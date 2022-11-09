Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe n' Me

review star

No reviews yet

820 North Sprigg Street

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy egg rolls
Panang Curry

Appetizers

Crispy egg rolls

Crispy egg rolls

$6.25

Chicken with vegetable egg rolls, crispy fried

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.25

Japanese style dumplings

Curry puff

Curry puff

$7.75

Ground chicken, onions, and potato stir-fried with curry powder stuffed in homemade puff

Fresh spring rolls

Fresh spring rolls

$6.75

Shrimp, lettuce, noodles and bean sprout wrapped in rice paper served with hoisin sauce with ground peanuts

Chicken on a bed

Chicken on a bed

$7.75

Ground chicken on French bread, crispy fried

Crispy tofu

$5.75

Crispy fried tofu served with Thai dipping sauce with ground peanuts

Thai chicken wings

$7.75Out of stock

Marinated chicken wings, crispy fried

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$5.75

Spicy and sour soup, lemon grass, tomato, onion, mushroom

Thai Rice Soup

$8.25+

Clear chicken broth with jasmine rice and green onion

Pho

Pho

$9.95

Noodle soup chicken, meatballs, lettuce, and bean sprout, in clear chicken broth, served with hoisin sauce and chili sauce

Salads

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$8.75

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with Thai dressing

My Chicken Salad

My Chicken Salad

$9.25

Marinated chicken on a bed of lettuce topped with peanut dressing

Thai dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions served with lime and ground toasted peanuts on the side

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$10.95

Stir-fried egg noodles with carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, and mushroom

Pad See Euw

Pad See Euw

$11.25

Stir-fried rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and broccoli

Tom Yum Noodle

Tom Yum Noodle

$11.25

Stir-fried egg noodles with Tom Yum spices, egg, cabbage, and scallion

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$9.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and onion

Cafe n' Me Fried Rice

Cafe n' Me Fried Rice

$11.75

Jasmine rice stir-fried with roasted pepper sauce, egg, basils, and peas

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.75

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, raisins, and pineapple topped with cashews

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$11.75

Jasmine rice stir-fried with Tom Yum Spices, egg, onion, and mushroom

Pad Pik Pow

Pad Pik Pow

$11.95

Carrot, onion, and scallions stir-fried with roasted pepper sauce topped with cashews, served with steamed rice

Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil

$11.95

Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and basil stir-fried with oyster sauce and chilli, served with steamed rice

Garlic Pepper

Garlic Pepper

$11.95

Green bean, stir-fried with garlic pepper sauce, served with steamed rice

Pad Ped

Pad Ped

$12.75

Green bean, bell peppers, basil stir-fried with red curry paste served with steamed rice

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.25

Panang curry with peas and bell peppers, served with steamed rice

Panang Noodle

$14.25

Egg noodles topped with Panang curry sauce, peas, and bell peppers

Special dishes

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$13.25

Japanese style crispy fried pork served with steam rice and vegetable

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast brushed with teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice and vegetable

Thai Chicken breast

Thai Chicken breast

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with chopped onion, bell peppers cooked in Thai basil sauce, served with steamed rice

Pork chop

$14.25

Grilled pork chop topped with panang curry sauce, bell peppers, peas, served with steamed rice

Crispy Shrimpy

Crispy Shrimpy

$15.25

Crispy fried shrimp on a bed of sliced cabbage topped with Thai three flavors sauce, garlic, onion served with steamed rice

Catfish

Catfish

$17.25

Crispy fried catfish topped with garlic-chili sauce served with steamed rice

Sweets

Rotee

Rotee

$5.25

Pan-fried Asian crepe topped with sweet condensed milk, sprinkled with sugar and cocoa powder

Red bean balls

Red bean balls

$4.75

Red bean custard in sesame ball, crispy fried

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Salad

$2.00

Peanut sauce

$2.00

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz

7up

7up

$2.25

20 oz

Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

20 oz

Mt.Dew

Mt.Dew

$2.25

20 oz

Bottled Water

$1.00

16.9 oz

Special Drinks

Thai tea

$3.25

Thai coffee

$3.25

Vietnamese coffee

$3.25

Milk tea

$3.25

Coconut milk tea

$3.25

Taro milk tea

$3.25

Mocha cappuccino

$3.25

Strawberry milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

820 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Directions

