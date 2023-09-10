Popular Items

Bulgogi (Korean BBQ)

$4.50

sirloin, sesame soy, scallion, gochugaru, crema

Fuel Club Nacho Half order

$8.00

pollo asado, bacon, avo crema, chipotle aioli, chili con queso

Fried Avo

$3.50

fried avocado, napa slaw, chipotle aioli

Food Menu

Street Tacos

Basic "B"

$3.50

ground angus, lettuce, cheddar, crema

Basic Chick

$3.50

chicken, lettuce, cheddar, crema

Carne Asada (Grilled Steak)

$3.50

sirloin, cilantro, onions, cotija, avo crema

Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)

$3.50

chicken, peppers, char onions, cilantro, avo crema

Fried Avo

$3.50

fried avocado, napa slaw, chipotle aioli

Bootheel Pork

$4.00

pulled pork, pimento cheese, char onions, signature bbq

Desebrada (braised beef)

$4.00

short rib, ancho adobo, cotija, pickled red onion, cilantro

Jamaican Jerk

$4.00

chicken, jerk spice, napa slaw, pineapple mango salsa

Roast Duck

$4.00

duck, sofrito, pickled onion, avo crema, cotija

Mushroom Philly

$4.00

portobello, char onions, peppers, oaxaca cheese

Birria

$4.50

short rib, oaxaca cheese, consome, onions, cilantro

Bulgogi (Korean BBQ)

$4.50

sirloin, sesame soy, scallion, gochugaru, crema

Baja Shrimp

$4.50

shrimp, napa slaw, pineapple mango salsa, avo crema, chipotle aioli

Baja Fish

$4.50

mahi, napa slaw, pineapple mango salsa, avo crema, chipotle aioli

Nashville Fire Bird

$4.50

fried chicken, pickle, bacon, fire sauce, letuce, cotija

Philly

$4.50

sirloin, peppers, onions, queso

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

short rib oaxaca cheese, consome, onions, cilantro

Salads

Baja Salad

$7.00

greens, avocado, pico, corn, charro beans, cilantro lime, chipotle aioli, cotija

Garden Salad

$7.00

greens, corn, tomato, red onion, carrots, house ranch, pretzel croutons, cotija

Sandwiches

Piggy Smalls

$9.00

pulled pork, moonshine bbq, pimento cheese, napa slaw

Fuel Chicken

$10.00

fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun

Fuel Dog

$6.00

All beef, Black Angus Frank's hot dog on a pretzel bun

Fuel Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb certified black angus brisket, chuck, and short rib

Starters

Fuel Club Nacho Half order

$8.00

pollo asado, bacon, avo crema, chipotle aioli, chili con queso

Fuel Club Nacho Full

$15.00

pollo asado, bacon, avo crema, chipotle aioli, chili con queso

Basic "B" Nachos Half

$8.00

pico, jalapenos, crema, chili con queso

Basic "B" Nacho Full

$15.00

pico, jalapenos, crema, chili con queso

Pretzel Sticks

$6.00

choice of chili con queso or pimento cheese

Potatoes Con Queso

$6.00

melted cheeses, tomato, onion, chilies, cilantro

Dirty Potatoes

$8.00

carne asada, cilantro, onions, queso

Chili Con Queso

$6.00

melted cheeses, tomato, onion, chilies, cilantro, tortilla chips

Salsas

$4.00

salsa verde + salsa roja with tortilla chips

Guac

$6.00

avocado, pico, lime, tortilla chips

Sides

Elote

$4.00

corn, mayo, cotija, tajin, cilantro

Charro Beans

$4.00

pork, pinto beans, serrano, cilantro

Brazilian Rice

$4.00

rice, garlic, lime, cilantro

Onion Rings

$5.00

busch light battered

Potato Ribbons

$4.00

fried potato ribbons-a fair time favorite

Fuel Fries

$4.00

fresh cut yukon, house spice, tajin

Candied Bacon

$5.00

brown sugar, chile, agave drizzle

For The Kids

Ground Beef and Cheese Taco

$2.00

Chicken and Cheese Taco

$2.00

Steak and Cheese Taco

$2.00

Quesadilla

$3.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$3.00

Beef Quesadilla

$3.00

All Beef Dog + Pretzel Bun

$4.00

1/4lb Kid Burger + Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

cinnamon sugar, cajeta, chocolate dulce de leche

Funnel Fries

$4.00

Cheesecake Chimitas

$5.00

flour tortilla, cheesecake, raspberry, powdered sugar

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Soft drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

H2O

Signature Drinks

Petrol Palmo

$9.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Marg

$9.00

The Refresher

$9.00

High Octane

$9.00

Mezcal Mule

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Tequila Flight

$15.00

House Marg

$5.00

House Marg Frozen

$5.00

Long Island

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

sangria

$7.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blueberry Blonde

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Dos Equis

$6.00

Goose Tropical Beer Hug

$8.25

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller lite

$5.00

modelo

$5.50

Natty

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Sol

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Goose Hazy IPA

$6.50

Yuengling

$6.00Out of stock

stag

$4.50

Tequila

Ancho Reyes

$5.00

Camarena Rep

$3.00

Casa Del Sol

$11.00

Casa Dragones

$12.00

Casa Blanco

$7.00

Casa Rep

$7.00

Chamocas

$8.00

Cincoro Anejo

$21.00

Codigo Rep

$9.00

Codigo Rosa

$9.00

Dos Primos

$7.00

El Jimador

$4.00

Espolon Rep

$6.00

Exotico Blanco

$6.00

Exotico Rep

$6.00

Herradura

$7.00

Lobo Joven

$7.00

Lobos Rep

$8.00

Lunazul Blanco

$2.00

Lunazul Ex Aged

$6.00

Lunazul Primero

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

Teremana

$3.00

Tres Agaves

$4.00

Mezcal

Casa Joven

$4.00

Illegal Anejo

$17.00

Ilegal Joven

$9.00

Koch El

$8.00

Marca Negra

$11.00

Montelebros Joven

$6.00

Sombra Joven

$5.00

Vodka

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Gin

Tangueray

$6.00

Rum

Marti Rum

$4.00

Myers Rum

$4.00

Haven Coconut

$4.00

Whiskey

Crown

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Liqueur

Triple Sec

$2.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$1.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00