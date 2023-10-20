Mini Pizza

Build Your Own Mini Pizza
$7.00

Build your own Mini 8" Pizza, 4 Slices

Mini Supreme
$11.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.

Mini All Meat
$11.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian sausage.

Mini Hawaiian
$11.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

Mini Garlic Chicken
$11.99

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.

Mini Veggie
$11.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes.

Mini Taco Pizza
$11.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, yellow cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes after baking.

Mini BBQ Chicken
$11.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and red onions.

Small Pizza

Build Your Own Small Pizza
$9.75

Build your own Small 10" Pizza, 6 Slices

Small Supreme
$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.

Small All Meat
$15.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian sausage.

Small Hawaiian
$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

Small Garlic Chicken
$15.99

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.

Small Veggie
$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes.

Small Taco Pizza
$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, yellow cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes after baking.

Small BBQ Chicken
$15.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and red onions.

Medium Pizza

Build Your Own Medium Pizza
$13.25

Build your own Medium 12" Pizza, 8 Slices

Medium Supreme
$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.

Medium All Meat
$20.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian sausage.

Medium Hawaiian
$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

Medium Garlic Chicken
$20.99

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.

Medium Veggie
$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes.

Medium Taco Pizza
$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, yellow cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes after baking.

Medium BBQ Chicken
$20.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and red onions.

Large Pizza

Build Your Large Pizza
$15.75

Build your own Large 14" Pizza, 10 Slices

Large Supreme
$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.

Large All Meat
$24.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian sausage.

Large Hawaiian
$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

Large Garlic Chicken
$24.99

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.

Large Veggie
$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes.

Large Taco Pizza
$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, yellow cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes after baking.

Large BBQ Chicken
$24.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and red onions.

XL Pizza

Build Your Own XL Pizza
$18.25

Build your own XL 16" Pizza, 12 Slices

XL Supreme
$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.

XL All Meat
$29.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian sausage.

XL Hawaiian
$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

XL Garlic Chicken
$29.99

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.

XL Veggie
$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes.

XL Taco Pizza
$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, yellow cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes after baking.

XL BBQ Chicken
$29.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and red onions.

Party Size Pizza

Build Your Own Party Pizza
$20.50

Build your own Party 18" Pizza, 16 Squares

Party Supreme
$34.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.

Party All Meat
$34.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian sausage.

Party Hawaiian
$34.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

Party Garlic Chicken
$34.99

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.

Party Veggie
$34.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes.

Party Taco Pizza
$34.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, yellow cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes after baking.

Party BBQ Chicken
$34.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and red onions.

Mafia Bread

Mini Mafia Bread
$7.00

Cheesy garlic flat bread, cut into strips for dipping.

Small Mafia Bread
$10.00

Cheesy garlic flat bread, cut into strips for dipping.

Medium Mafia Bread
$14.00

Cheesy garlic flat bread, cut into strips for dipping.

Large Mafia Bread
$16.00

Cheesy garlic flat bread, cut into strips for dipping.

XL Mafia Bread
$19.00

Cheesy garlic flat bread, cut into strips for dipping.

Salads

House Salad
$5.49+

Lettuce, grape tomato, olives, croutons, shredded mozzarella and pepperoncini

Chicken Salad
$6.49+

Lettuce, grape tomato, olives, croutons, shredded mozzarella, pepperoncini and all white meat chicken.

Antipasto Salad
$6.49+

Lettuce, grape tomato, olives, croutons, shredded mozzarella, pepperoncini, ham, pepperoni, salami and bell peppers.

Sides & Desserts

Chicken Wings
$12.50+
Potato Wedges
$7.50

Oven baked, seasoned potato wedges, served with your choice of sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks
$7.50

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with your choice of sauce, 8 Pieces per order.

Jalapeno Poppers
$7.50

Cream cheese breaded jalapeño poppers, served with your choice of dipping sauce.. 7 Pieces per order.

Spaghetti with Meatballs
$11.99

Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and melted mozzarella. Served with garlic bread on the side.

Garlic Bread
$2.99

Soft roll toasted with garlic butter and melted mozzarella.

Cookie Pie
$7.99

Freshly baked 8" chocolate chip cookie pie cut into 8 slices for sharing.

Soft Drinks

20 oz Soft Drink
$2.25
32 oz Soft Drink
$2.75

Beer & Wine

Bud Light Mug
$6.00
Fireston 805 Mug
$7.00
Modelo Especial Mug
$7.00
Coors Light Mug
$6.00
Cali Squeeze Mug
$7.00
Pacifico Mug
$7.00
Budlight Pitcher
$14.00
Firestone 805 Pitcher
$18.00
Modelo Pitcher
$18.00
Coors Light Pitcher
$14.00
Cali Squeeze Pitcher
$18.00
Pacifico Pitcher
$18.00
Glass White Wine
$6.00
Glass Red Wine
$6.00