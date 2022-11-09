Franchia Vegan Cafe 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave
New York, NY 10016
Hot Tea
Korean Wild Green Tea 1st Picked
Picked before the first rainfall in spring, this wild green tea may be the smallest in size (baby leaf), but it is the smoothest in taste. It s the best of the wild green teas and highest levels of minerals and polyphenols (effective antioxidants) ensure you receive the most energy and nutrients. Brewed at a low temperature of 120 F to 140 F.
Korean Wild Green Tea 2nd Picked
Picked 10 days after the first picking, this wild green tea contains a variety of nutrients and minerals to still bring you health benefits you seek from green tea. Aptly named the swallow s tongue due to the size and resemblance, the taste is subtle and mild. Brewed at a temperature of 140 F to 160 F.
Korean Wild Green Tea 3rd Picked
Picked 10 days after the second picking from the same rocky slopes of Mount Jilee, this wild green tea s taste is slightly stronger. Brewed at a higher temperature of 160 F to 170 F.
Jasmine Green Tea
Crafted from spring-picked, southern Chinese green tea and fresh jasmine blossoms, each individual pearl is a set tender, silvery leaf buds, carefully rolled and then dried amid fresh jasmine blossoms.
Rose Green Tea
Chrysanthemum Green Tea
Darjeeling Tea with Sweet Chai Latte
Red Chili Latte
Darjeeling 1st Flushed
White Peony
Pau Chong (Green-Oolong)
A clear and mild oolong tea from the Ari mountains in Taiwan. This tea is very subtle in taste and is known to cleanse the blood system.
Nantou Oolong
A light and fragrant oolong tea from Taiwan s famous tea growing region, Nantou. This tea accompanies light food and desserts extremely well.
Ginger Tea
Perfect cup of tea for the flu. Also prevents spreading of infections in the digestive system.
Date Paste Tea
A popular tea beverage in Korea consumed to calm the mind. A good sleeping aid.
Korean Plum Tea
Full of vitamin C. Citric acids in this tea also relieve food poisoning and digestive problems.
Citron Paste Tea
Made from Korean kumquats. Boosts younger looking skin. Also good for the cold.
Persimmon Leaf Tea
Has a cleansing effect, breaking down dangerous oxidants and metals absorbed by the blood system. Also rich in vitamin C.
Chrysanthemum Tea
Known as the lady s cup of tea. It has a calming effect relieving emotions of anger and frustrations.
Organic Dandelion Tea
Excellent tea for the digestive system. Cleanses and detoxifies the intestines and gets rid of gas.
Snow Dew Tea
Tea made from Korean herb leaves. This tea has a subtle natural sweetness that leaves the palates refreshed.
Organic Lotus Tea
Tea made from white lotus leaves. Gives strength and energy to the body.
Organic Tangerine Tea
Tea made from organic tangerine peels grown in the Cheju Island of Korea. Rich in vitamin C, this tea is helpful in promoting good complexion.
Shissandra Chinesis
A popular Korean herbal fruit tea that refreshes and revitalizes the body from fatigue. (Contains almonds)
Ice Tea
Ice Green Tea
Ice Green Tea Float
sweetened ice green tea with vanilla almond ice cream
Ice Darjeeling Tea
Ice Darjeeling Tea with Sweet Chai
Ice Darjeeling Tea with Sweet Chai ‘Latte’
with oat milk
Ice Ginger Tea
Ice Plum Tea
Ice Citron Tea
Ice Date Paste Tea
Ice Pomegranate Tea
Ice Shissandra Chinesis
a popular Korean herbal fruit tea that refreshes and revitalizes the body from fatigue. contains almonds
Freshly Squeezed Fruit Teas
Tealattas
Small Plates
Sweet Corn Cilantro Pancakes
Crispy Scallion Pancakes
Spicy Kimchi Pancakes
Combination Pancakes
Sweet corn cilantro, scallion & spicy kimchi pancakes
Spicy Vegan ‘Buffalo’ Wings
Soy “Chicken Satay” Sticks with Barbeque Sauce
Peking Buns
Steamed buns stuffed with crispy vegetarian ‘duck’ and scallions
Vegan Dim Sum Buns
Mini vegan buns stuffed with vegetables and mushrooms
Crispy Vegan ‘Shrimp’ Odeng
Vegan ‘shrimp’ stuffed with vegetables in skewers served with pineapple sauce
Vermicelli Spring Rolls with Mango Citron Sauce
Spring rolls with vermicelli, vegetables & mushrooms
Franchia’s Soy ‘Duck’ Wrap
Sauteed mushroom, vegetables, and soy ‘duck’ served with wheat wrap and dipping sauce
Vegan ‘Crab’ Cakes
Stuffed Mushrooms
Shiitake and button mushrooms stuffed with tofu and vegetables in pineapple sauce
Manchurian Cauliflower Sticks
Crispy cauliflower in spicy sesame sauce
Franchia’s Vegan Shish Kebab
Barbequed soy meat, peppers and onions on sticks with teriyaki sauce
Vegan Yakitori Galore
Combination of vegan ‘scallop’, vegan barbequed ‘meat’, vegan ‘fish’ balls, and asparagus in skewers
Soup of The Day
Porridge of The Day
Dumplings
Mixed Vegetable Dumplings
Japchae Dumpling
Korean sweet potato glass noodle, assorted vegetable, tofu
Spicy Kimchi Dumplings
Dumplings stuffed with spicy preserved Korean pickles
Soy and Grain ‘Meat’ Dumplings
Assorted Dumplings
Combination of mixed vegetable dumplings, kale dumplings, spicy kimchi dumplings & soy & grain ‘meat’ dumplings.
Baby Dumplings in Spicy Sauce
Salads
Soy ‘Chicken’ Salad
With vegan ranch dressing
Spicy Vegetarian ‘Duck’ Salad
Crispy vegetarian ‘duck’ with variety of vegetables in spicy dressing
Pumpkin Noodles Salad
Noodles made with pumpkin and wheat with peppers, carrot, mix greensand beet in lemon sesame soy sauce dressing
Avocado Asparagus Salad
Avocado & asparagus with carrot ginger dressing
Franchia’s Mango Salad
Mixed greens with fresh mango slices in mango lemon dressing
Vegan Sushi
Avocado Asparagus Roll
Spicy Kimchi Roll
California Roll
avocado, cucumber & vegan crab meat
Crispy Vegan ‘Crab’ Roll
‘Chicken’ Teriyaki Roll
Spicy ‘Tuna’ Roll
Spicy ‘Chicken’ Roll
Crispy Tofu Skin Roll
Tempeh Avocado Roll
Spicy ‘Shrimp’ Roll
Tropical Mango & Avocado Roll
avocado, mango, vegan ‘crab’ meat & sesame leave
Philadelphia Roll
soy ‘chicken’, avocado, cucumber and vegan soy cheese
Volcano Roll
spicy ‘tuna’ and avocado topped with spicy vegan mayonnaise
Dragon Roll
vegan ‘fish’ fillet, avocado, cucumber, and crispy tempura batter
Rainbow Roll
combination of avocado, barbeque soy ‘meat’ and crispy ‘shrimp’ with spicy ‘tuna’
Vegan ‘Sashimi’ Tuna Roll
Franchia Roll
cucumber, avocado, carrot, squash, mountain greens & vegan ‘crab’ meat
Roll Combination
California roll, crispy tofu skin roll & spicy ‘chicken’ roll
Noodles
Spicy Franchia Noodles
Stir fried noodles with peanuts, dried chili, vegetables & mushrooms
Pad Thai Noodles
Rice noodles with vegetables & tofu in tangy assam sauce
Penang Noodles in Spicy Curry & Coconut Broth
Noodles in spicy curry soup with soy ‘chicken’, stuffed tofu, tofu skin, and veggies
Canton Noodles in Thick Vegan Gravy
Thin rice noodles with soy ‘chicken’, ‘shrimp’ and vegetables in thick gravy
Singapore Curry Angel Hair
Thin rice noodles with vegetables & ‘lobster’ balls stir fried in curry sauce
Drunken Basil Noodles
Stir fried rice noodles with basil, broccoli, eggplant, tofu, and soy ‘chicken’ in dark sweet soy sauce
Pho Noodles Soup
Vietnamese rice noodles with soy ‘beef ’, basil & bean sprout in veggie broth
Javanese Noodles Goreng
Stir fried noodles with beans sprouts, soy ‘chicken’, potato, and tomato in tangy sauce
Coconut Tom Yum Noodles
Noodles in coconut based tom yum soup with tofu, tomato, carrot, and mushrooms
Udong Noodles with Vegetable Fritters
Udong noodles in clear broth served with vegetable fritters
Soy ‘Meat’ & Wonton with Noodles in Vegetable Broth
Noodles in veggie broth with barbequed soy ‘meat’, wonton and bak choy
Main Dishes
Spicy Vegan ‘Meat Balls’ & Soy ‘Chicken’ in Garlic Sauce
with a variety of vegetables
Soft Tofu with Kale in Ginger Sauce
Sauteed soft tofu with kale and vegetables in ginger brown sauce
Thai Basil Soy ‘Chicken’
Soy ‘chicken’ with basil and long beans in garlic sauce served in a sizzling plate
Crispy Korean Chili Tofu
Crispy tofu pan fried with garlic and Korean chili sauce served with cucumber and tomato
Braised Tofu with Kabocha Pumpkin and Eggplant
Tofu with kabocha pumpkin and eggplant in Korean citron and miso sauce
Malaysian Ginger Fried Rice
Fried rice with soy ‘chicken’, ginger, tomato and vegetables