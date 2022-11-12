Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Giambalvo's Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

751 Watson Drive Suite H

Kearney, MO 64060

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo
Garlic Cheese Bread
Rose Pasta

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

House made dough, topped with garlic butter and 100% whole milk mozzarella, baked golden brown. Served with your choice of our house made marinara or ranch.

Wings

Wings

$9.00

6 wings per order, served tossed in choice of sauce: BBQ , Garlic Parmesan, Mild Buffalo or Plain. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Bavarian Pretzel & Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Slightly Sweet Bavarian Pretzel, Brushed with Melted Butter, Salt & served with Warm Beer Cheese

Mushroom Sticks

Mushroom Sticks

$8.50

Portabella mushrooms, hand rolled in special seasoning and then fried golden. Served with a side of house marinara or ranch.

Provolone Wheel

Provolone Wheel

$8.50

Made in House, Breaded & Seasoned Provolone Cheese Wheel, Fried & Served on a Bed of Marinara or on the side

Toasted Ravioli-Italian Sausage

Toasted Ravioli-Italian Sausage

$8.50

Pillows of delicious Italian Sausage and cheese, breaded and fried with fresh grated parmesan. Served with house made marinara or ranch

Toasted Ravioli-Cheese

Toasted Ravioli-Cheese

$8.50

Romano & Ricotta Cheese filled, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Marinara or Ranch.

Flight of Meatballs

Flight of Meatballs

$8.00

3 Hand Rolled Meatballs. Your choice of any combination, Mom's Original, Spicy Jalapeno or Cheesy.

Beer Cheese Fries with Bacon

Beer Cheese Fries with Bacon

$7.00

Seasoned Crispy Fries topped with Beer Cheese & Crispy Bacon.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Seasoned & Crispy Fries

Garlic Breadsticks & Amogio Sauce

$7.00

Salads

SIDE House Salad

SIDE House Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese

ENTREE House Salad

ENTREE House Salad

$7.00

Larger portion of the side salad, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & House Croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce combined with Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Tender spring mix blend with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, black and green olives, banana peppers. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Whole Basil Leaves, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Wedge of Lettuce, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes & Balsamic Glaze Drizzle.

Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad (served cold)

Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad (served cold)

$2.50

Creamy Basil Sauce mixed with Italian Seasoning, Parmesan & Cheddar Cheese, Tossed with Bowtie Pasta

Soup

Creamy Tomato Basil (CUP)

Creamy Tomato Basil (CUP)

$3.50

House made Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, topped with House Garlic Croutons & Parmesan

Creamy Tomato Basil (BOWL)

Creamy Tomato Basil (BOWL)

$5.00

House made Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, topped with House Garlic Croutons & Parmesan

Mom's Potato Soup (CUP)

Mom's Potato Soup (CUP)

$3.50

Made in house with peeled potatoes, crumbled meatballs & seasoning, all simmered until rich & creamy.

Mom's Potato Soup (Bowl)

Mom's Potato Soup (Bowl)

$5.00

Made in house with peeled potatoes, crumbled meatballs & seasoning, all simmered until rich & creamy.

Pasta

All pasta made with House Made Sauces. Served with Garlic Breadstick
Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

A generous portion of Fettuccine Noodles Topped with our House Made Alfredo Sauce & finished with Parmesan.

Mama's Spaghetti

Mama's Spaghetti

$10.00

A little sweet, a little spicy, just like Mom! A generous portion of spaghetti served with our house made marinara sauce & grated parmesan. Add meatballs or Italian sausage link for additional.

Chicken Parmesan (Pasta)

Chicken Parmesan (Pasta)

$13.00

A seasoned, lightly breaded and fried chicken breast, layered on a bed of spaghetti, covered in house made marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with bread.

Brink's Favorite

Brink's Favorite

$10.00

Olive oil, butter & garlic, tossed in angel hair pasta, topped with parmesan

Vincents Chicken Spiedini

Vincents Chicken Spiedini

$13.00

Chicken Breast marinated overnight, hand rolled in Italian Herbs & Drizzled with Amogio Sauce. Served with a side of Pasta & Marinara

Rose Pasta

Rose Pasta

$12.00

The former "off the menu" favorite request. Cheese Stuffed Tortellini, Covered in our Creamy Version of House Marinara. Anything goes with sauce so add Meatballs, Italian Sausage Link, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional.

Spicy Bowtie

Spicy Bowtie

$13.00

Bowtie Pasta with House Made Spicy Romano Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and topped with Parmesan. It's spicy so if you need it toned down, let us know in advance and we can modify the heat.

Lasagna-Meat

Lasagna-Meat

$12.00

Layers of Italian Seasoned Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan Cheese, Topped with House Marinara.

Lasagna-4 Cheese

Lasagna-4 Cheese

$11.00

Layers of Fresh Noodles filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan, Topped with House Marinara.

Basil Tortellini

Basil Tortellini

$11.00

Romano & Ricotta Tortellini, Topped with our House Basil Cream Sauce, Topped with Parmesan.

Italian Steak Pasta

Italian Steak Pasta

$12.00

Italian Pork Steak, Seasoned & Crispy, on a bed of Spaghetti, Covered in House Marinara, & Mozzarella.

Sandwiches

Served with choice of Seasoned Fries, Cup of Creamy Tomato Soup or Basil Pasta Salad. Add $1.50 to sub Side Salad
Chicken Parmesan (Sandwich)

Chicken Parmesan (Sandwich)

$12.00

Lightly Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast Topped with House Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese & served on Italian Roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Grilled Red Onions, Drizzled with Ranch & Served on an Italian Roll.

Beer Cheese or Marinara Meatball Sliders

Beer Cheese or Marinara Meatball Sliders

$11.00

One of the new favorites! 2 Meatballs of your choice, Drizzled with Warm Beer Cheese, Topped with Grilled Onions & Garlic Aioli, served on Hawaiian Slider Buns

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Three of our signature meatballs, topped with mozzarella and house made marinara, served on an Italian roll. Choose from Mom’s Original, Cheesy or Spicy Jalapeno meatballs

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$11.00

Scimeca's Italian Sausage, Grilled and Topped with House Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers & Melted Mozzarella. Served on an Italian Roll.

Italian Steak SANDWICH

Italian Steak SANDWICH

$11.50

Seasoned Pork Steak, Topped with Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Melted Mozzarella & Special BBQ Sauce.

Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$11.00

Oversized Tenderloin, Seasoned & Hand Breaded, served Crispy & Juicy. Topped with Sliced Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Mayo

Lo Carb Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Lettuce & Ranch

Desserts

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$5.50

A St. Louis specialty made in house and perfected by mama. Just have to try it to understand.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

A traditional Italian dessert made of mascarpone cheese and ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of liquor

Tim's Cheesecake

Tim's Cheesecake

$5.50

House Made, Mousse Style Cheesecake with a Layer of Sweetened Cream Topping and Graham Cracker Crust

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Two deep-fried cannoli, served warm, Sweet Ricotta filling with Chocolate Chips & Dusted with Powder Sugar. Served with your choice of a chocolate, caramel or raspberry drizzle.

Holy Cannoli

Holy Cannoli

$6.00

A late night creation that will make you smile! One Fresh Cannoli filled with Gooey Butter Cake, deep fried & served warm with a side of Vanilla Bean Gelato. Heaven!

Gelato Scoop-Tahitian Vanilla

Gelato Scoop-Tahitian Vanilla

$2.50

Scoop of Tahitian Vanilla Gelato

Sides

Add 1 Garlic Breadstick

Add 1 Garlic Breadstick

$1.00

Breadstick brushed garlic butter

Add *Grilled Shrimp*

Add *Grilled Shrimp*

$6.00

6 Shrimp Seasoned and Grilled

Add *Grilled Chicken*

Add *Grilled Chicken*

$4.00
Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad

Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad

$2.50

Creamy Basil Sauce & Italian Seasoning with Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese tossed in Bow Tie Pasta

Extra Ranch side

$0.50

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.50

FULL side of Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Extra Bleu Cheese side

$0.50

Extra Italian Side

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Side

$0.50
Side of Beer Cheese-4oz

Side of Beer Cheese-4oz

$1.00

FULL side of Basil Cream Sauce

$3.00

Mayo side

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing Side

$0.50

FULL side of Spicy Romano Sauce

$3.00
FULL side of Rose Marinara Sauce

FULL side of Rose Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Extra Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Extra French Side

$0.50

To Go SILVERWARE

$0.25

SUB MARINARA FOR ALFREDO

$2.00

SUB MARINARA FOR ROSE MARINARA

$1.50

SUB MARINARA FOR SPICY ROMANO SAUCE

$2.00

SUB for SPAGHETTI NOODLES

SUB for FETTUCINE NOODLES

SUB for BOW TIE NOODLES

SUB for ANGEL HAIR NOODLES

SUB for TORTELLINI

$1.50

FULL side of BEER CHEESE

$1.50

FULL side of MARINARA

$1.50

Kids Menu-NO SUBSTITUTIONS

KIDS Chicken Parmesan Fingers

KIDS Chicken Parmesan Fingers

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Parmesan Fingers, served with choice of Breadstick or Fries. Includes Kids Soft Drink or Milk. 12 and Under.

KIDS Bowtie Butter Noodles

KIDS Bowtie Butter Noodles

$6.00

Bow Tie Pasta tossed in Butter. Served with choice of Breadstick or Fries. Includes Kids Soft Drink or Milk. 12 and Under.

KIDS Italian Pork Steak Fingers

KIDS Italian Pork Steak Fingers

$6.00

Crispy Italian Pork Steak Fingers. Served with Fries or Breadstick, Kids Soft Drink or Milk. 12 and Under.

Hand Tossed Specialty Pizzas

12" K-Town-er Hand Tossed

12" K-Town-er Hand Tossed

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, ground beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni

12" Bad Ass Bulldog Hand Tossed

12" Bad Ass Bulldog Hand Tossed

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion

12" Bacon & Beer Hand Tossed

12" Bacon & Beer Hand Tossed

$16.00

We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos. One the favorites & addictive!

12" Romeo & Juliet Hand Tossed

12" Romeo & Juliet Hand Tossed

$16.00

Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara

12" 10 Mama's Hand Tossed

12" 10 Mama's Hand Tossed

$16.00

"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon & Mushrooms

12" Pizza Bianca Hand Tossed

12" Pizza Bianca Hand Tossed

$16.00

The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.

12" Buffalo Blues Hand Tossed

12" Buffalo Blues Hand Tossed

$16.00

Buffalo Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Drizzled with House Blue Cheese Dressing

12" Italian Flag Hand Tossed

12" Italian Flag Hand Tossed

$16.00

Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil

12" Sis's 4 Cheese Hand Tossed

12" Sis's 4 Cheese Hand Tossed

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

12" MAC DADDY Hand Tossed

12" MAC DADDY Hand Tossed

$16.00

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!

12" Cheeseburger Hand Tossed

12" Cheeseburger Hand Tossed

$16.00

Special Sauce Base, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

12" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$16.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella

12" BBQ Pulled Pork Hand Tossed

12" BBQ Pulled Pork Hand Tossed

$16.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella

14" K-Town-er Hand Tossed

14" K-Town-er Hand Tossed

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni

14" Bad Ass Bulldog Hand Tossed

14" Bad Ass Bulldog Hand Tossed

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion

14" Bacon & Beer Hand Tossed

14" Bacon & Beer Hand Tossed

$19.00

We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos. One of the favorites & addictive!

14" Romeo & Juliet Hand Tossed

14" Romeo & Juliet Hand Tossed

$19.00

Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara

14" 10 Mamas Hand Tossed

14" 10 Mamas Hand Tossed

$19.00

"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms & drizzled with more Amogio Garlic Sauce

14" Sis's 4 Cheese Hand Tossed

14" Sis's 4 Cheese Hand Tossed

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

14" MAC DADDY Hand Tossed

14" MAC DADDY Hand Tossed

$19.00

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!

14" Pizza Bianca Hand Tossed

14" Pizza Bianca Hand Tossed

$19.00

The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.

14" Buffalo Blues Hand Tossed

14" Buffalo Blues Hand Tossed

$19.00

Buffalo Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Drizzled with House Blue Cheese Dressing

14" Italian Flag Hand Tossed

14" Italian Flag Hand Tossed

$19.00

Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil

14" Cheeseburger Hand Tossed

14" Cheeseburger Hand Tossed

$19.00

Special Sauce Base, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

14" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$19.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella

14" BBQ Pulled Pork Hand Tossed

14" BBQ Pulled Pork Hand Tossed

$19.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella

Thin & Crispy Specialty Pizzas

12" K-Town-er Thin Crust

12" K-Town-er Thin Crust

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, ground beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni

12" Bad Ass Bulldog Thin Crust

12" Bad Ass Bulldog Thin Crust

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion

12" Bacon & Beer Thin Crust

12" Bacon & Beer Thin Crust

$16.00

We start with a Beer Cheese Base and Top with Melted 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon and Jalapenos.

12" Romeo & Juliet Thin Crust

12" Romeo & Juliet Thin Crust

$16.00

Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara

12" 10 Mamas Thin Crust

12" 10 Mamas Thin Crust

$16.00

"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon & Mushrooms

12" Sis's 4 Cheese Thin Crust

12" Sis's 4 Cheese Thin Crust

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

12" Pizza Bianca Thin Crust

12" Pizza Bianca Thin Crust

$16.00

The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.

12" Italian Flag Thin Crust

12" Italian Flag Thin Crust

$16.00

Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil

12" Buffalo Blues Thin Crust

12" Buffalo Blues Thin Crust

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Drizzled with House Blue Cheese.

12" Cheeseburger Thin Crust

12" Cheeseburger Thin Crust

$16.00

Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

12" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

12" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella

12" BBQ Pulled Pork Thin Crust

12" BBQ Pulled Pork Thin Crust

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella

12" MAC DADDY Thin Crust

12" MAC DADDY Thin Crust

$16.00

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!

14" K-Town-er Thin Crust

14" K-Town-er Thin Crust

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni

14" Bad Ass Bulldog Thin Crust

14" Bad Ass Bulldog Thin Crust

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion

14" Bacon & Beer Thin Crust

14" Bacon & Beer Thin Crust

$19.00

We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos.

14" Romeo & Juliet Thin Crust

14" Romeo & Juliet Thin Crust

$19.00

Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara

14" 10 MAMA'S Thin Crust

14" 10 MAMA'S Thin Crust

$19.00

"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms & drizzled with more Amogio Garlic Sauce

14" Pizza Bianca Thin Crust

14" Pizza Bianca Thin Crust

$19.00

The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.

14" Italian Flag Thin Crust

14" Italian Flag Thin Crust

$19.00

Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil

14" Sis's 4 Cheese Thin Crust

14" Sis's 4 Cheese Thin Crust

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

14" MAC DADDY Thin Crust

14" MAC DADDY Thin Crust

$19.00

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!

14" Cheeseburger Thin Crust

14" Cheeseburger Thin Crust

$19.00

Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

14" Buffalo Blues Thin Crust

14" Buffalo Blues Thin Crust

$19.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Drizzled with House Blue Cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

14" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella

14" BBQ Pulled Pork Thin Crust

14" BBQ Pulled Pork Thin Crust

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza's

Start with a cheese pizza and add any toppings of your choice.

10" Cauliflower

$12.00

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

12" Hand Tossed

$13.00

12" Thin & Crispy

$13.00

14" Hand Tossed

$15.00

14" Thin & Crispy

$15.00

Gluten Free/Cauliflower Specialty Pizza's

10" K-Town-er

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, ground beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni

10" Bad Ass Bulldog

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion

10" Pizza Bianca

$15.00

The White Pie. Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic and house made white sauce, finished with parmesan and thinly sliced prosciutto.

10" Sis's 4 Cheese

$15.00

Provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with parmesan. Choose red or alfredo sauce.

10" Cheeseburger

$15.00

Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onions & Mozzarella

10" Italian Flag

$15.00

RED sauce, fresh WHITE mozzarella slices, GREEN chopped basil leaves and olive oil.

10" Bacon & Beer

$15.00

We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos. Finished off with fresh grated parmesan

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella

10" Buffalo Blues

$15.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Drizzled with House Blue Cheese

10" BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella

10" Romeo & Juliet-(NO PEPPERONI ROSE)

$15.00

10" Ten Mama's

$15.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Milk/Choc Milk

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inviting atmosphere to enjoy our traditional family recipes from house made pasta sauces, hand rolled meatballs, wood fired pizza, seafood, salads & more. Enjoy the casual, laid-back vibe in the year round outdoor patio during nice weather and enclosed & heated during the cooler months. Check our schedule to catch some live music from local artists. Our full bar features craft cocktails, beers and an extensive list of wines by the glass or bottle. We also offer options for booking a special event in our private dining room or outdoor patio . We look forward to hosting our family, friends & neighbors!

Website

Location

751 Watson Drive Suite H, Kearney, MO 64060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Giambalvo's image
Giambalvo's image

Map
