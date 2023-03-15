Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresca - Irving Street

review star

No reviews yet

737 Irving Street

San Francisco, CA 94122

Food

Appetizers / To Start

Jalea

$20.00

fried calamari, fish, and shrimp, fried yuca, salsa criolla, huacatay tartar sauce

Empanadas de Lomo

$12.00

steak picadillo, onion, tomato, soy, aji verde aioli

Pulpo al Olivo

$27.00

grilled spanish octopus, anticuchera marinade, fried potatoes, olive aioli, choclo, salsa criolla

Tuna Causita

$20.00

tuna tartare, aji amarillo potato, avocado, olives, hardboiled egg, rocoto aioli

CORAZON ANTICUCHO

$16.00

traditional beef heart skewers, served with fried potatoes, corn on the cob, and aji sauce

POLLO ANTICUCHO

$15.00

chicken skewers, served with fried potatoes, corn on the cob, and aji sauce

Mixto Anticucho

$16.00

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.00

crispy fried chicken thigh meat, five spice seasoning, rocoto aioli, salsa criolla

Yuquitas a la Huancaina

$10.00

yuca fries, huancaina - truffle sauce, parmesan

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$21.00

market fish, onion, rocoto, cancha, corn, sweet potato

Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

market fish, shrimp, calamari, onion, rocoto, cancha, corn, sweet potato

Ceviche Carretillero

$27.00

market fish, onion, aji amarillo, shrimp, crispy calamari, cancha, corn, cilantro, sweet potato

Ceviche Chifa

$20.00

ahi tuna, aji-ponzu, lime, toasted sesame, avocado, cucumber

Tiradito Pucusana

$18.00

thin sliced alaskan salmon, passion fruit, aji amarillo, onion, cancha, choclo, jalapeño

Tiradito Nikkei

$18.00

thin sliced market fish, truffle ponzu, quinoa, jalapeño, red onion, nori

Plantain Chips

$6.00

perfect pairing for our ceviches

Oyster

$2.75

Leche De Tigre

$10.00

Sandwiches & Salads

Burger a lo Pobre

$22.00

grilled 8oz steak burger, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, rocoto aioli, plantains, fried egg, brioche bun

Lomito Libre

$20.00

sautéed steak strips, onions, tomatoes, jack cheese, avocado, pickled jalapeno, ajiverde, rocoto aioli, torta bun

Toro Steak Salad

$24.00

stir fry sirloin steak strips over mixed greens, avocado, candied walnuts, queso fresco, onions, tomatoes, cilantro dressing

Remolachas

$16.00

roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, panca vinaigrette

Julito Cesar Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, candied walnuts, parmesan, aji amarillo caesar dressing, grilled garlic bread

Pollo Campechano

$19.00

sauteed soy glazed chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, olives, candied walnuts, hardboiled egg, avocado, creamy cilantro dressing

Salmon Cesar

$22.00

grilled alaskan salmon, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, candied walnuts, parmesan, aji amairllio caesar dressing, grilled garlic bread

Mains & Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$29.00

stir fry sirloin steak strips, onion, tomato, cilantro french fries, fresca soy blend, white rice

Tallarin Saltado

$28.00

udon noodles, stir fry sirloin steak strips, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresca soy blend, aji verde

Aji De Gallina

$24.00

shredded chicken breast, yellow chile cream sauce, parmesan, olives, walnuts, egg, rice

Adobo de Chancho

$25.00

slow braised pork stew, canario beans, white rice, sweet potato, salsa criolla

Arroz con Mariscos

$30.00

peruvian style seafood paella, cilantro corn beer fumé, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce

Pescado a lo Macho

$42.00

whole fried market fish, seafood and shellfish stew, yellow chile cream sauce, white rice

Salmon Tacu Tacu

$30.00

pan roasted alaskan salmon, tacu-tacu in a seafood cream sauce, fruits of the sea, aji panca, salsa criolla

Chaufa de Quinoa

$22.00

roasted vegetable fried rice, quinoa, peas, soy, cilantro, fried egg

1/2 Chicken

$22.00

mary's farm all natural half rotisserie chicken served with garlic fries, green salad, and a polleria aji sauce

Chupe de Camarones

$29.00

creamy shrimp bisque, green peas, potato, rice, aji panca, poached egg

Whole Chicken

$34.00

Parihuela

$33.00

peruvian bouillabaisse, calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp, scallop, fish, aji panca sofrito, grilled garlic bread

Oyster

$1.00Out of stock

KIDS PARTY

$30.00Out of stock

Churrasco A Lo Pobre

$46.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

parmesan, cheddar, huancaina

Vegetales Saltado

$8.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables.

Plantain Chips

$6.00

perfect pairing for our ceviches

Platanos Maduros (Sweet Plantains)

$6.00

served with an aji verde aioli

SD Arroz

$3.00

SD Tacu Tacu

$6.00

SD Green Salad

$6.00

SD Regular Fries

$6.00

SD Garlic Fries

$6.00

SD Cancha

$2.00

SD Pan Tostado

Side De Beans

$3.00

Kids

Mini Lomito

$15.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Employee Meals

(EMP) Aji Gallina

(EMP)Pollo Saltado

(EMP)Lomito Libre De Pollo

(EMP)Lomito Libre De Hongos

(EMP)Tallarin De Pollo

(EMP)Remolachas

(EMP)Pollo Campechano

(EMP)1/2 Pollo

(EMP)Lomo Saltado De Vegetales

(EMP)Platanos Maduros

(EMP)Pollo Anticucho

(Emp) Yuquitas

(EMP) Arroz Con Mariscos De Vegetales

(EMP)Mac And Cheese

(EMP) Side Tacu Tacu

(EMP) Tallarin De Hongos

Dessert / Postre

Dessert

Picarones

$11.00

Flan

$8.00

Alfajores

$8.00

Tres Leches

$11.00

Mango Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate

$10.00

Bulk Flan

$50.00Out of stock

Dessert Wines

Ruby Port

$8.00

Broadbent Madeira

$12.00

Ramos Pinto

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Fresca, we aim to offer a personal rendition of Peruvian gourmet cuisine where typical methods of cooking, fine Peruvian produce and the legacy of our common food culture are all being subjected to an innovative gastronomic approach. We have four locations in San Francisco: - 24 West Portal Ave (Parkside/West Portal) - 3945 24th Street (Noe Valley) - 2114 Fillmore Street (Pacific Heights) - 737 Irving Street (Inner Sunset)

Website

Location

737 Irving Street, San Francisco, CA 94122

Directions

