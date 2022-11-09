Restaurant header imageView gallery

Franchia Vegan Cafe 12 Park Ave

No reviews yet

12 Park Ave

New York, NY 10016

Drunken Basil Noodles
Vermicelli Spring Rolls with Mango Citron Sauce

Hot Tea

Korean Wild Green Tea 1st Picked

$12.00

Picked before the first rainfall in spring, this wild green tea may be the smallest in size (baby leaf), but it is the smoothest in taste. It s the best of the wild green teas and highest levels of minerals and polyphenols (effective antioxidants) ensure you receive the most energy and nutrients. Brewed at a low temperature of 120 F to 140 F.

Korean Wild Green Tea 2nd Picked

$10.00

Picked 10 days after the first picking, this wild green tea contains a variety of nutrients and minerals to still bring you health benefits you seek from green tea. Aptly named the swallow s tongue due to the size and resemblance, the taste is subtle and mild. Brewed at a temperature of 140 F to 160 F.

Korean Wild Green Tea 3rd Picked

$5.00

Picked 10 days after the second picking from the same rocky slopes of Mount Jilee, this wild green tea s taste is slightly stronger. Brewed at a higher temperature of 160 F to 170 F.

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Crafted from spring-picked, southern Chinese green tea and fresh jasmine blossoms, each individual pearl is a set tender, silvery leaf buds, carefully rolled and then dried amid fresh jasmine blossoms.

Rose Green Tea

$6.00

Chrysanthemum Green Tea

$6.00

Darjeeling Tea with Sweet Chai Latte

$6.00

Red Chili Latte

$6.00

Darjeeling 1st Flushed

$5.00

White Peony

$5.00

Pau Chong (Green-Oolong)

$7.00

A clear and mild oolong tea from the Ari mountains in Taiwan. This tea is very subtle in taste and is known to cleanse the blood system.

Nantou Oolong

$5.00

A light and fragrant oolong tea from Taiwan s famous tea growing region, Nantou. This tea accompanies light food and desserts extremely well.

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Perfect cup of tea for the flu. Also prevents spreading of infections in the digestive system.

Date Paste Tea

$5.00

A popular tea beverage in Korea consumed to calm the mind. A good sleeping aid.

Korean Plum Tea

$5.00

Full of vitamin C. Citric acids in this tea also relieve food poisoning and digestive problems.

Citron Paste Tea

$5.00

Made from Korean kumquats. Boosts younger looking skin. Also good for the cold.

Persimmon Leaf Tea

$5.00

Has a cleansing effect, breaking down dangerous oxidants and metals absorbed by the blood system. Also rich in vitamin C.

Chrysanthemum Tea

$5.00

Known as the lady s cup of tea. It has a calming effect relieving emotions of anger and frustrations.

Organic Dandelion Tea

$5.00

Excellent tea for the digestive system. Cleanses and detoxifies the intestines and gets rid of gas.

Snow Dew Tea

$5.00

Tea made from Korean herb leaves. This tea has a subtle natural sweetness that leaves the palates refreshed.

Organic Lotus Tea

$5.00

Tea made from white lotus leaves. Gives strength and energy to the body.

Organic Tangerine Tea

$5.00

Tea made from organic tangerine peels grown in the Cheju Island of Korea. Rich in vitamin C, this tea is helpful in promoting good complexion.

Shissandra Chinesis

$5.00

A popular Korean herbal fruit tea that refreshes and revitalizes the body from fatigue. (Contains almonds)

Ice Tea

Ice Green Tea

$5.00

Ice Green Tea Float

$7.00

sweetened ice green tea with vanilla almond ice cream

Ice Darjeeling Tea

$5.00

Ice Darjeeling Tea with Sweet Chai

$5.00

Ice Darjeeling Tea with Sweet Chai ‘Latte’

$5.00

with oat milk

Ice Ginger Tea

$5.00

Ice Plum Tea

$5.00

Ice Citron Tea

$5.00

Ice Date Paste Tea

$5.00

Ice Pomegranate Tea

$5.00

Ice Shissandra Chinesis

$5.00

a popular Korean herbal fruit tea that refreshes and revitalizes the body from fatigue. contains almonds

Freshly Squeezed Fruit Teas

Carrot Apple Ginger Melody

$7.00

Pineapple Passion

$7.00Out of stock

Korean Pear Fantasy

$7.00

Tropical Mango

$7.00

Tealattas

Ice Pomegranate Tealatta

$7.00

Ice Green Tealatta

$7.00

Ice Darjeeling Sweet Chai Tealatta

$7.00

Ice Citron Tealatta

$7.00

Ice Ginger Tealatta

$7.00

Ice Plum Tealatta

$7.00

Ice Shissandra Tealatt

$7.00

Water and Soda

Soda

$3.00

Voss Water

$6.00+

Korean Plum Sparking Soda

$7.00

Lychee Sparking Soda

$7.00

Small Plates

Sweet Corn Cilantro Pancakes

$13.00
Crispy Scallion Pancakes

$13.00
Spicy Kimchi Pancakes

$13.00
Combination Pancakes

$17.00

Sweet corn cilantro, scallion & spicy kimchi pancakes

Spicy Vegan ‘Buffalo’ Wings

$13.00
Soy “Chicken Satay” Sticks with Barbeque Sauce

$13.00
Peking Buns

$13.00

Steamed buns stuffed with crispy vegetarian ‘duck’ and scallions

Vegan Dim Sum Buns

$13.00

Mini vegan buns stuffed with vegetables and mushrooms

Crispy Vegan ‘Shrimp’ Odeng

$13.00

Vegan ‘shrimp’ stuffed with vegetables in skewers served with pineapple sauce

Vermicelli Spring Rolls with Mango Citron Sauce

$12.00

Spring rolls with vermicelli, vegetables & mushrooms

Franchia’s Soy ‘Duck’ Wrap

$13.00

Sauteed mushroom, vegetables, and soy ‘duck’ served with wheat wrap and dipping sauce

Vegan ‘Crab’ Cakes

$13.00
Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Shiitake and button mushrooms stuffed with tofu and vegetables in pineapple sauce

Manchurian Cauliflower Sticks

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower in spicy sesame sauce

Franchia’s Vegan Shish Kebab

$13.00

Barbequed soy meat, peppers and onions on sticks with teriyaki sauce

Vegan Yakitori Galore

$15.00

Combination of vegan ‘scallop’, vegan barbequed ‘meat’, vegan ‘fish’ balls, and asparagus in skewers

Soup of The Day

$5.00

Porridge of The Day

$5.00

Dumplings

Mixed Vegetable Dumplings

$10.00

Japchae Dumpling

$10.00

Korean sweet potato glass noodle, assorted vegetable, tofu

Spicy Kimchi Dumplings

$10.00

Dumplings stuffed with spicy preserved Korean pickles

Soy and Grain ‘Meat’ Dumplings

$10.00
Assorted Dumplings

$16.00

Combination of mixed vegetable dumplings, kale dumplings, spicy kimchi dumplings & soy & grain ‘meat’ dumplings.

Baby Dumplings in Spicy Sauce

$10.00

Salads

Soy ‘Chicken’ Salad

$15.00

With vegan ranch dressing

Spicy Vegetarian ‘Duck’ Salad

$15.00

Crispy vegetarian ‘duck’ with variety of vegetables in spicy dressing

Pumpkin Noodles Salad

$15.00

Noodles made with pumpkin and wheat with peppers, carrot, mix greensand beet in lemon sesame soy sauce dressing

Avocado Asparagus Salad

$15.00

Avocado & asparagus with carrot ginger dressing

Franchia’s Mango Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with fresh mango slices in mango lemon dressing

Vegan Sushi

Avocado Asparagus Roll

$9.00
Spicy Kimchi Roll

$9.00
California Roll

$9.00

avocado, cucumber & vegan crab meat

Crispy Vegan ‘Crab’ Roll

$9.00
‘Chicken’ Teriyaki Roll

$9.00
Spicy ‘Tuna’ Roll

$9.00
Spicy ‘Chicken’ Roll

$9.00
Crispy Tofu Skin Roll

$9.00
Tempeh Avocado Roll

$9.00
Spicy ‘Shrimp’ Roll

$9.00
Tropical Mango & Avocado Roll

$9.00

avocado, mango, vegan ‘crab’ meat & sesame leave

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

soy ‘chicken’, avocado, cucumber and vegan soy cheese

Volcano Roll

$10.00

spicy ‘tuna’ and avocado topped with spicy vegan mayonnaise

Dragon Roll

$10.00

vegan ‘fish’ fillet, avocado, cucumber, and crispy tempura batter

Rainbow Roll

$10.00

combination of avocado, barbeque soy ‘meat’ and crispy ‘shrimp’ with spicy ‘tuna’

Vegan ‘Sashimi’ Tuna Roll

$10.00
Franchia Roll

$19.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, squash, mountain greens & vegan ‘crab’ meat

Roll Combination

$20.00

California roll, crispy tofu skin roll & spicy ‘chicken’ roll

Noodles

Spicy Franchia Noodles

$19.00

Stir fried noodles with peanuts, dried chili, vegetables & mushrooms

Pad Thai Noodles

$19.00

Rice noodles with vegetables & tofu in tangy assam sauce

Penang Noodles in Spicy Curry & Coconut Broth

$19.00

Noodles in spicy curry soup with soy ‘chicken’, stuffed tofu, tofu skin, and veggies

Canton Noodles in Thick Vegan Gravy

$19.00

Thin rice noodles with soy ‘chicken’, ‘shrimp’ and vegetables in thick gravy

Singapore Curry Angel Hair

$19.00

Thin rice noodles with vegetables & ‘lobster’ balls stir fried in curry sauce

Drunken Basil Noodles

$19.00

Stir fried rice noodles with basil, broccoli, eggplant, tofu, and soy ‘chicken’ in dark sweet soy sauce

Pho Noodles Soup

$19.00

Vietnamese rice noodles with soy ‘beef ’, basil & bean sprout in veggie broth

Javanese Noodles Goreng

$19.00

Stir fried noodles with beans sprouts, soy ‘chicken’, potato, and tomato in tangy sauce

Coconut Tom Yum Noodles

$19.00

Noodles in coconut based tom yum soup with tofu, tomato, carrot, and mushrooms

Udong Noodles with Vegetable Fritters

$19.00

Udong noodles in clear broth served with vegetable fritters

Soy ‘Meat’ & Wonton with Noodles in Vegetable Broth

$19.00

Noodles in veggie broth with barbequed soy ‘meat’, wonton and bak choy

Main Dishes

Spicy Vegan ‘Meat Balls’ & Soy ‘Chicken’ in Garlic Sauce

$22.00

with a variety of vegetables

Soft Tofu with Kale in Ginger Sauce

$21.00

Sauteed soft tofu with kale and vegetables in ginger brown sauce

Thai Basil Soy ‘Chicken’

$22.00

Soy ‘chicken’ with basil and long beans in garlic sauce served in a sizzling plate

Crispy Korean Chili Tofu

$21.00

Crispy tofu pan fried with garlic and Korean chili sauce served with cucumber and tomato

Braised Tofu with Kabocha Pumpkin and Eggplant

$21.00

Tofu with kabocha pumpkin and eggplant in Korean citron and miso sauce

Malaysian Ginger Fried Rice

$21.00

Fried rice with soy ‘chicken’, ginger, tomato and vegetables