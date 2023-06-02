Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuego Steakhouse and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

69169 Main Street

Blountsville, AL 35031

Food

Appetizers

Flaming onion

$9.99

French Flats

$12.99

Fuego Corn Dip

$9.99

Fuego Flat Iron Steak

$17.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Select House Cuts

Petite center cut Sirloin

$21.99

Seven Roast Sirloin

$24.99

Rosemary Flat Iron Steak

$26.99

Angus Filet Mignon

$36.99

Center Cut New York Strip

$34.99

Hand Cut Angus Ribeye 16 oz

$35.99

Hand Cut Angus Ribeye 12 oz

$27.99

Burgers

Fuego Burger

$16.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Classic Burger

$16.99

House Favorites

BBQ Ribs

House Pork Chops

$21.99Out of stock

Lamb chops

$31.99

Chicken on Fuego

$16.99

Portobello Ravioli

$16.99

Soup and Salads

Cesar Salad

$16.99

Sirloin Salad

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.99

Salad 1st

Seafood

Sweet and Spicy Salmon

$20.99

Lemon Garlic Salmon

$20.99

Shrimp Kabobs

$18.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Kids Sirloin

$13.99

Kids CheeseBurger

$9.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potatoe

$5.50

Sweet Baked Potatoe

$4.00

Broccolli

$2.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

steak Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Asparagus

$2.99

Chimichurri

$1.99

Fuego Sauce

$0.75

Aioli Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Boom boom

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Desserts Bites

$7.99

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$17.50

Steak and Eggs

$15.50

Omelette

$15.50

JohnGernaut

$16.99

Chicken N waffles

$14.99

Plantain Nacho

$11.99

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Juice

$3.50

water

Coffee

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
