Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant 1751 Independence St

review star

No reviews yet

1751 Independence St

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS
MUY BUENO PLATE
SHRIMP TACO

APPETIZERS

SALSA & CHIPS

SALSA & CHIPS

$3.74

A basket of our signature corn tortilla chips and a bowl of our freshly prepared mild tomato salsa. First dine-in order free.

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS

$4.74+

Melted white cheese spiced to perfection and served with our signature corn tortilla chips.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$4.75+

Our famous guacamole freshly prepared with the best avocados, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and cilantro and accompanied with our house corn tortilla chips.

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.49

Mexican melted grilled cheese loaded with your choice of chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) or de rajas (strips of roasted chile poblano sauteed with onions) and a side of your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$14.24

Shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices and accompanied with our house corn tortilla chips.

JULIO SALSA 6 oz

$1.75

NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.24

Our house corn tortilla chips covered in melted nacho cheese and shredded Mexican cheese.

NACHOS SUPREME

$11.24+
NACHOS DURANGO

NACHOS DURANGO

$11.94+
FAJITA NACHOS

FAJITA NACHOS

$10.49

Fajitas of your choice of protein grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers and piled on a layer of house corn tortilla chips and drenched in queso (cheese dip).

FAJITA NACHOS DUO

$14.24

your choice of two proteins grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers and piled on a layer of house corn tortilla chips and drenched in queso (cheese dip).

FAJITA NACHOS TRIO

$16.89

your choice of three proteins grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers and piled on a layer of house corn tortilla chips and drenched in queso (cheese dip).

MISSOURI FAVORITES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$12.24+
MUY BUENO PLATE

MUY BUENO PLATE

$11.69+

SALAD

TACO SALAD

$9.79

Flour shell full of layers of refried beans, your choice of protein, drenched with queso (cheese dip) and topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, Mexican shredded cheese, sour cream and dollup of guacamole.

CHICKEN, AVOCADO, & CILANTRO SALAD

$13.99

Bed of chopped lettuce, seasoned and grilled chicken with fresh chopped cilantro and onion topped shredded Mexican cheese and avocado slices.

CAMARÓNES

COCTEL DE CAMARÓN

COCTEL DE CAMARÓN

$13.74+

Shrimp cocktail. Large cooked shrimp in a seasoned tomato and lime juice with chunks of avocado and our house pico de gallo. Served with your choice of house chips or salted crackers.

CAMARÓNES A LA DIABLA

$18.54

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a very hot sauce and accompanied with your choice of rice or side salad. Chose form a chile de arbol (red) hot sauce or a jalapeño (green) hot sauce. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

TACOS

AL-PASTOR TACO

$3.49

grilled adobo marinated pork and topped with chopped cilantro and onion.

BARBACOA TACO

$3.49

seasoned shredded beef topped with chopped cilantro and onion.

BEAN & CHEESE TACO

$3.49

bean and cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and sour cream.

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.49

grilled marinated steak topped with pico de gallo.

CARNITAS TACO

$3.49

braised pork topped with pico de gallo.

CHICKEN TACO

$3.49

Seasoned chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream.

CHORIZO TACO

$3.49

spicy pork sausage topped with cilantro and onion.

FISH TACO

$3.74

Pangasius white fish breaded and fried topped with your choice of either pico de gallo or cole slaw.

GROUND BEEF TACO

$3.49

seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream.

GUISADO DE PUERCO TACO

$3.49

pork cooked in a mildly spicy chile guajillo sauce.

LENGUA TACO

$3.74

sliced tender beef tongue topped with cilantro and onion.

RAJAS TACO

$3.49

de rajas (roasted poblano peppers sauteed with onions) topped with white shredded cheese and sour cream.

SHRIMP TACO

$3.74

grilled shrimp topped with your choice of pico de gallo or coleslaw.

BURRITOS

AL-PASTOR BURRITO

$9.84

grilled adobo marinated pork with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BARBACOA BURRITO

$9.84

traditionally slowed cooked beef with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.49

refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$9.84

marinated steak with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.84

braised pork with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.24

shredded chicken with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mayonnaise, sour cream and Mexican shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

CHORIZO CON HUEVO BURRITO

$9.24

scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) with refried beans, mayonnaise, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$9.84

seasoned ground beef with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican Shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

GUISADO DE PUERCO BURRITO

$9.24

pork cooked in a mildly spicy chile guajillo sauce with refried beans, mayonnaise, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

LENGUA BURRITO

$10.49

slow cooked beef tongue with refried beans, mayonnaise, s wrapped in a flour tortilla.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$8.64

rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mayonnaise, sour cream, and Mexican shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

QUESADILLAS

PLAIN QUESADILLA

$7.24

White shredded cheese melted between a grilled folded flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.

CARNES ASADA QUESADILLA

$8.74

grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and marinated steak and a small lettuce salad side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.24

pieces of seasoned chicken and cheese melted between grilled folded flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$8.74

grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) and a small lettuce salad side.

PICO DE GALLO QUESADILLA

$8.24

freshly chopped mix of jalapeño, tomato, onion and cilantro in melted cheese between folded flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.

RAJAS QUESADILLA

$8.74

grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and rajas (roasted poblano pepper sautéed with onion) and a small lettuce salad side.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$12.54

grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and seasoned shrimp and a small lettuce salad side.

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$11.49

grilled protein of your choice, bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed with melting cheese between a flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.

DUO FAJITA QUESADILLA

$14.24

two proteins of your choice grilled with bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed between a flour tortilla with cheese. Includes a small salad.

TRIO FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.59

three proteins of your choice grilled with bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed between a flour tortilla with cheese. Includes a small salad.

TAMALES

CHEESE WITH RAJAS TAMAL

$3.24

Muy Bueno family recipe of cornmeal dough spread on a corn husk that wraps around a savory filling and steam cooked.

CHICKEN TAMAL

$3.24

Muy Bueno family recipe of cornmeal dough spread on a corn husk that wraps around a savory filling and steam cooked.

PORK TAMAL

$3.24

Muy Bueno family recipe of cornmeal dough spread on a corn husk that wraps around a savory filling and steam cooked.

TOSTADAS

CHICKEN TOSTADA

$6.84

pieces of seasoned chicken, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.

GROUND BEEF TOSTADA

GROUND BEEF TOSTADA

$7.24

seasoned ground beef, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.

SHREDDED BEEF TOSTADA

$7.24

slowed cooked shredded beef, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.

VEGGIE TOSTADA

$6.74

refried beans, rice, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA

$9.94

lime juice marinated shrimp and pico and slices of avocado. Optional side of ketch-up and red hot sauce.

COMBINATION

#1 BURRITO

$13.99

your choice of burrito and sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#2 THREE TAMAL COMBO

$14.49

three tamales of your choice served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#3 FLAUTAS

$12.99

three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of chicken, shredded beef, or rajas then deep-fried. topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & Mexican shredded cheese and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#4 CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$11.99

eggs scrambled with chorizo (spicy pork sausage) served with sides of red rice and refried pinto bean and your choice of tortillas.

#5 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

two eggs layered on of crispy corn tortilla and topped with chunky tomato salsa, white shredded cheese and sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#6 CHICKEN CHILAQUILES

$13.24

corn tortillas strips soaked in our enchilada salsa verde or salsa roja and chicken topped with white shredded cheese and sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#7 ENCHILADAS

$13.49

three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef then drenched in your choice of enchilada sauce and topped with sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#8 CHEESE DIP ENCHILADAS

$14.99

three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of protein and drenched with cheese sauce and topped with sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#9 ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$13.24

three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of protein and drenched with chunky tomato sauce and topped with sour cream and sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#10 CHILE RELLENO

$14.24

roasted poblano pepper stuffed with either white cheese or ground beef then battered and fried and topped with our tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#11 CARNITAS

$16.99

chunks of seasoned braised pork served with side of pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of toritllas.

#12 CARNE A LA MEXICANA

#12 CARNE A LA MEXICANA

$15.99

strips of steak braised with slices of jalapeño, tomato and onion and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortilla.

#13 BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$17.24

sauteed steak and onions served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.

#14 CARNE ASADA

$17.24

seasoned and grilled pieces of steak accompanied with your choice of pico de gallo or chile toreados and included small lettuce salad topped with avocado slices and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.

#15 GUISADO DE PUERCO

#15 GUISADO DE PUERCO

$16.24

cubed pork cooked in a mildly spicy chile guajillo sauce and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.

#16 ONE TACO & ONE TOSTADA

$14.24

a taco and tostada of your choice served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#17 THREE TACOS

$16.24

three tacos of your choice served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

#18 CHIMICHANGA

$16.94

burrito of your choice deep-fried and served topped with queso (cheese dip) and side of lettuce, tomato, Mexican shredded cheese , sour cream and dollop of guacamole. Served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.

THE EXTRAS

AVOCADO

$3.24

slices of avocado

CHILE TOREADO

$3.24

three roasted or deep-fried jalapeño peppers.

LIMES

$1.79

wedges of lime.

PICKLED JALAPEÑO

$1.94

pickled jalapeño

PICO DE GALLO

$2.74

mix of freshly chopped jalapeño, cilantro, onion and tomato.

SHREDDED MEXICAN CHEESE

$2.54

Mexican shredded cheese.

SHREDDED WHITE CHEESE

$2.54

white shredded cheese.

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.94

our home style refried beans.

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

crinkle french fries

SIDE OF RICE

$2.94

traditional red rice.

SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

$4.24

combo side of red rice & beans.

SIDE OF TORTILLAS

$1.94

four tortillas of your choice of corn or flour.

SOUR CREAM

$1.94

creamy sour cream.

SOUPS

ALBONDIGA SOUP

ALBONDIGA SOUP

$11.24+

beef meatballs in a smokey chipotle flavored broth with small chunks of potato and carrots. Add the portion of rice and dip your choice of flour or corn tortilla into the savory broth.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.74+

deliciously seasoned chicken broth with chunks of chicken, rice and fried tortilla strips. Add the portion of pico de gallo and squeezed juiced from lime wedge.

POZOLE

$11.94+

your choice of pork or chicken in your choice of deliciously seasoned pork broth of either tomatillo and jalapeño or chile de arbol and chile guajillo spiced broth. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortilla, fresh aromatics that may include chopped cabbage, radishes, mix of cilantro and onion and lime wedges. *Only offered every Saturdays

MENUDO

$12.24+

a Mexican delicacy soup slow cooked tripe and hominy in a chile de arbol and chile guajillo seasoned broth. Includes sides of your choice of corn or flower tortillas, dry aromatic seasonings and lime wedges. *Only offered on the last Saturday of every month.

Á LA CARTE

CHILE RELLENO

$6.24

roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese or ground beef, battered and fried and topped with a mild tomato sauce and sour cream.

CHIMICHANGA

$7.54

burrito of your choice deep fried then covered with queso (cheese dip) and served with side salad and guacamole dollup.

ENCHILADA

$2.99

corn torilla wrapped in your choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef topped with your choice of enchilada sauce and sour cream.

FLAUTA

$2.99

corn tortilla wrapped in your choice of chicken, shredded beef or rajas.

FAJITAS

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$13.99

seasoned and grilled bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.49

seasoned and grilled chicken with bell pepper, onion an tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.74

seasoned and grilled steak with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.49

seasoned and grilled shrimp with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

DUO FAJITAS

$19.24

your choice of two meats seasoned and grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

TRIO FAJITAS

TRIO FAJITAS

$20.24

your choice of three meats seasoned and grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

DESSERT

FLAN

$5.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE

$4.24

KIDS BURRITO CHICKEN

$4.74

KIDS BURRITO GROUND BEEF

$4.74

KIDS BURRITO STEAK

$4.74

KIDS CHEESE NACHO

$3.99

KIDS MESSY FRIES

$5.94

KIDS MUY BUENO

$7.44

KIDS PAPA

$6.24

KIDS QUESADILLA CHEESE

$3.54

KIDS QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$4.00

KIDS QUESADILLA GROUND BEEF

$4.00

KIDS QUESADILLA STEAK

$4.24

FIESTA APPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 6

$5.74

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 12

$8.00

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 20

$12.75

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 32

$24.00

CHEESE DIP 6

$3.25

CHEESE DIP 12

$5.50

CHEESE DIP 20

$8.50

CHEESE DIP 32

$13.50

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 6

$5.74

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 12

$8.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 20

$12.75

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 32

$24.00

GUACAMOLE 6

$3.25

GUACAMOLE 12

$5.50

GUACAMOLE 20

$8.50

GUACAMOLE 32

$13.50

SALSA & CHIPS 6

$3.74

SALSA & CHIPS 12

$4.50

SALSA & CHIPS 20

$7.00

SALSA & CHPS 32

$11.50

SALSA 6

$2.00

SALSA 12

$3.50

SALSA 20

$4.50

SALSA 32

$6.25

CHIPS #2

$2.75

CHIPS #4

$4.00

CHIPS LB

$6.50

CHIPS 2LB

$12.50

BOTTLE

COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$2.50
SIDRAL MUNDET

SIDRAL MUNDET

$2.50

TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER

$2.50Out of stock
JARRITOS GRAPE FRUIT

JARRITOS GRAPE FRUIT

$2.50
JARRITOS MANDARIN

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.50
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50
JARRITOS STRAWBERRY

JARRITOS STRAWBERRY

$2.50
JARRITOS TAMARIND

JARRITOS TAMARIND

$2.50
JARRITOS LIME

JARRITOS LIME

$2.50
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.50

JARRITOS GUAVA

$2.50

FOUNTAIN T0-GO

WATER TO-GO

PEPSI TO-GO

$1.75

DIET PEPSI TO-GO

$1.75

MOUNTAIN DEW TO-GO

$1.75

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW TO-GO

$1.75

MINUTE MAID PINK LEMONADE TO-GO

$1.75

DR. PEPPER TO-GO

$1.75

DIET DR. PEPPER TO-GO

$1.75

SEVEN-UP TO-GO

$1.75

COCA-COLA TO-GO

$1.75

DIET COCA-COLA TO-GO

$1.75

SPRITE TO-GO

$1.75

FANTA ORANGE TO-GO

$1.75

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH TO-GO

$1.75

BARQ'S ROOT BEER TO-GO

$1.75

OTHER BEV TO-GO

ICED TEA TO-GO

$1.75

SWEET ICED TEA TO-GO

$1.75

HORCHATA TO-GO

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Mexican family restaurant serving delicious savory dishes in our Cape Girardeau community.

Location

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

