Foster's Kitchen Kona 75-5805 Ali‘i Dr
75-5805 Ali‘i Dr
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
Appetizers
bruschetta
Crispy garlic crostini with a chèvre, cream cheese and garlic whipped spread, cherry tomatoes, caramelized Maui onion, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
calamari
Calamari marinated in fresh herbs, chardonnay, and garlic then lightly grilled over open flame. Served with grilled white truffle lemons and an herb infused oil
firecracker Wings
Habanero, jalapeno and garlic brined wings are marinated then coated in a spicy breading and deep fried. Served with gorgonzola dressing and celery
fried Green Tomatoes
Breaded green tomatoes, fried golden brown and served with a Cajun remoulade dipping sauce.
furikake Ahi
Ahi seasoned with Cajun furikake spice, seared rare, and thinly sliced. Served over lilikoi ponzu and spicy black bean shoyu, finished with diced oranges and microgreens.
garlic bread
hushpuppies
Southern style buttermilk hush puppies served golden brown with your choice of whipped honey butter or Cajun remoulade
pimento cheese
Southern style pimento cheese, served with toasted garlic crostini, blackened shrimp and green olives.
seafood puff pastry
Puff Pastry filled with a mixture of crab, shrimp, Macadamia nut pesto, and cheese then baked golden brown, brushed with fresh pesto, and sprinkled with parmesan.
seared crab cakes
Traditional lump crab cakes served with Cajun remoulade, lilikoi slaw and microgreens.
stuffed mushrooms
Button mushrooms stuffed with fresh herb garlic sausage, covered with marinara and three cheese blend then baked to perfection. Topped with Parmesan and parsley. Add garlic bread for $2.
Soups and Salads
gumbo bowl
Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.
gumbo cup
Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.
tomato bisque bowl
Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.
tomato bisque cup
Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.
small garden
Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.
large garden
Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.
small caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8
large caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8
thai chicken salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, topped with green cabbage, Maui onions, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, basil, fresh oranges, and crispy wontons. Served with Chili Macadamia Nut Thai dressing.
ahi salad
Seared Ahi served medium-rare on top of mixed greens, topped with pickled cucumber and Maui onion, sliced red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cabbage and crispy wontons. Offered with a ginger soy vinaigrette.*
paniolo salad
Grilled sirloin prepared medium-rare then thinly sliced and placed on a bed of mixed greens, topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles. Finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and side of gorgonzola dressing
cobb salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, Maui onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied bacon, Cajun croutons and blackened shrimp. Your choice of dressing.
Burger & Sandwiches
bbq chicken sandwich
Chicken breast grilled and covered in a family recipe lilikoi BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions. Includes choice of one fresh side.
pull pork sandwich
Carolina BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with southern style coleslaw. Includes choice of one fresh side.
candied bacon chicken sandwich
Served on toasted sourdough with marinated grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, candied bacon, and avocado herb spread with lettuce, tomato and Maui onion. Includes choice of one fresh side.
cheddar burger
Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with your choice of mild or Irish cheddar. Includes choice of one fresh side
crispy buffalo chicken sandwich
Spicy crispy Dijon chicken with house-made buffalo ranch. Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Includes choice of one fresh side.
fish burger
Get the daily catch, grilled to perfection, blackened or deep fried in our southern style cornmeal dredge with scratch tartar sauce. Includes choice of one fresh side.
southern veggie sandwich
Fresh spinach, tomato, Maui onion, cucumbers, julienned carrots, roasted red peppers on lightly toasted sourdough bread with pimento cheese and Dijon mustard. Includes choice of one fresh side.
porky pig burger
Blackened 7 oz grass-fed burger topped with pulled pork, three cheese blend, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce and grilled jalapeno. Includes a choice of one fresh side.
steakhouse burger
Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with caramelized Maui onions, sautéed Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Finished with a roasted garlic aioli. Includes choice of one fresh side
Entree
Ahi Stir Fry
Local ahi marinated in a spicy Szechuan and seared medium-rare. Served on a bed of white rice surrounded by stir-fried seasonal veggies with seaweed salad and sesame seeds.
Fish Tacos
Three grilled corn tortillas with melted three cheese blend, Cajun grilled fresh catch, cabbage, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and finished with scratch habanero oil.
Country Fried Chicken
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried golden brown. Topped with country gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed greens cooked with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.
Fish & Chips
Country style cornmeal fried daily catch served with a side of slaw, tarter sauce, and house-made fries.
Fresh Catch
Please ask your server for our seasonal preparation.
Pork Chops
Lightly seasoned bone-in country fried pork chops over mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies. Smothered with brown gravy and caramelized Maui onions.
Strip
This 12oz New York Strip is coated in a garlic Kona coffee rub. Topped with grilled Maui onions. Served with buttery mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.
Shrimp & Grits
Cajun seasoned blackened shrimp and a fried egg served over creamy cheese grits and rainbow chard sautéed with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.
Stuffed Chicken
Lightly dusted chicken breast stuffed with three cheese blend, rosemary, and prosciutto. Pan seared and finished with brown gravy, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and caramelized Maui onions. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies.
Sirloin Steak
Grilled 6oz sirloin steak using our house seasoning served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Steak & Shrimp
6oz sirloin steak and blackened shrimp served with remoulade sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Grilled Fish
For the light eater. Fresh fish of the day grilled, blackened or fried. Served with tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Seafood Trio
Grilled fresh fish of the day, crab cake, blackened shrimp served with remoulade and tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Poke special
Fosters BBQ
Ribs & Chicken
Half rack of baby back pork ribs and grilled chicken breast finish with our lilikoi BBQ sauce. Choice of one side.
Ribs Quarter
Seasoned with Foster’s rub, oven roasted, then grilled and finished with scratch lilikoi BBQ. Choice of two sides
Ribs Half
Seasoned with Foster’s rub, oven roasted, then grilled and finished with scratch lilikoi BBQ. Choice of one side
BBQ Platter
Quarter rack of ribs, 6oz chicken breast and pulled pork served with braised greens, hush puppies and coleslaw
Pasta
pasta cajun shrimp
Penne pasta, blackened shrimp, Cajun seasoning, sausage, bell peppers, caramelized Maui onions, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes in a brown butter cream sauce with a dash of parmesan.
pasta steakhouse
Linguine pasta tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and caramelized Maui onions. Topped with thinly sliced medium-rare grilled sirloin.
pasta chicken pesto
Marinated grilled chicken tossed with linguine in a fresh Macadamia nut pesto cream sauce and finished with parmesan cheese
pasta primavera
Penne pasta tossed in basil marinara with sautéed seasonal vegetables and topped with parmesan.
Keiki
keiki cheese burger
4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.
keiki burger
4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.
keiki chicken tenders
Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.
keiki grill cheese
Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side
keiki grilled chicken
Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.
keiki mac
Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.
13+ cheese burger
4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.
13+ burger
4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.
13+ chicken tenders
Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.
13+ grill cheese
Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side
13+ grilled chicken
Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.
13+ mac
Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.
Sides
fries
house made fries with salt.
cajun fries
house made fries with cajun seasoning.
truffle fries
house made fries with truffle, garlice, parmesan and fresh herbs.
side salad
house salad with choice of dressing.
vegtables
fresh vegtables sauteed in garlic infused oil and salt.
white rice
fruit
fresh pineapple, oranges and strawberries.
potato salad
house made potato salad.
mash potatoes
roasted galic mash potatoes.
avocado
coleslaw
garlic bread
side grilled shrimp
N/A Beverages
scratch lemonade
scratch limeade
orange juice
pineapple juice
cranberry juice
coconut water
volocanic still water
volocanic sparkling water
milk
soda
plantation tea
arnold palmer
kona coffee
ice tea
hot tea
14oz kombucha
20oz kombucha
maui brew rootbeer
maui brew ginger beer
red bull
virgin cocktails
Dessert
cheese cake
Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries
chocolate torte
Rich dark chocolate torte served with a lilikoi glaze and vanilla whipped cream.
banana pudding
Buttery crispy puff pastry shell filled with house made vanilla pudding and bananas caramelized with local dark rum.
cookies
Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3
cookies with ice cream
Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3
ice cream
Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available
sorbet
Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available
birthday cake
Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries
Keiki Drinks
Bottled Beer
22oz btl white mountain porter
22oz btl overboard
big swell IPA can
bud light btl
budwiser btl
coconut hiwa porter can
coors light btl
heineken btl
heineken light btl
heineken zero n/a
michelob ultra btl
ola IPA can
ola kiawe porter can
ola seltzer can
ola tea can
steinlager btl
Stella artois btl
Lanikai Brewing can
Paradise cider can
High Noon Peach
High Noon Passionfruit
Ola Hardtea can
Miller Lite btl
Kaliber N\a
Corona
Draft Beer
14oz kombucha
14oz longboard lager
14oz big wave golden ale
14oz kua bay IPA
14oz kona seasonal
14oz maui seasonal
14oz brewhaus seasonal
14oz ola beer
14oz ola seltzer
14oz ola cider
14oz Fire Rock
14oz Lanikai Saison
14oz Kohola Red Sand Amber Ale
Waikiki Seasonal 14 Oz
20oz kombucha
20oz longboard lager
20oz big wave golden ale
20oz kua bay IPA
20oz kona seasonal
20oz maui seasonal
20oz brewhaus seasonal
20oz ola beer
20oz ola seltzer
20oz ola cider
20oz Fire Rock
20oz Lanikai Saison
20 Oz Kohola Red Sand Amber Ale
Waikiki Seasonal 20 Oz
House & Bubbles
glass house chardonnay
glass house pinot noir
glass house cabernet
glass la marca prosecco
glass gruet rose
1.5 glass house chardonnay
1.5 glass house pinot noir
1.5 glass house cabernet
1.5 la marca prosecco
1.5 glass gruet rose
btl house chardonnay
btl house pinot noir
btl house cabernet
btl la marca prosecco
btl gruet rose
Corkage Fee
White Wine
glass maso canali PG
glass j vineyards PG
glass martin codax albarino
glass sassoregale vermentioni
glass thanisch riesling
glass laguna chardonnay
glass chateau souverain chardonnay
glass hungry blonde chardonnay
glass champ de provence rose
glass sileni sauvignon blanc
GL Fransiscan Chardonnay
1.5 glass maso canali PG
1.5 glass j vineyards PG
1.5 glass martin codax albarino
1.5 glass sassoregale vermentioni
1.5 glass thanisch riesling
1.5 glass chateau souverain chardonnay
1.5 glass hungry blonde chardonnay
1.5 glass champ de provence rose
1.5 glass sileni sauvignon blanc
1.5 Fransiscan Cardonnay
btl maso canali PG
btl j vineyards PG
btl martin codax albarino
btl sassoregale vermentioni
btl thanisch riesling
btl laguna chardonnay
btl chateau souverain chardonnay
btl hungry blonde chardonnay
btl champ de provence rose
btl sileni sauvignon blanc
Btl Fransiscan Chardonnay
Red Wine
glass lyric pinot noir
glass macmurray pinot noir
glass frei brothers merlot
glass allegrini palazzo della torre
glass renato ratti nebbiolo
glass andis painted fields zinfandel
glass tenuta di arceno chianti
glass clos de los siete malbec blend
glass concannon cabarnet
glass canoe ridge expedition cabernet
glass beringer knights cabernet
Glass Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon
1.5 glass lyric pinot noir
1.5 glass macmurray pinot noir
1.5 glass frei brothers merlot
1.5 glass allegrini palazzo dell torre
1.5 glass renato ratti nebbiolo
1.5 glass andis painted fields zinfandel
1.5 glass tenuta di arceno chianti
1.5 glass clos de los siete malbec blend
1.5 glass concannon cabarnet
1.5 glass canoe ridge expedition cabernet
1.5 glass beringer knights cabernet
1.5 Glass Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon
btl lyric pinot noir
btl macmurray pinot noir
btl frei brothers merlot
btl allegrini palazzo dell torre
btl renato ratti nebbiolo
btl andis painted fields zinfandel
btl tenuta di arceno chianti
btl clos de los siete malbec blend
btl concannon cabarnet
btl canoe ridge expedition cabernet
btl beringer knights cabernet
btl 8 years in the desert zinfandel
Btl Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon
Signature Cocktails
botantist's cucumber
Cucumber, fresh pressed lime, and elderflower liqueur with choice of Prairie Organic Gin or Ketel One Botanical.
calle coco
Spirit forward variation on a classic boulavadier made tropical with a kiss of coconut. Paniolo bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari and coconut
classic tiki mai tai
A complex and layered rendition. We blend Kuleana Agricole Rum and Kuleana Nanea aged Rum with fresh squeezed lime juice, dry orange curacao and mac nut orgeat.
hibscus heat
Fresh squeezed lime juice, hibiscus syrup, Hapa coconut vodka, pineapple juice and fresh jalapeno.
island style mai tai
This is a boozy and fruity combination of white Rum, our own house made mai tai mix (pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, orange curacao and mac nut orgeat) topped with a float of dark rum.
lele lemonade
Fresh strawberries with Ketel Botanical and Foster’s scratch lemonade will make your taste buds take flight with each sip.
lychee martini
Titos Vodka with scratch lychee syrup, lychee liqueur and lychee fruit. A hand-crafted favorite.
oaxacan mule
This mule variation is smokey and little bit spicy sweetened with pineapple. Mezcal, lime, pineapple, verde chili liqueur and ginger beer.
pahoa
Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Foster’s own Pina Colada mix and Hawaiian chili water are just a few of the lava inspired flavors in this colorful blended lava flow.
red wine tropical sangria
Red Wine, Kuleana rum, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach puree and fresh fruit.
rosarito margarita
Hibiscus syrup, Resposado tequila, amaro and fresh basil put a fresh spin on this island inspired margarita.
stay golden
Gin and ginger play the starring role here backed up by a hint of lemon and Aperol. This cocktail is bittersweet and balanced.
u-be blissful
Unapologetically purple and unpretentiously fun! We blend banana with Ube, Kuleana Hui Hui rum, allspice dram and lime
white wine tropical sangria
White Wine, Kuleana rum, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach puree and fresh fruit.
Oliver's Twist
Silver Linings
Common Cocktails
bay breeze
black russian
bloody maria
bloody mary
blue hawaiian
chi chi
cosmo
daquiri
daquiri lilikoi
daquiri mango
daquiri strawberry
dark and stormy
french 75
fuzzy navel
grasshopper
greyhound
hawaii 5-0
irish coffee
irish mule
kamakaze
lava flow
lemon drop
long island
long island (top shelf)
mai tai
manhattan
margarita
margarita (cadilac)
margarita (skinny)
mexican mule
miami vice
mimosa
mojito
moscow mule
negroni
old fashioned
pain killer
panty dropper
pina colada
salty dog
screwdriver
sea breeze
spritzer
tahitian limeade
tequila sunrise
tokyo tea
tom collins
washington apple
white russian
manager charge
Liquor
big island vodka
grey goose
hapa coconut
kai lemongrass
ketel one
ketel one citroen
ketel one cucumber
ocean vodka
stolichnaya
stoli vanilla
tito's
well vodka
ketel one peach orange blossom
beefeaters london dry
bombay dry gin
bombay sapphire
fid street gin
gray whale gin
hendricks
kupu gin
prairie organic gin
tanqueray
well gin
hendrick's
Aviation
captain morgan
diplomatico
koloa dark
koloa spice
koloa white
kuleana hawaiian agricole
kuleana hui hui
plantation pineapple rum
real mccoy 12yr
real mccoy 3yr
real mccoy 5yr
rum haven coconut rum
well rum
whalers dark
kuleana nana
banhez mezcal
don juilo resposado
espolon blanco
espolon reposado
fortaleza blanco
fortaleza reposado
hornitos resposado
kapena hawaiian chili pepper
kepena li hing mui
kepena silver
mezcal del maguey vida
mezcal ilegal joven
well tequila
Don Fulana Blanco Fuerte
Don Fulano Anejo
Sombra Mezcal
Querido Mango
Casamigos
12th distillery honey
crown royal
crown royal apple
dalmore 12
dewars whitel label
dickel
four roses small batch
gentleman jack
glenlivet 12yr
jack daniels
jack daniels fire
jameson
jim beam
johnny walker green
knob creek
maccallan 12
makers mark
old pali road
paniolo whiskey
redemption rye
templeton rye
well whiskey
whistlepig piggy
woodford reserve
redemption bourbon
redemption high rye bourbon
Blantons
absinthe
ancho reyes liqeuer
antica
aperol
averna
baileys irish cream
99 bananas
campari
chambord
cocchi americano
cointreau
courvoisier
disorrono amaretto
dmaine de canton
drambuie
elderflower
fernet branca
fireball
frangelico
gran marnier
jagermeister
kahlua
limoncello
luxardo marachino cherry
montenegro amaro
moonshine big island
moonshine okolehao
orange curacoa
peach schnapps
select aperitif
st germaine
triple sec
cynar 70
cynar 35
cocchi torino
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
75-5805 Ali‘i Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740