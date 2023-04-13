Main picView gallery

A Touch of Germany 9530 Viscount Blvd.

No reviews yet

9530 Viscount Blvd.

El Paso, TX 79925

FOOD

Appetizers

Pretzel

$6.00+

Pretzel

Goulash

$8.75

Goulash

German American Platter

$12.50

Choice of 4, Schnitzel, Bratwurst, Onion Rings, Chicken Wings, Fried Mushrooms, Zucchini, Pickels, and Mozzarell Sticks

German American Single Serve (Excludes Meats)

$6.50

Choice of 1, Onion Rings, Fried Mushrooms, Zucchini, Pickels, and Mozzarell Sticks

Chicken Wings with Pommes

$11.75+

Chicken Wings and fries

Potato Pancakes with Applesauce

$8.75

Potato Pancakes

Basket of Pommes

$7.00

Basket of Fries

Specialty

I Love Germany Platter

$18.50

Bratwurst, Frankfurter, Schnitzel of your Choice and two Side Orders

The Trio

$15.50

Bratwurst, Currywurst, and Frankfurter

Tuesday Special

$6.50

Schnitzel of your choice with German Potato Salad and a Roll

Wednesday Special/Bratwurst and Fries

$7.00

Thursday Special/Schnitzel Sandwich and Fries

$7.00

Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$10.50

Schnitzel w/Lemon Wedge

Jager Schnitzel

$10.50

Schnitzel with our famous Mushroom Gravy

Zigeuner Schnitzel

$10.50

Schnitzel with our Bell Pepper Sauce

Rahm Schnitzel

$10.50

Schnitzel with a creamy Brown Gravy

Chicken Schnitzel

$10.50

Schnitzel made out of chicken breast

Schnitzel Feast

$16.25

4 smaller Schnitzels with our famous gravys

Cordon Bleu Schnitzel

$15.00

Ham and Cheese Filled Schnitzel

Sausage

Bratwurst Roll

$10.25

Bratwurst on a Roll

Bratwurst Roll and Sauerkraut

$11.50

Bratwurst on a roll with Sauerkraut

Currywurst

$11.50

Bratwurst Roll and Sauce

2 Frankfurters with side

$11.50

2 Frankfurters with side

Side

Add on Currysauce

$1.50

Add on Sauerkraut

$1.50

Bavarian Potato Salad

$5.25

Bavarian Potato Salad

Bread and Butter

$1.50

Coleslaw

$5.25

Coleslaw

Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Cucumber Salad

Dumpling

$5.25

Dumpling

German Potato Salad

$5.25

German Potato Salad

Home Fries

$5.25

Home Fries

Mixed Vegetables

$5.25

Mixed Vegetables

Pommes

$5.25

Pommes

Red Cabbage

$5.25

Red Cabbage

Sauerkraut

$5.25

Sauerkraut

Spatzle

$5.25

Spatzle

Pub Meal

German Pub Burger

$10.75

Cheeseburger with Egg

Schnitzel Sandwich

$10.75

Schnitzel with Fries

Two (2) Weisswurst Pretzel Potato salad

$10.75

Two (2) Weisswurst Pretzel Potato salad

Two (2) Leberkase one egg on roll

$10.75

Two (2) Leberkase one egg on roll

Fish and chips

$12.75

Pollock with Fries

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream with hot cherries

$7.75

Vanilla Ice Cream with hot cherries

Black Forest Cheesecake

$7.75

Black Forest Cheesecake

Apple Strudle with Ice Cream

$7.75

Apple Strudle with Ice Cream

Spaghetti Ice Cream

$7.75

Spaghetti Ice Cream

Dessert Trio

$15.00

Cheese Cake, Strudle and Ice Cream with Hot Cherries

Apple Strudel w/o Ice Cream

$6.75

Apple Strudel

Kids Meal

Spaetzle with Cheese

$7.75

Dumplings

Chicken Nuggets and Pommes

$7.75

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

Two (2) Corn Dogs with pommes

$7.75

Two (2) Corn Dogs with fries

BAR

Bottled Beer

Erdinger Dark Hefe

$7.50

Erdinger Kristall Weizen

$7.50

Erdinger Pikantus Weizen Bock

$7.50

Flensburger Pilsner

$5.75

Flensburger Dark

$5.75

Franziskaner Hefe Weizen

$8.50

Hofbrau Original

$5.25

Hofbrau Dark

$5.25

Konig Pilsner

$7.50

Paulander Salvatore

$5.25

Spaten Pilsner

$5.25

Weihenstephaner Dark

$8.50

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$8.50

Weihenstephaner Kristall

$8.50

Schlenstepaner Rauchbier

$8.50

St. Pauli Girl

$5.25

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Guiness Pub Draft

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Shiner Bock'Stella Artois

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.74

Liquor

Absolut Vodka

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Barenjager

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Feisling

$4.00

Hornitas

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Margarita Don Julio

$9.00

Margarita Hornitas

$8.00

Schnapps Peach

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Gordons

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Clausthaler

$5.75

Erdinger

$5.75

Paulaner

$5.75

Water

Wine

Dornfelder (SWEET)

Riesling Rheinhessen (DRY)

Riesling Spatlese

Spatburgunder

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A family restaurant serving authentic German food and drink.

9530 Viscount Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925

Directions

