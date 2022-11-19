Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foster's Kitchen Kona 75-5805 Ali‘i Dr

No reviews yet

75-5805 Ali‘i Dr

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

bruschetta

$15.00

Crispy garlic crostini with a chèvre, cream cheese and garlic whipped spread, cherry tomatoes, caramelized Maui onion, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

calamari

$15.00

Calamari marinated in fresh herbs, chardonnay, and garlic then lightly grilled over open flame. Served with grilled white truffle lemons and an herb infused oil

firecracker Wings

$18.00

Habanero, jalapeno and garlic brined wings are marinated then coated in a spicy breading and deep fried. Served with gorgonzola dressing and celery

fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Breaded green tomatoes, fried golden brown and served with a Cajun remoulade dipping sauce.

furikake Ahi

$20.00

Ahi seasoned with Cajun furikake spice, seared rare, and thinly sliced. Served over lilikoi ponzu and spicy black bean shoyu, finished with diced oranges and microgreens.

garlic bread

$2.00

hushpuppies

$10.00

Southern style buttermilk hush puppies served golden brown with your choice of whipped honey butter or Cajun remoulade

pimento cheese

$16.00

Southern style pimento cheese, served with toasted garlic crostini, blackened shrimp and green olives.

seafood puff pastry

$15.00

Puff Pastry filled with a mixture of crab, shrimp, Macadamia nut pesto, and cheese then baked golden brown, brushed with fresh pesto, and sprinkled with parmesan.

seared crab cakes

$22.00

Traditional lump crab cakes served with Cajun remoulade, lilikoi slaw and microgreens.

stuffed mushrooms

$15.00

Button mushrooms stuffed with fresh herb garlic sausage, covered with marinara and three cheese blend then baked to perfection. Topped with Parmesan and parsley. Add garlic bread for $2.

Soups and Salads

gumbo bowl

$14.00

Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.

gumbo cup

$10.00

Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.

tomato bisque bowl

$14.00

Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.

tomato bisque cup

$10.00

Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.

small garden

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.

large garden

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.

small caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8

large caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8

thai chicken salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens, topped with green cabbage, Maui onions, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, basil, fresh oranges, and crispy wontons. Served with Chili Macadamia Nut Thai dressing.

ahi salad

$29.00

Seared Ahi served medium-rare on top of mixed greens, topped with pickled cucumber and Maui onion, sliced red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cabbage and crispy wontons. Offered with a ginger soy vinaigrette.*

paniolo salad

$25.00

Grilled sirloin prepared medium-rare then thinly sliced and placed on a bed of mixed greens, topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles. Finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and side of gorgonzola dressing

cobb salad

$22.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, Maui onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied bacon, Cajun croutons and blackened shrimp. Your choice of dressing.

Burger & Sandwiches

bbq chicken sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast grilled and covered in a family recipe lilikoi BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions. Includes choice of one fresh side.

pull pork sandwich

$16.00

Carolina BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with southern style coleslaw. Includes choice of one fresh side.

candied bacon chicken sandwich

$19.00

Served on toasted sourdough with marinated grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, candied bacon, and avocado herb spread with lettuce, tomato and Maui onion. Includes choice of one fresh side.

cheddar burger

$18.00

Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with your choice of mild or Irish cheddar. Includes choice of one fresh side

crispy buffalo chicken sandwich

$19.00

Spicy crispy Dijon chicken with house-made buffalo ranch. Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Includes choice of one fresh side.

fish burger

$20.00

Get the daily catch, grilled to perfection, blackened or deep fried in our southern style cornmeal dredge with scratch tartar sauce. Includes choice of one fresh side.

southern veggie sandwich

$18.00

Fresh spinach, tomato, Maui onion, cucumbers, julienned carrots, roasted red peppers on lightly toasted sourdough bread with pimento cheese and Dijon mustard. Includes choice of one fresh side.

porky pig burger

$22.00

Blackened 7 oz grass-fed burger topped with pulled pork, three cheese blend, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce and grilled jalapeno. Includes a choice of one fresh side.

steakhouse burger

$21.00

Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with caramelized Maui onions, sautéed Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Finished with a roasted garlic aioli. Includes choice of one fresh side

Entree

Ahi Stir Fry

$32.00

Local ahi marinated in a spicy Szechuan and seared medium-rare. Served on a bed of white rice surrounded by stir-fried seasonal veggies with seaweed salad and sesame seeds.

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled corn tortillas with melted three cheese blend, Cajun grilled fresh catch, cabbage, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and finished with scratch habanero oil.

Country Fried Chicken

$20.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried golden brown. Topped with country gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed greens cooked with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Country style cornmeal fried daily catch served with a side of slaw, tarter sauce, and house-made fries.

Fresh Catch

$39.00

Please ask your server for our seasonal preparation.

Pork Chops

$24.00

Lightly seasoned bone-in country fried pork chops over mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies. Smothered with brown gravy and caramelized Maui onions.

Strip

$38.00

This 12oz New York Strip is coated in a garlic Kona coffee rub. Topped with grilled Maui onions. Served with buttery mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Cajun seasoned blackened shrimp and a fried egg served over creamy cheese grits and rainbow chard sautéed with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.

Stuffed Chicken

$25.00

Lightly dusted chicken breast stuffed with three cheese blend, rosemary, and prosciutto. Pan seared and finished with brown gravy, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and caramelized Maui onions. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies.

Sirloin Steak

$22.00

Grilled 6oz sirloin steak using our house seasoning served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Steak & Shrimp

$30.00

6oz sirloin steak and blackened shrimp served with remoulade sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Grilled Fish

$22.00

For the light eater. Fresh fish of the day grilled, blackened or fried. Served with tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Seafood Trio

$42.00

Grilled fresh fish of the day, crab cake, blackened shrimp served with remoulade and tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Poke special

$20.00

Walking Tour

$7.00

Fosters BBQ

Ribs & Chicken

$34.00

Half rack of baby back pork ribs and grilled chicken breast finish with our lilikoi BBQ sauce. Choice of one side.

Ribs Quarter

$20.00

Seasoned with Foster’s rub, oven roasted, then grilled and finished with scratch lilikoi BBQ. Choice of two sides

Ribs Half

$28.00

Seasoned with Foster’s rub, oven roasted, then grilled and finished with scratch lilikoi BBQ. Choice of one side

BBQ Platter

$34.00

Quarter rack of ribs, 6oz chicken breast and pulled pork served with braised greens, hush puppies and coleslaw

Pasta

pasta cajun shrimp

$28.00

Penne pasta, blackened shrimp, Cajun seasoning, sausage, bell peppers, caramelized Maui onions, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes in a brown butter cream sauce with a dash of parmesan.

pasta steakhouse

$28.00

Linguine pasta tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and caramelized Maui onions. Topped with thinly sliced medium-rare grilled sirloin.

pasta chicken pesto

$25.00

Marinated grilled chicken tossed with linguine in a fresh Macadamia nut pesto cream sauce and finished with parmesan cheese

pasta primavera

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed in basil marinara with sautéed seasonal vegetables and topped with parmesan.

Keiki

keiki cheese burger

$10.00

4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

keiki burger

$10.00

4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

keiki chicken tenders

$10.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.

keiki grill cheese

$10.00

Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side

keiki grilled chicken

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.

keiki mac

$10.00

Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.

13+ cheese burger

$13.00

4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

13+ burger

$13.00

4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

13+ chicken tenders

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.

13+ grill cheese

$13.00

Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side

13+ grilled chicken

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.

13+ mac

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.

Sides

fries

$6.00

house made fries with salt.

cajun fries

$6.00

house made fries with cajun seasoning.

truffle fries

$8.00

house made fries with truffle, garlice, parmesan and fresh herbs.

side salad

$8.00

house salad with choice of dressing.

vegtables

$6.00

fresh vegtables sauteed in garlic infused oil and salt.

white rice

$2.00

fruit

$6.00

fresh pineapple, oranges and strawberries.

potato salad

$6.00

house made potato salad.

mash potatoes

$6.00

roasted galic mash potatoes.

avocado

$2.00

coleslaw

$2.00

garlic bread

$2.00

side grilled shrimp

$8.00

N/A Beverages

scratch lemonade

$6.00

scratch limeade

$6.00

orange juice

$6.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

cranberry juice

$4.00

coconut water

$5.00

volocanic still water

$7.00

volocanic sparkling water

$7.00

milk

$4.00

soda

$4.00

plantation tea

$5.00

arnold palmer

$5.00

kona coffee

$4.00

ice tea

$3.00

hot tea

$4.00

14oz kombucha

$6.00

20oz kombucha

$8.00

maui brew rootbeer

$5.00

maui brew ginger beer

$5.00

red bull

$4.00

virgin cocktails

$7.00

Dessert

cheese cake

$8.00

Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries

chocolate torte

$11.00

Rich dark chocolate torte served with a lilikoi glaze and vanilla whipped cream.

banana pudding

$12.00

Buttery crispy puff pastry shell filled with house made vanilla pudding and bananas caramelized with local dark rum.

cookies

$8.00

Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3

cookies with ice cream

$11.00

Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3

ice cream

$5.00Out of stock

Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available

sorbet

$5.00

Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available

birthday cake

$8.00

Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries

Keiki Drinks

Keiki Coca Cola

Keiki Sprite

$1.50

Keiki Ginger Ale

$1.50

Keiki Dr Pepper

$1.50

Keiki Powerade

$1.50

Keiki Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Keiki Diet Coke

$1.50

Keiki Orange Juice

$4.00

Keiki Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Keiki Scratch Lemonade

$4.00

Keiki Scatch Limeade

$4.00

Keiki Cranberry

$4.00

Events

$100 per person

$100.00

Bottled Beer

22oz btl white mountain porter

$14.00

22oz btl overboard

$14.00

big swell IPA can

$8.00

bud light btl

$6.00

budwiser btl

$6.00Out of stock

coconut hiwa porter can

$8.00

coors light btl

$6.00

heineken btl

$7.00

heineken light btl

$7.00

heineken zero n/a

$6.00

michelob ultra btl

$6.00

ola IPA can

$8.00Out of stock

ola kiawe porter can

$8.00Out of stock

ola seltzer can

$7.00

ola tea can

$7.00Out of stock

steinlager btl

$6.00

Stella artois btl

$7.00Out of stock

Lanikai Brewing can

$11.00

Paradise cider can

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$7.00

Ola Hardtea can

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Lite btl

$6.00

Kaliber N\a

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Draft Beer

14oz kombucha

$6.00

14oz longboard lager

$6.50

14oz big wave golden ale

$6.50

14oz kua bay IPA

$6.50

14oz kona seasonal

$6.50

14oz maui seasonal

$6.50

14oz brewhaus seasonal

$10.00

14oz ola beer

$10.00

14oz ola seltzer

$7.00

14oz ola cider

$10.00

14oz Fire Rock

$6.50

14oz Lanikai Saison

$10.00

14oz Kohola Red Sand Amber Ale

$7.00

Waikiki Seasonal 14 Oz

$8.00

20oz kombucha

$8.00

20oz longboard lager

$9.00

20oz big wave golden ale

$9.00

20oz kua bay IPA

$9.00

20oz kona seasonal

$9.00

20oz maui seasonal

$9.00

20oz brewhaus seasonal

$12.00

20oz ola beer

$12.00

20oz ola seltzer

$9.00

20oz ola cider

$12.00

20oz Fire Rock

$9.00

20oz Lanikai Saison

$12.00

20 Oz Kohola Red Sand Amber Ale

$9.00

Waikiki Seasonal 20 Oz

$10.00

House & Bubbles

glass house chardonnay

$5.00

glass house pinot noir

$5.00

glass house cabernet

$5.00

glass la marca prosecco

$8.00

glass gruet rose

$11.00

1.5 glass house chardonnay

$8.00

1.5 glass house pinot noir

$8.00

1.5 glass house cabernet

$8.00

1.5 la marca prosecco

$12.00

1.5 glass gruet rose

$17.00

btl house chardonnay

$18.00

btl house pinot noir

$18.00

btl house cabernet

$18.00

btl la marca prosecco

$30.00

btl gruet rose

$42.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

White Wine

glass maso canali PG

$9.00

glass j vineyards PG

$11.00

glass martin codax albarino

$11.00

glass sassoregale vermentioni

$11.00

glass thanisch riesling

$12.00

glass laguna chardonnay

$14.00Out of stock

glass chateau souverain chardonnay

$9.00

glass hungry blonde chardonnay

$17.00

glass champ de provence rose

$11.00

glass sileni sauvignon blanc

$8.00

GL Fransiscan Chardonnay

$14.00

1.5 glass maso canali PG

$14.00

1.5 glass j vineyards PG

$17.00

1.5 glass martin codax albarino

$17.00

1.5 glass sassoregale vermentioni

$17.00

1.5 glass thanisch riesling

$18.00

1.5 glass chateau souverain chardonnay

$14.00

1.5 glass hungry blonde chardonnay

$25.00

1.5 glass champ de provence rose

$16.00

1.5 glass sileni sauvignon blanc

$12.00

1.5 Fransiscan Cardonnay

$21.00

btl maso canali PG

$34.00

btl j vineyards PG

$42.00

btl martin codax albarino

$42.00

btl sassoregale vermentioni

$42.00

btl thanisch riesling

$46.00

btl laguna chardonnay

$54.00Out of stock

btl chateau souverain chardonnay

$34.00

btl hungry blonde chardonnay

$75.00

btl champ de provence rose

$42.00

btl sileni sauvignon blanc

$30.00

Btl Fransiscan Chardonnay

$54.00

Red Wine

glass lyric pinot noir

$12.00

glass macmurray pinot noir

$14.00

glass frei brothers merlot

$11.00

glass allegrini palazzo della torre

$12.00

glass renato ratti nebbiolo

$14.00

glass andis painted fields zinfandel

$13.00

glass tenuta di arceno chianti

$15.00Out of stock

glass clos de los siete malbec blend

$13.00

glass concannon cabarnet

$13.00

glass canoe ridge expedition cabernet

$13.00

glass beringer knights cabernet

$16.00

Glass Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

1.5 glass lyric pinot noir

$18.00

1.5 glass macmurray pinot noir

$21.00

1.5 glass frei brothers merlot

$16.00

1.5 glass allegrini palazzo dell torre

$18.00

1.5 glass renato ratti nebbiolo

$21.00

1.5 glass andis painted fields zinfandel

$19.00

1.5 glass tenuta di arceno chianti

$23.00

1.5 glass clos de los siete malbec blend

$20.00

1.5 glass concannon cabarnet

$20.00

1.5 glass canoe ridge expedition cabernet

$20.00

1.5 glass beringer knights cabernet

$24.00

1.5 Glass Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon

btl lyric pinot noir

$46.00

btl macmurray pinot noir

$54.00

btl frei brothers merlot

$42.00

btl allegrini palazzo dell torre

$46.00

btl renato ratti nebbiolo

$54.00

btl andis painted fields zinfandel

$48.00

btl tenuta di arceno chianti

$58.00Out of stock

btl clos de los siete malbec blend

$50.00

btl concannon cabarnet

$50.00

btl canoe ridge expedition cabernet

$62.00

btl beringer knights cabernet

$62.00

btl 8 years in the desert zinfandel

$98.00

Btl Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

Signature Cocktails

botantist's cucumber

$13.00

Cucumber, fresh pressed lime, and elderflower liqueur with choice of Prairie Organic Gin or Ketel One Botanical.

calle coco

$13.00

Spirit forward variation on a classic boulavadier made tropical with a kiss of coconut. Paniolo bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari and coconut

classic tiki mai tai

$15.00

A complex and layered rendition. We blend Kuleana Agricole Rum and Kuleana Nanea aged Rum with fresh squeezed lime juice, dry orange curacao and mac nut orgeat.

hibscus heat

$13.00

Fresh squeezed lime juice, hibiscus syrup, Hapa coconut vodka, pineapple juice and fresh jalapeno.

island style mai tai

$10.00

This is a boozy and fruity combination of white Rum, our own house made mai tai mix (pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, orange curacao and mac nut orgeat) topped with a float of dark rum.

lele lemonade

$13.00

Fresh strawberries with Ketel Botanical and Foster’s scratch lemonade will make your taste buds take flight with each sip.

lychee martini

$13.00

Titos Vodka with scratch lychee syrup, lychee liqueur and lychee fruit. A hand-crafted favorite.

oaxacan mule

$13.00

This mule variation is smokey and little bit spicy sweetened with pineapple. Mezcal, lime, pineapple, verde chili liqueur and ginger beer.

pahoa

$13.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Foster’s own Pina Colada mix and Hawaiian chili water are just a few of the lava inspired flavors in this colorful blended lava flow.

red wine tropical sangria

$13.00

Red Wine, Kuleana rum, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach puree and fresh fruit.

rosarito margarita

$13.00

Hibiscus syrup, Resposado tequila, amaro and fresh basil put a fresh spin on this island inspired margarita.

stay golden

$13.00

Gin and ginger play the starring role here backed up by a hint of lemon and Aperol. This cocktail is bittersweet and balanced.

u-be blissful

$13.00Out of stock

Unapologetically purple and unpretentiously fun! We blend banana with Ube, Kuleana Hui Hui rum, allspice dram and lime

white wine tropical sangria

$13.00

White Wine, Kuleana rum, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach puree and fresh fruit.

Oliver's Twist

$13.00

Silver Linings

$13.00

Common Cocktails

bay breeze

$9.00

black russian

$9.00

bloody maria

$9.00

bloody mary

$9.00

blue hawaiian

$11.00

chi chi

$11.00

cosmo

$9.00

daquiri

$11.00

daquiri lilikoi

$8.00

daquiri mango

$8.00

daquiri strawberry

$8.00

dark and stormy

$10.00

french 75

$9.00

fuzzy navel

$10.00

grasshopper

$9.00

greyhound

$9.50

hawaii 5-0

$9.50

irish coffee

$10.00

irish mule

$9.00

kamakaze

$10.00

lava flow

$11.00

lemon drop

$11.00

long island

$10.00

long island (top shelf)

$14.50

mai tai

$10.00

manhattan

$9.00

margarita

$9.00

margarita (cadilac)

$14.50

margarita (skinny)

$14.50

mexican mule

$9.00

miami vice

$13.00

mimosa

$10.00

mojito

$9.00

moscow mule

$9.00

negroni

$9.00

old fashioned

$9.00

pain killer

$12.00

panty dropper

$10.00

pina colada

$11.00

salty dog

$9.50

screwdriver

$9.50

sea breeze

$9.00

spritzer

$9.00

tahitian limeade

$9.00

tequila sunrise

$9.00

tokyo tea

$10.00

tom collins

$9.00

washington apple

$12.00

white russian

$9.00

manager charge

$0.10

Liquor

big island vodka

$7.00

grey goose

$10.00

hapa coconut

$7.00

kai lemongrass

$7.00

ketel one

$9.00

ketel one citroen

$9.00

ketel one cucumber

$10.00

ocean vodka

$9.00

stolichnaya

$9.00

stoli vanilla

$9.00

tito's

$9.00

well vodka

$5.00

ketel one peach orange blossom

$10.00

beefeaters london dry

$7.00

bombay dry gin

$9.00

bombay sapphire

$10.00

fid street gin

$9.00

gray whale gin

$9.00

hendricks

$10.00

kupu gin

$9.00

prairie organic gin

$9.00

tanqueray

$7.00

well gin

$5.00

hendrick's

$10.00

Aviation

$9.00

captain morgan

$7.00

diplomatico

$10.00

koloa dark

$10.00Out of stock

koloa spice

$10.00

koloa white

$10.00Out of stock

kuleana hawaiian agricole

$10.00Out of stock

kuleana hui hui

$9.00

plantation pineapple rum

$10.00

real mccoy 12yr

$15.00

real mccoy 3yr

$9.00

real mccoy 5yr

$10.00

rum haven coconut rum

$7.00

well rum

$5.00

whalers dark

$6.00

kuleana nana

$10.00

banhez mezcal

$8.00

don juilo resposado

$15.00

espolon blanco

$10.00

espolon reposado

$12.00

fortaleza blanco

$12.00

fortaleza reposado

$15.00

hornitos resposado

$8.00

kapena hawaiian chili pepper

$9.00

kepena li hing mui

$9.00

kepena silver

$9.00

mezcal del maguey vida

$9.00

mezcal ilegal joven

$10.00

well tequila

$5.00

Don Fulana Blanco Fuerte

$13.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$17.00

Sombra Mezcal

$10.00

Querido Mango

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

12th distillery honey

$10.00

crown royal

$9.00

crown royal apple

$9.00

dalmore 12

$10.00

dewars whitel label

$8.00

dickel

$8.00

four roses small batch

$13.00

gentleman jack

$10.00

glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

jack daniels

$8.00

jack daniels fire

$8.00

jameson

$9.00

jim beam

$8.00

johnny walker green

$14.00Out of stock

knob creek

$11.00

maccallan 12

$23.00

makers mark

$10.00

old pali road

$9.00

paniolo whiskey

$9.00

redemption rye

$10.00

templeton rye

$9.00

well whiskey

$5.00

whistlepig piggy

$13.00Out of stock

woodford reserve

$11.00

redemption bourbon

$10.00

redemption high rye bourbon

$10.00

Blantons

$20.00

absinthe

$12.00

ancho reyes liqeuer

$6.00

antica

$10.00

aperol

$7.00

averna

$8.00

baileys irish cream

$7.00

99 bananas

$7.00

campari

$7.00

chambord

$8.00

cocchi americano

$7.00

cointreau

$8.00

courvoisier

$14.00

disorrono amaretto

$9.00

dmaine de canton

$9.00

drambuie

$8.00

elderflower

$8.00

fernet branca

$8.00

fireball

$7.00

frangelico

$7.00

gran marnier

$12.00

jagermeister

$8.00

kahlua

$7.00

limoncello

$8.00

luxardo marachino cherry

$8.00

montenegro amaro

$9.00

moonshine big island

$10.00

moonshine okolehao

$10.00

orange curacoa

$6.00

peach schnapps

$6.00

select aperitif

$7.00

st germaine

$8.00

triple sec

$6.00

cynar 70

$7.00

cynar 35

$7.00

cocchi torino

$7.00

Port

White Port

$12.00

Ruby Port

$12.00

Uniforms

Uniforms BOH

$15.00

Uniforms FOH

$15.00

Hot Sauce

Spicy Ninja

$13.00

Glasses

Pineapple Glass

$13.00

deposit

event depsosit

$5,000.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

fresh.local.scratch.

Website

Location

75-5805 Ali‘i Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Directions

Gallery
