Franchia Vegan Cafe 12 Park Ave

Korean Wild Green Tea 1st Picked

$12.00

Picked before the first rainfall in spring, this wild green tea may be the smallest in size (baby leaf), but it is the smoothest in taste. It s the best of the wild green teas and highest levels of minerals and polyphenols (effective antioxidants) ensure you receive the most energy and nutrients. Brewed at a low temperature of 120 F to 140 F.