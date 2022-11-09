- Home
- Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant 1751 Independence St
1751 Independence St
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
SALSA & CHIPS
A basket of our signature corn tortilla chips and a bowl of our freshly prepared mild tomato salsa. First dine-in order free.
CHEESE DIP & CHIPS
Melted white cheese spiced to perfection and served with our signature corn tortilla chips.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Our famous guacamole freshly prepared with the best avocados, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and cilantro and accompanied with our house corn tortilla chips.
QUESO FUNDIDO
Mexican melted grilled cheese loaded with your choice of chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) or de rajas (strips of roasted chile poblano sauteed with onions) and a side of your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices and accompanied with our house corn tortilla chips.
JULIO SALSA 6 oz
NACHOS
CHEESE NACHOS
Our house corn tortilla chips covered in melted nacho cheese and shredded Mexican cheese.
NACHOS SUPREME
NACHOS DURANGO
FAJITA NACHOS
Fajitas of your choice of protein grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers and piled on a layer of house corn tortilla chips and drenched in queso (cheese dip).
FAJITA NACHOS DUO
your choice of two proteins grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers and piled on a layer of house corn tortilla chips and drenched in queso (cheese dip).
FAJITA NACHOS TRIO
your choice of three proteins grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers and piled on a layer of house corn tortilla chips and drenched in queso (cheese dip).
MISSOURI FAVORITES
SALAD
TACO SALAD
Flour shell full of layers of refried beans, your choice of protein, drenched with queso (cheese dip) and topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, Mexican shredded cheese, sour cream and dollup of guacamole.
CHICKEN, AVOCADO, & CILANTRO SALAD
Bed of chopped lettuce, seasoned and grilled chicken with fresh chopped cilantro and onion topped shredded Mexican cheese and avocado slices.
CAMARÓNES
COCTEL DE CAMARÓN
Shrimp cocktail. Large cooked shrimp in a seasoned tomato and lime juice with chunks of avocado and our house pico de gallo. Served with your choice of house chips or salted crackers.
CAMARÓNES A LA DIABLA
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a very hot sauce and accompanied with your choice of rice or side salad. Chose form a chile de arbol (red) hot sauce or a jalapeño (green) hot sauce. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
TACOS
AL-PASTOR TACO
grilled adobo marinated pork and topped with chopped cilantro and onion.
BARBACOA TACO
seasoned shredded beef topped with chopped cilantro and onion.
BEAN & CHEESE TACO
bean and cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and sour cream.
CARNE ASADA TACO
grilled marinated steak topped with pico de gallo.
CARNITAS TACO
braised pork topped with pico de gallo.
CHICKEN TACO
Seasoned chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream.
CHORIZO TACO
spicy pork sausage topped with cilantro and onion.
FISH TACO
Pangasius white fish breaded and fried topped with your choice of either pico de gallo or cole slaw.
GROUND BEEF TACO
seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream.
GUISADO DE PUERCO TACO
pork cooked in a mildly spicy chile guajillo sauce.
LENGUA TACO
sliced tender beef tongue topped with cilantro and onion.
RAJAS TACO
de rajas (roasted poblano peppers sauteed with onions) topped with white shredded cheese and sour cream.
SHRIMP TACO
grilled shrimp topped with your choice of pico de gallo or coleslaw.
BURRITOS
AL-PASTOR BURRITO
grilled adobo marinated pork with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BARBACOA BURRITO
traditionally slowed cooked beef with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
marinated steak with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
CARNITAS BURRITO
braised pork with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
CHICKEN BURRITO
shredded chicken with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mayonnaise, sour cream and Mexican shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
CHORIZO CON HUEVO BURRITO
scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) with refried beans, mayonnaise, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
GROUND BEEF BURRITO
seasoned ground beef with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican Shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
GUISADO DE PUERCO BURRITO
pork cooked in a mildly spicy chile guajillo sauce with refried beans, mayonnaise, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
LENGUA BURRITO
slow cooked beef tongue with refried beans, mayonnaise, s wrapped in a flour tortilla.
VEGGIE BURRITO
rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mayonnaise, sour cream, and Mexican shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
QUESADILLAS
PLAIN QUESADILLA
White shredded cheese melted between a grilled folded flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.
CARNES ASADA QUESADILLA
grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and marinated steak and a small lettuce salad side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
pieces of seasoned chicken and cheese melted between grilled folded flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.
CHORIZO QUESADILLA
grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) and a small lettuce salad side.
PICO DE GALLO QUESADILLA
freshly chopped mix of jalapeño, tomato, onion and cilantro in melted cheese between folded flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.
RAJAS QUESADILLA
grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and rajas (roasted poblano pepper sautéed with onion) and a small lettuce salad side.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
grilled folded flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and seasoned shrimp and a small lettuce salad side.
FAJITA QUESADILLA
grilled protein of your choice, bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed with melting cheese between a flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.
DUO FAJITA QUESADILLA
two proteins of your choice grilled with bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed between a flour tortilla with cheese. Includes a small salad.
TRIO FAJITA QUESADILLA
three proteins of your choice grilled with bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed between a flour tortilla with cheese. Includes a small salad.
TAMALES
CHEESE WITH RAJAS TAMAL
Muy Bueno family recipe of cornmeal dough spread on a corn husk that wraps around a savory filling and steam cooked.
CHICKEN TAMAL
Muy Bueno family recipe of cornmeal dough spread on a corn husk that wraps around a savory filling and steam cooked.
PORK TAMAL
Muy Bueno family recipe of cornmeal dough spread on a corn husk that wraps around a savory filling and steam cooked.
TOSTADAS
CHICKEN TOSTADA
pieces of seasoned chicken, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.
GROUND BEEF TOSTADA
seasoned ground beef, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.
SHREDDED BEEF TOSTADA
slowed cooked shredded beef, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.
VEGGIE TOSTADA
refried beans, rice, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded Mexican cheese and sour cream.
SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA
lime juice marinated shrimp and pico and slices of avocado. Optional side of ketch-up and red hot sauce.
COMBINATION
#1 BURRITO
your choice of burrito and sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#2 THREE TAMAL COMBO
three tamales of your choice served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#3 FLAUTAS
three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of chicken, shredded beef, or rajas then deep-fried. topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & Mexican shredded cheese and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#4 CHORIZO CON HUEVO
eggs scrambled with chorizo (spicy pork sausage) served with sides of red rice and refried pinto bean and your choice of tortillas.
#5 HUEVOS RANCHEROS
two eggs layered on of crispy corn tortilla and topped with chunky tomato salsa, white shredded cheese and sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#6 CHICKEN CHILAQUILES
corn tortillas strips soaked in our enchilada salsa verde or salsa roja and chicken topped with white shredded cheese and sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#7 ENCHILADAS
three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef then drenched in your choice of enchilada sauce and topped with sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#8 CHEESE DIP ENCHILADAS
three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of protein and drenched with cheese sauce and topped with sour cream and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#9 ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
three corn tortillas individually wrapped around your choice of protein and drenched with chunky tomato sauce and topped with sour cream and sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#10 CHILE RELLENO
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with either white cheese or ground beef then battered and fried and topped with our tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#11 CARNITAS
chunks of seasoned braised pork served with side of pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of toritllas.
#12 CARNE A LA MEXICANA
strips of steak braised with slices of jalapeño, tomato and onion and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortilla.
#13 BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO
sauteed steak and onions served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.
#14 CARNE ASADA
seasoned and grilled pieces of steak accompanied with your choice of pico de gallo or chile toreados and included small lettuce salad topped with avocado slices and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.
#15 GUISADO DE PUERCO
cubed pork cooked in a mildly spicy chile guajillo sauce and served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.
#16 ONE TACO & ONE TOSTADA
a taco and tostada of your choice served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#17 THREE TACOS
three tacos of your choice served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
#18 CHIMICHANGA
burrito of your choice deep-fried and served topped with queso (cheese dip) and side of lettuce, tomato, Mexican shredded cheese , sour cream and dollop of guacamole. Served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
THE EXTRAS
AVOCADO
slices of avocado
CHILE TOREADO
three roasted or deep-fried jalapeño peppers.
LIMES
wedges of lime.
PICKLED JALAPEÑO
pickled jalapeño
PICO DE GALLO
mix of freshly chopped jalapeño, cilantro, onion and tomato.
SHREDDED MEXICAN CHEESE
Mexican shredded cheese.
SHREDDED WHITE CHEESE
white shredded cheese.
SIDE OF BEANS
our home style refried beans.
SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES
crinkle french fries
SIDE OF RICE
traditional red rice.
SIDE OF RICE & BEANS
combo side of red rice & beans.
SIDE OF TORTILLAS
four tortillas of your choice of corn or flour.
SOUR CREAM
creamy sour cream.
SOUPS
ALBONDIGA SOUP
beef meatballs in a smokey chipotle flavored broth with small chunks of potato and carrots. Add the portion of rice and dip your choice of flour or corn tortilla into the savory broth.
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
deliciously seasoned chicken broth with chunks of chicken, rice and fried tortilla strips. Add the portion of pico de gallo and squeezed juiced from lime wedge.
POZOLE
your choice of pork or chicken in your choice of deliciously seasoned pork broth of either tomatillo and jalapeño or chile de arbol and chile guajillo spiced broth. Includes your choice of corn or flour tortilla, fresh aromatics that may include chopped cabbage, radishes, mix of cilantro and onion and lime wedges. *Only offered every Saturdays
MENUDO
a Mexican delicacy soup slow cooked tripe and hominy in a chile de arbol and chile guajillo seasoned broth. Includes sides of your choice of corn or flower tortillas, dry aromatic seasonings and lime wedges. *Only offered on the last Saturday of every month.
Á LA CARTE
CHILE RELLENO
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese or ground beef, battered and fried and topped with a mild tomato sauce and sour cream.
CHIMICHANGA
burrito of your choice deep fried then covered with queso (cheese dip) and served with side salad and guacamole dollup.
ENCHILADA
corn torilla wrapped in your choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef topped with your choice of enchilada sauce and sour cream.
FLAUTA
corn tortilla wrapped in your choice of chicken, shredded beef or rajas.
FAJITAS
VEGGIE FAJITAS
seasoned and grilled bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
seasoned and grilled chicken with bell pepper, onion an tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS
seasoned and grilled steak with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
seasoned and grilled shrimp with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
DUO FAJITAS
your choice of two meats seasoned and grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
TRIO FAJITAS
your choice of three meats seasoned and grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Includes sides of red rice and refried pinto beans, small salad (lettuce, tomato, & Mexican shredded cheese), guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
FIESTA APPETIZERS
CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 6
CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 12
CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 20
CHEESE DIP & CHIPS 32
CHEESE DIP 6
CHEESE DIP 12
CHEESE DIP 20
CHEESE DIP 32
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 6
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 12
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 20
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS 32
GUACAMOLE 6
GUACAMOLE 12
GUACAMOLE 20
GUACAMOLE 32
SALSA & CHIPS 6
SALSA & CHIPS 12
SALSA & CHIPS 20
SALSA & CHPS 32
SALSA 6
SALSA 12
SALSA 20
SALSA 32
CHIPS #2
CHIPS #4
CHIPS LB
CHIPS 2LB
BOTTLE
FOUNTAIN T0-GO
WATER TO-GO
PEPSI TO-GO
DIET PEPSI TO-GO
MOUNTAIN DEW TO-GO
DIET MOUNTAIN DEW TO-GO
MINUTE MAID PINK LEMONADE TO-GO
DR. PEPPER TO-GO
DIET DR. PEPPER TO-GO
SEVEN-UP TO-GO
COCA-COLA TO-GO
DIET COCA-COLA TO-GO
SPRITE TO-GO
FANTA ORANGE TO-GO
HI-C FRUIT PUNCH TO-GO
BARQ'S ROOT BEER TO-GO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Mexican family restaurant serving delicious savory dishes in our Cape Girardeau community.
1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701