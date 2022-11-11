The Ainsworth - NY
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Ainsworth brings a sophisticated twist to the classic all-American sports bar, restaurant and private event experience. Interiors are casual-sexy and super comfortable with an eclectic mix of luxe touches and urban chic details. Life’s simple pleasures – an after-work cocktail, a cold beer, a perfectly grilled steak – are richer, trendier, and more fun at The Ainsworth. It’s a happy, high-energy atmosphere where luxury is all about enjoying every moment to its fullest with friends, colleagues, and the people you meet while you’re there.
Location
45 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
