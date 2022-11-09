Restaurant header imageView gallery

Georgia Sea Grill 407 Mallery St

review star

No reviews yet

407 Mallery St

Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Popular Items

Hushpuppies
Cornfried Shrimp
Key Lime Tart

Solos

Calamari

$10.00

Fish Dip

$9.00

Fried Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Hushpuppies

$10.00

Wasabi Tuna

$14.00

Field and Ladle

Bowl - Crab Soup

$8.00

Bowl - Du Jour

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Knife and Fork Caesar

$9.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Cornmeal Dusted Oysters

$15.00

PEI Mussels

$13.00

Ravioli

$16.00

Catfish Tacos

$14.00

Egg Roll

$15.00

Fresh Catch

Salmon

$29.00

Tripletail

$33.00

Grouper

$34.00

Snapper

$33.00

Halibut

$34.00

Black Drum

$33.00

Striped Bass

$34.00

Redfish

$33.00

From the Sea

BP Salmon

$29.00

Catfish Dish

$26.00

Cornfried Shrimp

$25.00

Scallops

$30.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

From the Farm

Farmer's Plate

$17.00

Grilled Filet

$35.00

Lamb Racks

$27.00

Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Short Ribs

$30.00

Grassroots Pork Chop

$29.00

Additions

Asparagus

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Local Grits

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Corn Risotto

$6.00

Fingerlings

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Grain/Legume of the Day

$6.00

Hoppin' John

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Horseradish Slaw

$6.00

Vegetable OTD

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Dessert

Buttermilk Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Coconut Chocolate Chip Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids S & Grit

$9.00

Kids Shrimp

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

407 Mallery St, Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Directions

