炒年糕

$12.00

Stir fried with Pork and Shepherd's purse

Fried Rice 炒饭

Yang Zhou Fried Rice 扬州炒饭

Yang Zhou Fried Rice 扬州炒饭

$14.00

Shrimp, ham, egg, peas, and carrots

Shanghai Fried Rice 上海咸肉菜饭

Shanghai Fried Rice 上海咸肉菜饭

$12.00

Salted pork, egg, bok choy

Dry Scallop Fried Rice 蛋白瑶柱炒饭

Dry Scallop Fried Rice 蛋白瑶柱炒饭

$18.00

Served with egg whites, green onions, and dried scallops

Fried Rice 炒饭

Fried Rice 炒饭

$11.00

Egg, Peas, Carrots

Shanghai Sticky Rice Cake 上海炒年糕

$12.00

Desserts 甜点

Custard Buns 奶黄包

$6.00

Mango Pudding 芒果布丁

$6.00
Chinese Pumpkin Cake 南瓜香酥饼

Chinese Pumpkin Cake 南瓜香酥饼

$8.00

南瓜餅

Mini Rice Ball in Sweet Rice Wine Soup 酒酿小丸子

$8.00

Small or Large

8 Treasures Rice 八宝饭

$8.00

Soup 汤

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$6.00+

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤

$4.00+

Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$10.00+

Pork wontons in soy broth 8pc or 14pc

Shanghai Ji Cai Wonton Soup 上海荠菜混沌

$12.00

with Shepherd's purse

Yan Du Xian 腌笃鲜

$18.00

腌笃鲜

Ham Soup w/ Cabbage & Tofu 咸肉津白豆腐汤

$18.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving, TX 75063

Directions

