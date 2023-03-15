Fresca - Irving Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Fresca, we aim to offer a personal rendition of Peruvian gourmet cuisine where typical methods of cooking, fine Peruvian produce and the legacy of our common food culture are all being subjected to an innovative gastronomic approach. We have four locations in San Francisco: - 24 West Portal Ave (Parkside/West Portal) - 3945 24th Street (Noe Valley) - 2114 Fillmore Street (Pacific Heights) - 737 Irving Street (Inner Sunset)
Location
737 Irving Street, San Francisco, CA 94122
Gallery
