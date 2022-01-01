The Freight House Restaurant imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Southern

The Freight House Restaurant

200 Railroad St SW

Hartselle, AL 35640

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half/Half Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

Coffee-Reg

$2.00

Coffee-Decaf

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

No Drink

Event Drink

$3.00

Gallon of Tea

$4.29

Starters

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Onion Straws App

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Pimento Cheese App

$11.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Chip Appetizer

$5.00

Mozzarella Stix

$8.00

Cheesy Fries

$7.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Promo Appetizer (coupon only)

Salads

Grilled Chx Chef

$12.50

Fried Chx Chef

$12.50

Grilled Shrimp Chef

$14.00

L & N Chef

$7.50

Chic Salad Plate

$13.50

Salad Trio

$15.00

Tossed Salad

$4.50

$ Sub Tossed Salad

$2.50

$ 2oz Extra Salad Dressing

$0.80

$ 4oz salad dressing

$1.50

$ 8oz salad dressing

$3.00

$ 16oz salad dressing

$6.00

Main Entrees

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Ribeye - 12oz

$28.00

Train Masters Ribeye

$34.00

Black & Bleu Ribeye

$29.00

Bourbon Brown Sugar Ribeye

$29.00

Prime Rib - 10oz

$24.00

Prime Rib - 14oz

$28.00

Hamburger Steak

$13.50

Hamburger Steak Florette

$15.00

Grill Chicken Filet

$15.00

Grill Chicken Florette

$15.00

Island Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Poulet de Normandy

$13.50

Chicken Tender Express

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders Express

$12.50

Tuscan Chicken

$16.00

Catfish Filet

$12.50

Catfish Filet - 2pc

$16.50

Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

Catfish Fingers

$13.00

Choo Choo Shrimp

$18.50

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$18.00

BBQ Pork Potato

$9.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.50

Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Veggie Plate

$8.50

Sandwiches

Choo Choo Panini

$13.00

French Dip Panini

$12.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$10.00

Classic Reuben

$11.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Depot Burger

$10.00

Jr. Depot Burger

$8.00

Swiss Mush Burger

$12.00

Chicken Salad Panini

$12.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Veggie Plate

$5.50

Kids Train Cookie

$2.50

Kids Catfish Fingers

$5.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Chocolate PB Cake

$6.00

Coconut Cake

$6.00

Italian Creme Cake

$6.00

Keylime Cake

$6.00

Brownie Train Wreck

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Buttermilk Pie

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Kids Train Cookie

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Hummingbird Cake

$6.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$4.00

Event dessert

$3.50

Half Cake

$28.00

Whole Buttermilk Pie

$15.00

Whole Butter Creme

$46.00

Whole Key Lime Cake

$46.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$18.00

Whole Italian Creme

$50.00

Whole Choc PB Cake

$46.00

Whole Coconut Cake

$46.00

Whole Strawberry Cake

$46.00

Whole Mimosa Cake

$40.00

Whole Germ.Choc Cake

$46.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$46.00

Whole Red Velvet

$46.00

Chocolate Tort

$8.00

6 Inch Cake

$25.00

Créme Brulee

$8.00

Choc Cobbler

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

German Chocolate

$7.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Special dessert

$0.99

Whole Chocolate Cake

$46.00

Sides & Add-Ons

Artic Salad

$3.75

Baked Potato

$3.75

French Fries

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.75

Homemade Chips

$3.75

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Mayo Slaw

$3.75

Onion Straws

$3.75

Pretzel Salad

$3.75

Steamed Broccoli

$3.75

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.75

$ Add Bacon

$1.50

$ Add Cheese

$1.50

$ Add Cheese & Bacon

$2.50

$ Add Cheese Depot

$2.00

$Add Bacon to Depot

$2.00

$ Add Chicken Tender

$1.50

$ Add Fried Egg

$2.00

$ Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

$Add Large Hamburger Patty

$7.00

$ Add Small Hamburger Patty

$5.00

$ Add Shrimp

$5.00

$ Catfish fingers

$7.00

$ Poulet Portion

$6.50

$ Add Cat Filet

$4.00

Fried Okra (Sun only)

$3.75

Mac N Cheese (Sun only)

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Freight House Restaurant is a modern southern restaurant located in downtown Hartselle, Alabama. We are located in the historic freight terminal. This historic landmark has been remodeled as a dining facility and catering venue. Our guests may hear passing trains and witness a unique union of the past and present.

200 Railroad St SW, Hartselle, AL 35640

