Giambalvo's Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta

Restaurant info

Inviting atmosphere to enjoy our traditional family recipes from house made pasta sauces, hand rolled meatballs, wood fired pizza, seafood, salads & more. Enjoy the casual, laid-back vibe in the year round outdoor patio during nice weather and enclosed & heated during the cooler months. Check our schedule to catch some live music from local artists. Our full bar features craft cocktails, beers and an extensive list of wines by the glass or bottle. We also offer options for booking a special event in our private dining room or outdoor patio . We look forward to hosting our family, friends & neighbors!

