Giambalvo's Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta
751 Watson Drive Suite H
Kearney, MO 64060
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Cheese Bread
House made dough, topped with garlic butter and 100% whole milk mozzarella, baked golden brown. Served with your choice of our house made marinara or ranch.
Wings
6 wings per order, served tossed in choice of sauce: BBQ , Garlic Parmesan, Mild Buffalo or Plain. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Bavarian Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Slightly Sweet Bavarian Pretzel, Brushed with Melted Butter, Salt & served with Warm Beer Cheese
Mushroom Sticks
Portabella mushrooms, hand rolled in special seasoning and then fried golden. Served with a side of house marinara or ranch.
Provolone Wheel
Made in House, Breaded & Seasoned Provolone Cheese Wheel, Fried & Served on a Bed of Marinara or on the side
Toasted Ravioli-Italian Sausage
Pillows of delicious Italian Sausage and cheese, breaded and fried with fresh grated parmesan. Served with house made marinara or ranch
Toasted Ravioli-Cheese
Romano & Ricotta Cheese filled, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Marinara or Ranch.
Flight of Meatballs
3 Hand Rolled Meatballs. Your choice of any combination, Mom's Original, Spicy Jalapeno or Cheesy.
Beer Cheese Fries with Bacon
Seasoned Crispy Fries topped with Beer Cheese & Crispy Bacon.
Seasoned Fries
Seasoned & Crispy Fries
Garlic Breadsticks & Amogio Sauce
Salads
SIDE House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese
ENTREE House Salad
Larger portion of the side salad, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & House Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce combined with Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional
Mediterranean Salad
Tender spring mix blend with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, black and green olives, banana peppers. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese
Caprese Salad
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Whole Basil Leaves, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Wedge Salad
Wedge of Lettuce, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes & Balsamic Glaze Drizzle.
Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad (served cold)
Creamy Basil Sauce mixed with Italian Seasoning, Parmesan & Cheddar Cheese, Tossed with Bowtie Pasta
Soup
Creamy Tomato Basil (CUP)
House made Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, topped with House Garlic Croutons & Parmesan
Creamy Tomato Basil (BOWL)
House made Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, topped with House Garlic Croutons & Parmesan
Mom's Potato Soup (CUP)
Made in house with peeled potatoes, crumbled meatballs & seasoning, all simmered until rich & creamy.
Mom's Potato Soup (Bowl)
Made in house with peeled potatoes, crumbled meatballs & seasoning, all simmered until rich & creamy.
Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo
A generous portion of Fettuccine Noodles Topped with our House Made Alfredo Sauce & finished with Parmesan.
Mama's Spaghetti
A little sweet, a little spicy, just like Mom! A generous portion of spaghetti served with our house made marinara sauce & grated parmesan. Add meatballs or Italian sausage link for additional.
Chicken Parmesan (Pasta)
A seasoned, lightly breaded and fried chicken breast, layered on a bed of spaghetti, covered in house made marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with bread.
Brink's Favorite
Olive oil, butter & garlic, tossed in angel hair pasta, topped with parmesan
Vincents Chicken Spiedini
Chicken Breast marinated overnight, hand rolled in Italian Herbs & Drizzled with Amogio Sauce. Served with a side of Pasta & Marinara
Rose Pasta
The former "off the menu" favorite request. Cheese Stuffed Tortellini, Covered in our Creamy Version of House Marinara. Anything goes with sauce so add Meatballs, Italian Sausage Link, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional.
Spicy Bowtie
Bowtie Pasta with House Made Spicy Romano Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and topped with Parmesan. It's spicy so if you need it toned down, let us know in advance and we can modify the heat.
Lasagna-Meat
Layers of Italian Seasoned Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan Cheese, Topped with House Marinara.
Lasagna-4 Cheese
Layers of Fresh Noodles filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan, Topped with House Marinara.
Basil Tortellini
Romano & Ricotta Tortellini, Topped with our House Basil Cream Sauce, Topped with Parmesan.
Italian Steak Pasta
Italian Pork Steak, Seasoned & Crispy, on a bed of Spaghetti, Covered in House Marinara, & Mozzarella.
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan (Sandwich)
Lightly Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast Topped with House Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese & served on Italian Roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Grilled Red Onions, Drizzled with Ranch & Served on an Italian Roll.
Beer Cheese or Marinara Meatball Sliders
One of the new favorites! 2 Meatballs of your choice, Drizzled with Warm Beer Cheese, Topped with Grilled Onions & Garlic Aioli, served on Hawaiian Slider Buns
Meatball Sub
Three of our signature meatballs, topped with mozzarella and house made marinara, served on an Italian roll. Choose from Mom’s Original, Cheesy or Spicy Jalapeno meatballs
Italian Sausage
Scimeca's Italian Sausage, Grilled and Topped with House Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers & Melted Mozzarella. Served on an Italian Roll.
Italian Steak SANDWICH
Seasoned Pork Steak, Topped with Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Melted Mozzarella & Special BBQ Sauce.
Tenderloin
Oversized Tenderloin, Seasoned & Hand Breaded, served Crispy & Juicy. Topped with Sliced Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Mayo
Lo Carb Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Lettuce & Ranch
Desserts
Gooey Butter Cake
A St. Louis specialty made in house and perfected by mama. Just have to try it to understand.
Tiramisu
A traditional Italian dessert made of mascarpone cheese and ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of liquor
Tim's Cheesecake
House Made, Mousse Style Cheesecake with a Layer of Sweetened Cream Topping and Graham Cracker Crust
Cannoli
Two deep-fried cannoli, served warm, Sweet Ricotta filling with Chocolate Chips & Dusted with Powder Sugar. Served with your choice of a chocolate, caramel or raspberry drizzle.
Holy Cannoli
A late night creation that will make you smile! One Fresh Cannoli filled with Gooey Butter Cake, deep fried & served warm with a side of Vanilla Bean Gelato. Heaven!
Gelato Scoop-Tahitian Vanilla
Scoop of Tahitian Vanilla Gelato
Sides
Add 1 Garlic Breadstick
Breadstick brushed garlic butter
Add *Grilled Shrimp*
6 Shrimp Seasoned and Grilled
Add *Grilled Chicken*
Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad
Creamy Basil Sauce & Italian Seasoning with Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese tossed in Bow Tie Pasta
Extra Ranch side
Side of Marinara Sauce
FULL side of Alfredo Sauce
Extra Bleu Cheese side
Extra Italian Side
Extra Balsamic Side
Side of Beer Cheese-4oz
FULL side of Basil Cream Sauce
Mayo side
Extra Caesar Dressing Side
FULL side of Spicy Romano Sauce
FULL side of Rose Marinara Sauce
Extra Honey Mustard Side
Extra French Side
To Go SILVERWARE
SUB MARINARA FOR ALFREDO
SUB MARINARA FOR ROSE MARINARA
SUB MARINARA FOR SPICY ROMANO SAUCE
SUB for SPAGHETTI NOODLES
SUB for FETTUCINE NOODLES
SUB for BOW TIE NOODLES
SUB for ANGEL HAIR NOODLES
SUB for TORTELLINI
FULL side of BEER CHEESE
FULL side of MARINARA
Kids Menu-NO SUBSTITUTIONS
KIDS Chicken Parmesan Fingers
Crispy Chicken Parmesan Fingers, served with choice of Breadstick or Fries. Includes Kids Soft Drink or Milk. 12 and Under.
KIDS Bowtie Butter Noodles
Bow Tie Pasta tossed in Butter. Served with choice of Breadstick or Fries. Includes Kids Soft Drink or Milk. 12 and Under.
KIDS Italian Pork Steak Fingers
Crispy Italian Pork Steak Fingers. Served with Fries or Breadstick, Kids Soft Drink or Milk. 12 and Under.
Hand Tossed Specialty Pizzas
12" K-Town-er Hand Tossed
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, ground beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni
12" Bad Ass Bulldog Hand Tossed
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion
12" Bacon & Beer Hand Tossed
We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos. One the favorites & addictive!
12" Romeo & Juliet Hand Tossed
Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara
12" 10 Mama's Hand Tossed
"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon & Mushrooms
12" Pizza Bianca Hand Tossed
The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.
12" Buffalo Blues Hand Tossed
Buffalo Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Drizzled with House Blue Cheese Dressing
12" Italian Flag Hand Tossed
Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil
12" Sis's 4 Cheese Hand Tossed
Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
12" MAC DADDY Hand Tossed
Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!
12" Cheeseburger Hand Tossed
Special Sauce Base, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
12" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed
BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella
12" BBQ Pulled Pork Hand Tossed
BBQ Sauce Base, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella
14" K-Town-er Hand Tossed
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni
14" Bad Ass Bulldog Hand Tossed
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion
14" Bacon & Beer Hand Tossed
We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos. One of the favorites & addictive!
14" Romeo & Juliet Hand Tossed
Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara
14" 10 Mamas Hand Tossed
"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms & drizzled with more Amogio Garlic Sauce
14" Sis's 4 Cheese Hand Tossed
Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
14" MAC DADDY Hand Tossed
Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!
14" Pizza Bianca Hand Tossed
The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.
14" Buffalo Blues Hand Tossed
Buffalo Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Drizzled with House Blue Cheese Dressing
14" Italian Flag Hand Tossed
Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil
14" Cheeseburger Hand Tossed
Special Sauce Base, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
14" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed
BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella
14" BBQ Pulled Pork Hand Tossed
BBQ Sauce Base, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella
Thin & Crispy Specialty Pizzas
12" K-Town-er Thin Crust
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, ground beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni
12" Bad Ass Bulldog Thin Crust
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion
12" Bacon & Beer Thin Crust
We start with a Beer Cheese Base and Top with Melted 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon and Jalapenos.
12" Romeo & Juliet Thin Crust
Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara
12" 10 Mamas Thin Crust
"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon & Mushrooms
12" Sis's 4 Cheese Thin Crust
Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
12" Pizza Bianca Thin Crust
The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.
12" Italian Flag Thin Crust
Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil
12" Buffalo Blues Thin Crust
Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Drizzled with House Blue Cheese.
12" Cheeseburger Thin Crust
Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese
12" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella
12" BBQ Pulled Pork Thin Crust
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella
12" MAC DADDY Thin Crust
Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!
14" K-Town-er Thin Crust
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni
14" Bad Ass Bulldog Thin Crust
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion
14" Bacon & Beer Thin Crust
We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos.
14" Romeo & Juliet Thin Crust
Rose Marinara Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Topped with a Pepperoni Rose, served with a side of Rose Marinara
14" 10 MAMA'S Thin Crust
"Garlic is as good as 10 Mama's!" Ricotta & Amogio Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms & drizzled with more Amogio Garlic Sauce
14" Pizza Bianca Thin Crust
The White Pie. Alfredo Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Thinly Sliced Prosciutto.
14" Italian Flag Thin Crust
Dollops of Marinara RED Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh WHITE Mozzarella Slices, GREEN Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Olive Oil
14" Sis's 4 Cheese Thin Crust
Alfredo Sauce Base, Provolone, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
14" MAC DADDY Thin Crust
Macaroni & Cheese Pizza! Alfredo Base, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar and Pasta!
14" Cheeseburger Thin Crust
Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles & Shredded Cheddar Cheese
14" Buffalo Blues Thin Crust
Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Drizzled with House Blue Cheese.
14" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella
14" BBQ Pulled Pork Thin Crust
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella
Build Your Own Pizza's
Gluten Free/Cauliflower Specialty Pizza's
10" K-Town-er
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, ground beef, Mom’s Original meatballs, bacon and pepperoni
10" Bad Ass Bulldog
Shredded mozzarella, provolone, beef, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, mushroom, and red onion
10" Pizza Bianca
The White Pie. Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic and house made white sauce, finished with parmesan and thinly sliced prosciutto.
10" Sis's 4 Cheese
Provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with parmesan. Choose red or alfredo sauce.
10" Cheeseburger
Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onions & Mozzarella
10" Italian Flag
RED sauce, fresh WHITE mozzarella slices, GREEN chopped basil leaves and olive oil.
10" Bacon & Beer
We start with a Beer Cheese base and top with melted 100% whole milk mozzarella, crispy bacon and jalapenos. Finished off with fresh grated parmesan
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion & Mozzarella
10" Buffalo Blues
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Drizzled with House Blue Cheese
10" BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion & Mozzarella
10" Romeo & Juliet-(NO PEPPERONI ROSE)
10" Ten Mama's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Inviting atmosphere to enjoy our traditional family recipes from house made pasta sauces, hand rolled meatballs, wood fired pizza, seafood, salads & more. Enjoy the casual, laid-back vibe in the year round outdoor patio during nice weather and enclosed & heated during the cooler months. Check our schedule to catch some live music from local artists. Our full bar features craft cocktails, beers and an extensive list of wines by the glass or bottle. We also offer options for booking a special event in our private dining room or outdoor patio . We look forward to hosting our family, friends & neighbors!
