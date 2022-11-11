Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ainsworth - NY

review star

No reviews yet

45 East 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Black Bean Hummus

$14.00

Wings

$16.00

Fried Mac-n-Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Bites

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Mac Sliders

$16.00

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$19.00

Trash Can Nachos

$12.00

10 Gold Wings

$60.00Out of stock

20 Gold Wings

$110.00Out of stock

50 Gold Wings

$1,000.00Out of stock

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.00

Proscuitto Flatbread

$16.00

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$15.00

Chips & Guacamole

$14.00

Wings

$16.00

Black Bean Hummus

$14.00

Fried Mac -n-Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Bites

$14.00

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$19.00

Mac-n-Cheese Slider

$19.00

Tripple Dipper

$14.00

Salads

Midtown Wedge

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Lady in Red

$15.00

Poke Bowls

$19.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Mac Burger

$21.00

French Onion Burger

$19.00

Wagyu Burger

$23.00

Cripsy Chick

$19.00

Short Mac Melt

$19.00

The Ainsworth

$21.00

Classic Burger

$18.00

Boards

Bar Board

$40.00

Chef's Board

$30.00

Entrees

BYO Mac

$25.00

Three Cheese Mac

$15.00

Oh My Pesto

$13.00

Arctic Salmon

$29.00

Blue Fin Tacos

$28.00

Brick Chicken

$31.00

Prime Filet

$39.00

NY Steak

$38.00

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$13.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Churro Poutine

$12.00Out of stock

Insane Shake

$15.00

Supreme Sundae

$20.00

Every Girls Dream

$16.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Traditional Waffles

$14.00

Boards

Waffle Board

$30.00

Brunch Board

$100.00

Chefs Board

$30.00

French Toast

Strawberry Churro

$17.00

Fruity Pebbles

$17.00

S'mores

$18.00

Traditional French Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Plates

Pineapple Parfait

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Ainsworth Tradtional

$18.00

Chicken and Biscuts

$22.00

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

Eggchiladas

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Southwest Hash

$20.00

NYC Hash

$19.00

Hangover Burger

$21.00

Lox & Bagel

$19.00

Table Wich

$19.00

Pancake Tacos

$18.00

Gold Wings

$60.00

Traditional Bennedict

$19.00

Small Plates

Wings

$16.00

Black Bean Hummus

$14.00

Fried Mac -n-Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Bites

$14.00

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$19.00

Mac-n-Cheese Slider

$19.00

Tripple Dipper

$14.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Mac Burger

$21.00

French Onion Burger

$19.00

Wagyu Burger

$23.00

Short Mac Melt

$19.00

The Ainsworth

$21.00

Classic Burger

$18.00

Crispy chick

$19.00

Turkey Burger

$19.00

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Sides

Sausage

$8.00

Bacon

$7.00

Canadian Ham

$9.00Out of stock

Beyond Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

$9.00

Avocado

$3.00

Homefries

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Midtown Wedge

$14.00

Lady in Red

$15.00

Poke Bowls

$19.00

Pastas

Classic Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Oh My Pesto

$13.00

BYO Mac-n-Cheese

$25.00

Drinks

Bruch 90

$35.00

Tableside Mimosas

$25.00

Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$10.00

Three Egg Omelet

$16.00

Traditional Breakfast

$16.00

Power Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

French Toast

$16.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Day Starter

$10.00

Pancakes

$16.00

Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Breakfast Drinks

Bruch 90

$35.00

Tableside Mimosas

$25.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Breakfast Sides

Beyond Sausage

$12.00

Bacon

$7.00

Sausage

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$11.00

Absolut

$16.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Stoli

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Titos

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Citron

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Nolet

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Aviation

$16.00

Blue Coat

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum

$11.00

Appleton Estate

$15.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Malibu

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Gosling'S

$15.00

Meyers

$15.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$52.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Teremana

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

818

$16.00

Komos

$32.00

Patron Café

$15.00

El Jimador

$14.00

Tanteo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$23.00

Mezcal

$16.00

Jose Cuervo

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers 46

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Old Forrester

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Jamesons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Larceny

$18.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Blade and Bow

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$15.00

Four Roses

$16.00

Hudson Bourbon

$18.00

Redemption

$18.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$16.00

High West

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Scotch/Cognac

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

Lagvulin 16

$22.00

Dewars

$15.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$52.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Macallen 10

$15.00

Macallen 12

$16.00

Macallen 18

$52.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Hennessey

$16.00

D'usse

$24.00

Balvenie

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Fireball

$13.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Lemoncello

$13.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Disaronno

$13.00

Bailey's

$14.00

Sambuca

$16.00

Vodka DOUBLE

DBL Well Vodka

$22.00

DBL Absolut

$32.00

Belvedere

$32.00

DBL Stoli

$30.00

DBL Ciroc

$30.00

DBL Titos

$32.00

DBL Grey Goose

$32.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$32.00

DBL Ketel One

$32.00

Gin DOUBLE

DBL Well Gin

$22.00

DBL Beefeater

$30.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$30.00

DBL Nolet

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$30.00

DBL Tanqueray

$30.00

DBL Aviation

$32.00

DBL Blue Coat

$32.00

Rum DOUBLE

DBL Well Rum

$22.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$30.00

DBL Bacardi

$28.00

DBL Malibu

$26.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$26.00

DBL Gosling'S

$30.00

DBL Meyers

$30.00

Tequila DOUBLE

DBL Well Tequila

$22.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$104.00

DBL Clase Azul

$80.00

DBL Teremana

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$32.00

DBL 818

$32.00

DBL Komos

$64.00

DBL Patron Café

$30.00

DBL El Jimador

$28.00

DBL Tanteo

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$34.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$46.00

DBL Mezcal

$32.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$30.00

Whiskey DOUBLE

DBL Well Whiskey

$22.00

DBL Angels Envy

$32.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$36.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$32.00

DBL High West

$32.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$30.00

DBL Jim Beam

$28.00

DBL Knob Creek

$32.00

DBL Makers 46

$36.00

DBL Makers Mark

$32.00

DBL Old Forrester

$32.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$34.00

DBL Jamesons

$30.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$32.00

DBL Larceny

$36.00

DBL Crown Royal

$30.00

DBL Blade and Bow

$32.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$30.00

DBL Four Roses

$32.00

DBL Hudson Bourbon

$36.00

DBL Redemption

$36.00

Scotch/Cognac DOUBLE

DBL Glenfiddich

$32.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10

$30.00

DBL Lagvulin 16

$44.00

DBL Dewars

$30.00

DBL Laphroaig

$32.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$105.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$28.00

DBL Macallen 10

$30.00

DBL Macallen 12

$32.00

DBL Macallen 18

$104.00

DBL Glenlivet

$32.00

DBL Hennessey

$32.00

DBL D'usse

$48.00

DBL Balvenie

$36.00

Liqueurs/Cordials DOUBLE

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$28.00

DBL Aperol

$26.00

DBL Campari

$26.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$28.00

DBL Cointreau

$28.00

DBL Drambuie

$24.00

DBL Frangelico

$26.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$28.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$26.00

DBL Fireball

$26.00

DBL Jagermeister

$26.00

DBL Kahlua

$26.00

DBL Lemoncello

$26.00

DBL Licor 43

$24.00

DBL Disaronno

$26.00

DBL Bailey's

$28.00

DBL Sambuca

$26.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$16.00

Appletini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$16.00

Dirty Shirley

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bay Breeze

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Signature Cocktails

The Crooked Knife

$16.00

The Roosevelt

$16.00

Mr. Moore

$16.00

Astor Fizz

$16.00

Espressotini

$16.00

Hibiscus Mule

$16.00

Strawberry lemonade

$16.00

kendell's RBF

$16.00

Swan Dive

$16.00

Brown Derby

$16.00

Purple Frose

$16.00

East of Ainsworth

$16.00

Melon Mamba

$17.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Bird is the Word

$17.00

Pluoma

$16.00

Draft Beer

16 oz Blue Moon

$8.00

16 oz Blue Point Lager

$8.00

16 oz Bud Light

$8.00

16 oz Goose IPA

$8.00

16 oz Guinness

$9.00

16 oz Miller Lite

$8.00

16 oz Kona Big Wave

$8.00

16 oz Sam Seasonal

$8.00

16 oz Stella

$8.00

16 oz Merman Ipa

$8.00

16 oz Michelob Ultra

$8.00

16 oz Bronx Sour

$8.00

16 oz Wave Chaser

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Angry Orchard Rose

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken Light

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Heineken 00

$8.00

Canned Beer

White Claw

$8.00

Montauck IPA

$8.00

Montauck Seasonal

$8.00

Bronx IPA

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginergale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orannge Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Josh Red

$13.00

GLS Woodbridge Red

$12.00

GLS Grand Dufrey Red

$12.00

GLS Oyster Bay white

$13.00

GLS Augustine white

$13.00

GLS Woodbridge white

$13.00

GLS La Vicomte white

$13.00

GLS Montrose Rose

$13.00

GLS Paul De Coste Champangne

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Josh Red

$50.00

BTL Woodbridge Red

$45.00

BTL Grand Dufrey Red

$45.00

BTL Oyster Bay White

$52.00

BTL Augustine White

$50.00

BTL Woodbridge White

$50.00

BTL La Vicomte White

$50.00

BTL Montrose Rose

$50.00

BTL Paul De Coste Champagne

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Ainsworth brings a sophisticated twist to the classic all-American sports bar, restaurant and private event experience. Interiors are casual-sexy and super comfortable with an eclectic mix of luxe touches and urban chic details. Life’s simple pleasures – an after-work cocktail, a cold beer, a perfectly grilled steak – are richer, trendier, and more fun at The Ainsworth. It’s a happy, high-energy atmosphere where luxury is all about enjoying every moment to its fullest with friends, colleagues, and the people you meet while you’re there.

Website

Location

45 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upside Pizza - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 40th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12 Park Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 2nd Ave NYC
orange starNo Reviews
623 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Tonchin - New York
orange star4.6 • 3,865
13 W 36th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
The Flying Cock
orange starNo Reviews
497 third avenue new york, NY 10016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston