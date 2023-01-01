Main picView gallery

gertrude's

review star

No reviews yet

605 Carlton Avenue

New York, NY 11238

COCKTAILS

Spritz

$13.00

Port Tonic

$13.00

White Americano

$13.00

Amaro + Soda

$13.00

Fernet + Cola

$13.00

Aperitif Hour

$13.00

Classic Martini

$14.00

Dirty Gertie

$15.00

Oyster Gibson

$16.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Caraway Old Pal

$15.00

NY Sidecar

$15.00

Seder Margarita

$15.00

Classic Cocktail

$14.00

Well Drink

$12.00

Vodka Shot

$8.00

Something Subtler

$15.00

Cel-ray Highball

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Open Classic

$14.00

WINE BTG

Pet Nat BTG / Julius

$15.00

White BTG / La Valle del Sole

$13.00

White BTG / Lieu Dit

$16.00

White BTG / Blanco Chileno

$14.00

Rose BTG / Belle Naturelle

$13.00

Orange BTG / Thyrus

$15.00

Red BTG / Cypres de Toi

$12.00

Red BTG / Concrete

$15.00

BEER + CIDER

LAGER / KILLSBORO

$8.00

IPA / THREES

$9.00

CIDER / AVAL

$8.00

Sunday Beer

$6.00

Hopewell Lil Buddy

$5.00

Oxbow Seaworthy

$11.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$8.00

Equillibrum Fractcal

$12.00

WINE BTB

60 DOLLAR BOTTLE

$60.00

75 DOLLAR BOTTLE

$75.00

90 DOLLAR BOTTLE

$90.00

SPIRITS

Vodka

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Rye

$12.00

Bourbon

$12.00

Dark Rum

$12.00

White Rum

$12.00

Mezcal

$13.00

Neversink Gin

$14.00

Nix Gin

$14.00

Far North Gin

$14.00

Bar Hill Gin

$14.00

Supergay Vodka

$13.00

Square One Vodka

$13.00

ISCO Oyster Vodka

$14.00

Pinhook Whiskey

$13.00

M&H Whiskey

$14.00

Distiller's Arts Scotch

$14.00

Isle of Skye Scotch

$15.00

Applejack

$14.00

Kopke White Port

$14.00

Neversink Apple Aperitif

$15.00

Lelovier Calvados

$18.00

Faccia Brutto Gorini

$16.00

Faccia Brutto Fernet

$16.00

Noveis Bitter

$15.00

Rezabal Vermouth

$15.00

Faccia Brutto Cenebre

$15.00

COFFEE, TEA + JUICE

Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

ESPRESSO DRINKS

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
A New York Bistro

605 Carlton Avenue, New York, NY 11238

