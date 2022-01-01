Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Fresh Frits

29073 Overland Drive

Temecula, CA 92591

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
#1 Chicken Kabob
Junior Bowl

BUILD YOUR BOWL

Regular Bowl

$12.50

Select your base, 1 protein, toppings, and sauce

Junior Bowl

$8.25

Junior sized portion of your choice of base, 1 protein, toppings and sauce

Snack Size

Snack Size

$4.00

Just Plain Frits

CHEF SELECTED BOWLS

#1 Chicken Kabob

#1 Chicken Kabob

$12.95

Chicken Kabob, Organic Brown Rice, Salada (cucumber,radish,onions,cilantro,mint,lemon), Feta Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Hummus Yogurt Aioli, 544 CAL

#2 Sweet Potato Delight

$13.50

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries, Beef Steak, Caramelized Onions, Salada, Picked Beets, Cilantro, Shredded Cheese, Garlic Herb Aioli, Spicy Aioli , Avocado Lime. -655 CAL-

#3 Carne Asada Frits

$13.50

Loaded Classic Fries, Carne Asada, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Pickled onions, Banana Peppers, Feta, Avocado Lime, Garlic Herb Aioli 581 CAL

#4 Steak And Rice

$15.95

Organic Brown Rice, topped with Double Scoop Beef Steak, Garnish with Cilantro, Jalapeños, Chili Flakes, side of Hummus Yogurt Aioli 847 CAL

#5 Super Green Combo

$15.95

Fresh Bed of Greens, Spicy Honey Mustard Chicken, Carne Asada, Cheese, Avocado Lime Sauce. 370 CAL

#6 Kiddos Junior

$8.95

Junior size, Classic Frits, Popcorn Chicken, Roasted Corn, Shredded Cheese, House Aioli . 470 CAL

Drinks

Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Honest Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$2.50

ginger beer

$3.50

guava

$3.50

Spindrift

$3.50

Tractor Refresher Drinks

$2.99

Stubborn drinks

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Baklava

$3.50

Funnel Fries

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
French fries, pompes frits, freedom fries... topped with pasture raised meats, vegetarian impossible meat, veggies, and your choice of house aioli. Craft beer, craft soda, and craft your fries however you like.

29073 Overland Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

