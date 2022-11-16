Sweet Peppers Deli Peppers Cullman, AL
303 A 2nd ave n.w.
cullman, AL 35055
Popular Items
Starters
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
Cajun Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
Chips & Rotel
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Mediterranean Hummus
Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives served with warm pita bread.
Salads & Soups
Big Greek Hummus Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, Greek dressing, and hummus served with warm pita bread.
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Crisp greens topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack, hard-boiled egg, tomato, black olives, cucumber, dried cranberries, and your choice of dressing.
Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar and Monterey Jack with tender oven-roasted chicken breast and homemade croutons.
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Romaine lettuce, Cajun Shrimp, pico, bacon, egg, Parmesan cheese, green onion, cucumber and remoulade.
Small Caesar Salad
The classic Caesar salad with our homemade croutons, slivers of sun-dried tomatoes & grated Parmesan cheese.
Small Garden Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, grated cheddar & jack cheeses topped with bell pepper rings & our homemade croutons.
Taco Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli on Milano Bread.
California Club
Piles of thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, smoked cheddar, and chipotle ranch dressing served on focaccia.
Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Chicken Club
Oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
Club
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Corned Beef
Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
Hickory Smoked Ham
Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Italian Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Peppers & Beef
Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.
Roast Beef
Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Roasted Veggie Pita
Roasted mushrooms, hummus, red and green bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sliced tomato, and tomato basil vinaigrette.
Smoked Cheddar Melt
Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.
Smoked Turkey
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Southern Club
Turkey, ham, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on sourdough.
The Blitz
Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Large Blitz
Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.
Large BLT
Crisp bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce and tomato slices with mayo.
Large Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Large Corned Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Ham Sandwich
Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Peppers & Beef
Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.
Large Roast Beef Sandwich
Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Large Salami Sandwich
Sliced salami served on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Smoked Cheddar Melt
Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.
Large Turkey Sandwich
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Pick 2
Panini
Cuban Panini
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Italian Beef Panini
Seasoned roast beef and provolone on Milano Roll with garlic aioli and choice of side.
Mediterranean Chicken Panini
Sliced oven-roasted chicken tossed in Greek dressing, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone on a Milano roll.
Reuben Panini
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marble rye.
Sicilian Panini
Salami, pepperoni, ham, roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncini, and Italian dressing on a Milano roll.
Southwest Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla
Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Flat Breads
Bayou Shrimp Flatbread
Cajun shrimp, white BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh pico, green onions — all with our own bayou spice.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Tender chicken, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, sun-dried tomato, red onion, and sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Mozzarella, bacon, red & Green onion, chicken, Frank's Red Hot Sauce and ranch dressing drizzle.
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, salami, and mozzarella with tomato basil sauce.
Wraps
Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Cajun-spiced shrimp with shredded lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Club Wrap
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
Southwest Wrap
Oven-roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack, corn, black beans, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce.
Potatoes
Bacon Cheesy Potato
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Cajun Shrimp Potato
Cajun-spiced shrimp topped with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, and red and green onions.
Loaded Potato
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Plain Potato
Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Beverages
*Tea Half / Half
*Tea Sweet
*Tea Unsweetened
*Water - Tap
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Drink
Bottled Water
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Coke
Coke Zero
Cream Soda
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Fresh Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Pink Lemonade
Pink Lemonade - Gallon
Powerade
Root Beer
Sprite
Tea Gallon Sweet
Tea Gallon Unsweetened
Kids
Kids Cheesy Potato
A small baked potato with cheddar and Monterey Jack.
Kids Ham Sandwich
Ham and cheddar on toasted wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta and Kraft’s Cheesiest® cheese.
Kids Nachos
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
Kids Pizza
Mozzarella and Pepperoni with tomato sauce on pita.
Kids Quesadilla
A cheese-filled, grilled tortilla served with sliced apples or grapes.
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Turkey and cheddar on toasted wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.
Kids Toasted Cheese
Sides
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Smooth cream cheese icing sandwiched between layers of moist carrot cake and topped with pecans and fresh shredded coconut.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Eruption
A pyramid of rich chocolate cream covered with nuts, chocolate chips, and turtle cheesecake, with chocolate curls and caramel erupting from the center.
Heath Bar Crunch Cookie
Mile High Cheesecake
Cream cheese, pure vanilla, and butter baked on a pecan and graham cracker crust.
Royal Cookie
Strawberry Wave Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake swirled with puréed fresh strawberries and a hint of lime juice on a graham cracker crust.
Sugar Cookie
Turtle Cheesecake
Chocolate fudge and cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans on a graham cracker crust.
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Grab N Go
Chicken Salad GNG Cup
Chicken Salad GNG Pint
Chipotle Ranch GNG Cup
Chipotle Ranch GNG Pint
Fresh Mixed Fruit GNG Cup
Fresh Mixed Fruit GNG Pint
A Pint of Peppers Cut by Hand Fresh Fruit To Go.
Honey Mustard Dressing GNG Cup
Honey Mustard Dressing GNG Pint
Hummus GNG Cup
Hummus GNG Pint
Pasta Salad GNG Cup
Pasta Salad GNG Pint
A Pint of Peppers Made Fresh Pasta Salad To Go
Pimento Cheese GNG Cup
Pimento Cheese GNG Pint
Potato Salad GNG Cup
Potato Salad GNG Pint
A Pint of Peppers Potato Salad To Go
Ranch Dressing GNG Cup
Ranch Dressing GNG Pint
Salsa GNG Cup
Salsa GNG Pint
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.
