Giddy's Pizza & Cafe 233 Rt 18
17 North 4th Avenue
Highland Park, NJ 08904
Menu
Starters
- Loaded Sweet Potato Chips$11.00
Large
- Ryder Fries$14.00
Loaded french fries with pico de gallo, impossible burger sauce and veggie crumble.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.50+
Homemade, served with red sauce.
- Raritan Fries$15.00Out of stock
Hand Cut fries, spicy bbq bites, cheese sauce, spicy mayo, ranch drizzle
- Cheese Garlic Bread$12.00
Large
- Eggplant Parm Sliders$12.00Out of stock
Eggplant Parm on our delicious garlic knots
- Truffle Mushroom Risotto$14.00
Cheese and creamy rice, roasted mushrooms, truffle oil, and crispy onions.
- Falafel Plate$10.00
Homemade hummus, Israeli salad, tahina, falafel balls & pita
- Truffle Fries$11.00Out of stock
Hand cut fries, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, oregano and salt.
Salads
- Garden Salad$13.00+
Comes with Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber & red onion
- Greek Quionoa Salad$15.00+
Black olives, feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, quinoa, feta, Balsamic dressing.
- The Beet$16.00+Out of stock
Mandarin orange, beets, crushed pistachio, candied pecan, avocado, whipped goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.00+
Romaine, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons
- Crispy Eggplant Salad$17.00
Grape Tomato, Cucumber, red onion, strips of our fried eggplant, Balsamic dressing
- Crispy Sweet Potato Salad$19.00Out of stock
candied pecan, cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, romaine, sweet potato crisps, feta, lemon honey vinagrette.
- Quinoa Veggie bowl$15.00Out of stock
Roasted Vegetables, Cucumber, grape tomato, sweet potato crisps, quinoa, lemon honey vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad bowl$18.00Out of stock
Romaine, cucumbers, grape tomato, wild mushrooms (roasted), red onion, pickles, BBQ bites, tartar sauce and impossible sauce.
Fish
- Blackened Salmon$29.00
Seared salmon, mashed potatoes, sautéed broccoli, and Dijon mustard sauce
- Ahi Tuna$37.00Out of stock
Everything bagel seasoning, roasted vegetables, quinoa, wasabi aioli, and yuzu ponzu
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Battered branzino, hand-cut fries, pickles, and tartar sauce
- Teriyaki Salmon$31.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, spaghetti, and zucchini spaghetti, garlic, and oil
- Branzino$36.00Out of stock
Garlic lemon sauce, mushroom risotto, and crispy onion
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Impossible Burger$20.00Out of stock
Imitation beef burger, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, special sauce, American cheese, brioche bun, and served with homemade fries
- Fried Fillet$17.00
Crispy fish, lettuce, tartar sauce, and pickles
- Carlito$15.00Out of stock
Hand-breaded fried eggplant, pesto, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$11.00Out of stock
Texas toast, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Tuna Melt$13.00Out of stock
Lettuce, tomato, onion, tuna salad, and melted mozzarella
- Tuna Wrap$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, tuna salad, and whole wheat wrap
- Falafel Pita$9.00
Hummus, israeli salad, tehina, homemade falafel balls, and fluffy pita
- Falafel Burger$15.00Out of stock
Falafel patty, brioche bun, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and tehina served with fries
Pasta
- Penne Ala Vodka$15.00
Creamy red sauce, Parmesan
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
White cream sauce, Parmesan
- Pesto Alfredo$17.00
Fettuccine, roasted mushrooms, creamy pesto sauce, and Parmesan
- Truffle Mushroom Ravioli$18.00Out of stock
Cheese ravioli, truffle, roasted mushrooms, and cream sauce
- Spicy Tortellini Vodka$18.00Out of stock
Spicy vodka sauce, cheese tortellini, and Parmesan
- Baked Ziti$15.00
Penne pasta, marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Zucchini Ziti$15.00
Shredded zucchini, marinara, pesto, and mozzarella
- Pink Pasta$18.00Out of stock
Penne pasta, ground beets, garlic, Parmesan, lemon, and cream sauce
- Eggplant Parm$16.00Out of stock
Creamy red sauce, Parmesan
- Crispy Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy cheese sauce, macaroni, and crispy top
Sides
Dessert
- Giddy-O's$8.00Out of stock
Battered deep fried oreo-like cookies, topped with vanilla ice cream
- Homemade Chipwich$11.00Out of stock
Vanilla ice cream sandwich between two over-sized chocolate chunk cookies
- Cinnamon Sugar Zeppoles$7.00Out of stock
Homemade mini donuts, tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with coffee ice cream
- Izzy's Homemade Muffins$4.00Out of stock
Ask us for today's muffin flavors
- Ice Cream Sunday$6.00
Bananas, sprinkles, fudge, and 3 scoops of ice cream
Pizza
Small 12" Pizza
- Small 12" Round Cheese$16.00
- Small 12" Truffle Mushroom$23.00Out of stock
- Small 12" BBQ$24.00
Fried imitation chicken, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
- Small 12" Buffalo$24.00
Fried imitation chicken, mozzarella buffalo sauce, and topped with ranch
- Small 12" Hot Vodka$20.00
Spicy vodka sauce, mozzarella, and fresh mozzarella
- Small 12" White$19.00
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella
- Small 12" Margherita$24.00
Pizza sauce, garlic, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and pesto
- Small 12" Philly Cheese Steak$23.00
Sautéed peppers and onions, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and imitation ground beef
- Small 12" Tuscany$22.00Out of stock
Cherry tomato, red onion, mushroom, goat cheese, and fresh mozzarella
- Small 12" Garden$21.00
Fresh tomato, red onion, peppers, pizza sauce, and mozzarella
- Small 12" Peperoncino$21.00Out of stock
Banana peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions
- Small 12" Yeshiva Pizza$20.00Out of stock
Caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 12" Vegan Pizza$21.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and vegan cheese
- Gluten Free Regular$13.00
Large 18" Pizza
- Large 18" Round Cheese$22.00
- Large 18" Truffle Mushroom$32.00Out of stock
- Large 18" BBQ$33.00
Fried imitation chicken, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
- Large 18" Buffalo$33.00
Fried imitation chicken, mozzarella buffalo sauce, and topped with ranch
- Large 18" Hot Vodka$29.00
Spicy vodka sauce, mozzarella, and fresh mozzarella
- Large 18" White$25.00
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella
- Large 18" Margherita$33.00
Pizza sauce, garlic, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and pesto
- Large 18" Philly Cheese Steak$32.00
Sautéed peppers and onions, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and imitation ground beef
- Large 18" Tuscany$31.00Out of stock
Cherry tomato, red onion, mushroom, goat cheese, and fresh mozzarella
- Large 18" Garden$30.00
Fresh tomato, red onion, peppers, pizza sauce, and mozzarella
- Large 18" Peperoncino$30.00Out of stock
Banana peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions
- Large 18" Yeshiva Pizza$26.00Out of stock
Caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Vegan Pizza$28.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and vegan cheese
12" Sicilian Pizza
- Grandma$22.00Out of stock
Thin crust square margherita
- Classic Sicilian$24.00
Thick square, fluffy yet crispy, mozzarella, topped with marinara sauce
- Caesar$22.00Out of stock
Thin crust square lightly cheesed, topped with fresh Caesar salad
- Vodka Sicilian$24.00Out of stock
Thin crust, pesto, and fresh mozzarella
Slices
Beverages
Beverages
Milk Shakes
Coffee Shakes
Hot Cocao
Espresso & Coffee
Catering Menu
Catering Menu - Pasta
- Baked Ziti$47.00+
- Macaroni N' Cheese$45.00+
- Pasta Marinara$45.00+
- Pasta with Garlic & Herb Olive Oil$45.00+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00+
- Fettuccine Alfredo$50.00+
- Penne Ala Vodka$50.00+
- Penne Pesto$50.00+
- Cheese Ravioli$60.00+
Choice of garlic & oil, red sauce, white sauce, or pesto
- Eggplant Rollatini$60.00+
- Zucchini "Spaghetti"$55.00+
Choice of garlic & oil, red sauce, white sauce, or pesto
- Pasta Primavera$55.00+
Choice of red or white sauce
- Salmon Alfredo with Mushrooms$80.00+
Catering Menu - Sides
Catering Menu - Platters
- Vegetable Crudité with Dip$40.00+
- Egg Salad$60.00+
- Sautéed Vegetables$55.00+
- Stuffed Mushrooms$65.00+
- Tuna$55.00+
- Falafel$75.00
Medium. Falafel, stuffed grape leaves, Israeli salad, hummus, tahina & pitas
- Smoked Fish Platter with Bagels$16.00
Minimum of 10 people. Price is per person. Includes nova scotia salmon, smoked whitefish, bagels, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion & olives
Catering Menu - Fish
- Tilapia$12.00
Per piece. Cooked in a lemon, garlic, and butter sauce over pasta
- Fish & Chips$12.50
Per piece. Fried fish served over french fries
- Pan Seared Salmon$13.50
Per piece
- Grilled Salmon$13.50
Per piece
- Teriyaki Salmon$14.00
Per piece. Pan seared salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Ahi Tuna Steak$15.50
Per piece
Catering Menu - Salad
- Caesar Salad$30.00+
- Garden Salad$28.00+
- Greek Quinoa Salad$32.00+
- Crispy Sweet Potato Salad$32.00+
- Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$38.00+
- Crispy Eggplant Salad$34.00+
- Israeli Salad$35.00
Medium, 6-10
- Orzo Salad$40.00
Medium, 6-10. Raisins, craisins, dried apricots, & dried cherries
- Angel Hair with Broccoli & Garlic$40.00
Medium, 6-10
- Penne Pesto$35.00
Medium, 6-10
- Armondo Salad$35.00
Medium, 6-10
- Quinoa with Sautéed Vegetables$35.00
Medium, 6-10
- Giddy's Guac$45.00
Medium, 6-10. Tomato, red onion, & jalapeño peppers
Catering Menu - Wraps
- Asian Eggplant Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people
- Carlito Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people
- Eggplant Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people
- Egg Salad Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people
- Falafel Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people
- Sautéed Vegetables Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people
- Tuna Wrap$9.00
Price is per person. Minimum of 10 people