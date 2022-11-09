Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant 1751 Independence St

POZOLE

$11.94 +

your choice of pork or chicken in your choice of deliciously seasoned pork broth of either tomatillo and jalapeño or chile de arbol and chile guajillo spiced broth. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortilla, fresh aromatics that may include chopped cabbage, radishes, mix of cilantro and onion and lime wedges. *Only offered every Saturdays