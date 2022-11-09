GioBatta Alimentari
26 Reviews
69 Broadway
Tivoli, NY 12583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antipasti
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Grilled eggplant layered with tomato basil sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano. Gluten free.
CALAMARI FRITTI
Chef's preferred Rhode Island squid, lightly fried, served with lemon and garlic marinara sauce.
ARANCINI
Traditional fried rice balls with peas & fresh mozzarella and a side of tomato basil sauce..
BRESAOLA
Bresaola - air cured beef sliced as carpaccio - with arugula, shaved reggiano and lemon + truffle oil.
MEATBALLS
Housemade Bolognese meatballs with fresh tomato basilico sauce and a dollop of ricotta.
REGGIANO
24 month Parmigiano Reggiano served in bite size pieces. Super savory satisfaction.
PROSCIUTTO PLATE
Plate of perfectly sliced, DOP (signifies top quality in Italy), 24 month aged prosciutto.
BOWL OF OLIVES
A blend of Italian olives, marinated with lemon, orange, herbs & garlic.
ROMACUT for 2
Roman focaccia with evoo, maldon salt, rosemary + garlic marinara. Baked fresh daily.
ROMACUT for 4
Roman focaccia with evoo, maldon salt, rosemary + garlic marinara. Baked fresh daily.
BUFALA CAPRESE
Traditional Mozzarella di Bufala D.O.P.
Insalate
MERCATO
Green salad with tomato, fennel, carrots, basil and balsamic vinaigrette.
KALE
Organic kale with pine nuts, currants, pecorino cheese & lemon vinaigrette.
ARUGULA
Rocket arugula with hearts of palm, artichokes, shaved reggiano & lemon emulsion.
CAESAR
Hearts of romaine with collatura croutons, Caesar dressing (with anchovy & egg) & reggiano cheese. Crunchy, savory, classic.
CAPRESE SALAD
PUNTARELLE RADICCHIO
Zuppe
LENTIL
Bowl of hearty lentil soup served with romacut focaccia. Vegan.
CARROT GINGER
Organic carrots pureed with spices and ginger. Vegan. Delicious. Served with romacut focaccia.
TUSCAN MINESTRONE
A hearty vegan soup with cannellini beans, zucchini, carrots, celery and onions in vegetable stock. Served with romacut focaccia.
STRACIATELLA ROMANA
Pasta
ARRABBIATA
Penne pasta with tomato sauce, smoked pancetta, chilies, chives and a touch of cream. Classic.
BOLOGNESE
Spaghetti with traditional ragu Bolognese & Parmigiano Reggiano.
CARBONARA
Carbonara is a classic pasta dish from Rome, made with farm eggs, guanciale (pork jowls), cracked pepper, pecorino + grana cheese.
POMODORO
SORRENTINA
Our tomato basil sauce - pomodoro - is made with San Marzano tomatoes, carrots, onion and butter. Served here with spaghetti, mozzarella, & parmigiano reggiano.
VONGOLE
In Italy, Vongole means "spaghetti with clams". Here it is served with linguine, olive oil, parsley garlic, NZ cockle clams and white wine.
TAGLIATELLE BUTTER CHEESE
Handmade tagliatelle pasta with butter and, like all of our ingredients, the best grated parmigiano reggiano.
BAMBINI BOLOGNESE
Kids portion of pasta served with bolognese ragu and parmigiano reggiano. Please choose your pasta.
BAMBINI POMODORO
Kids' pasta with tomato basil sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano. Please choose your pasta.
BAMBINI BUTTER & CHEESE
Classic kids' pasta with butter & Parmigiano Reggiano. Please choose your pasta.
RAVIOLI RICOTTA & SPINACH
GNUDI CAVOLO NERO
ORECCHIETTE
Panini
ITALIA PANINO
Mozzarella, vine tomato & basil on ciabatta, pressed hot.
PARMA
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomato & basil on ciabatta pressed hot.
MILANESE
Chicken Milanese with peppers, onions & provolone on ciabatta pressed hot.
PORCHETTA
Roasted pork, broccoli rabe, spicy peppers
Baguettino
TACCHINO
Turkey breast with tomato, turkey bacon, arugula & mayo on baguette.
POLPETTE
Meatballs with tomato basil sauce and reggiano cheese on a toasted baguette.
TONNO
Olive oil preserved tuna with mayo, fresh tomato and arugula on baguette.
ITALIA BAGUETTINO
Fresh Mozzarella, vine tomatoes, basil, evoo on baguette
Verdure
CANNELLINI BEANS
Heirloom cannellini beans seasoned with rosemary and garlic, drizzled with evoo.
MUSHROOMS
Assortment of shitake, oyster and porcini mushrooms sauteed in evoo.
BRAISED PARDINA LENTILS
Pardina lentils braised in red wine, evoo and parsley garlic.
LUNCH BROCCOLI RABE
Broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and a pinch of chilies.
SEASONAL GREENS
Sauteed seasonal greens with garlic, chilies & olive oil.
Dolce
TORTA AL CIOCCOLATO
Our own flourless chocolate hazelnut tort.
CANNOLI
Classic cannoli, choose pistachio or chocolate chip.
AFFOGATO
Vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso.
SOUR CHERRY CROSTATA
Traditional roman crostata with a flakey, buttery crust and sour cherry marmalade.
GELATO SCOOPS
Two scoops of our housemade gelato.
GELATO PINT
Our housemade gelato by the pint.
SORBETTO PINT
Our housemade sorbet by the pint.
OVEN DINNERS - available in multiple sizes
Chicken Marsala (heat at home)
Chicken Marsala is a variation of traditional Italian scaloppina dishes. Medallions of Bell & Evan's all natural, antibiotic free chicken are lightly floured and sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine. Available in three sizes.
Chicken Parmigiana (heat at home)
Breaded Bell & Evan's all natural, antibiotic free chicken chicken cutlets topped with our beloved tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano reggiano cheese. Available in three sizes.
Eggplant Parmigiana (heat at home)
Grilled eggplant layered with mozzarella and tomato basil sauce. Light and very satiating. Available in three sizes.
Lasagna Emiliana (heat at home)
Handmade spinach pasta layered with Bolgnese ragu and bechamel sauce. You've never tasted lasagna so good. Available in three sizes.
Vegetarian Lasagna (heat at home)
Handmade spinach pasta layered with fresh tomato basil sauce, ricotta cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, and sautéed spinach. Available in three sizes.
Meatballs (heat at home)
8 Meatballs made with house ground pork, veal, beef in tomato basil sauce. Nonna's recipe. Heating instructions included.
Fresh Pasta 12 oz
Handmade pasta from a 7th generation pasta maker using 00 flour.
BEVERAGES
Aranciata Rossa
Limonata
Chinotto
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Spindrift
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
House Fresh Lemonade
House Iced Tea
Illy Cold Brew
Lavazza Cappuccino Cold Brew
Lavazza Classic Cold Brew
Lurisia Natural Spring Water (Still) 1L
Lurisia Natural Spring Water (Still) 500ml
Lurisia Sparkling Spring Water 1L
Martinelli's Apple Juice
San Bitter
Small Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
SAUCE / SOUP / DRESSING
Arrabbiata Sauce
Spicy tomato sauce with smoked pancetta & Calabrian chilies. 32 oz.
Bolognese Sauce
Bolognese is a traditional ragu using beef/pork/veal/prosciutto. 32 oz.
Garlic Marinara Sauce
A bright red, lively garlic marinara sauce. 32 oz
Tomato Basil Sauce
Made with San Marzano tomatoes & fresh basil. 32 oz.
Pesto Genovese
Our own traditional basil pesto.
Caesar Dressing
Lemon Vinaigrette
Lentil Soup 32 oz
A hearty lentil soup with carrots, onions, spinach and spices in a vegetable stock. Vegan. 32 oz glass jar serves 2-4.
Carrot Ginger Soup 32 oz
Organic carrots pureed with spices and ginger. Vegan. 32 oz glass jar serves 2-4.
Minestrone 32 oz
Vegan hearty Tuscan minestrone with cannellini beans, zucchini, celery, carrot, onion, tomato in vegetable broth. 32 oz glass jar serves 2-4.
BAKERY & DESSERT
BAGUETTE
BISCOTTI single
BISCOTTI bag
Bag of 5 chocolate-almond-cardamom biscotti
CAKE EVOO
CROSTATA
PANNA COTTA
Sweet cooked cream, chilled and topped with seasonal fruit. La dolce vita.
ROMACUT ROSEMARY
Roman focaccia with evoo, maldon salt, rosemary. Baked fresh daily.
ROMACUT RED
Roman focaccia with evoo, marinara, garlic. Baked fresh daily.
ROMACUT whole white
Sheet of Roman focaccia with rosemary, evoo, maldon salt. Allow one hour lead time. Serves 8-10.
ROMACUT whole red
Sheet of Roman focaccia with evoo, marinara, garlic. Allow one hour lead time. Serves 8-10.
TIRAMISU
Chef F's favoloso tiramisu. Some say it's the best they've ever had.
CIABATTA
ANTIPASTI
Anchovies in Oil (320g) Sogno Toscano
Anchovies in Oil Agostino Recca
The purest of the seas, preserved.
Anchovies in Oil w/ Hot Pepper Agostino Recca
Add to salads, pasta, crackers, spicy picnics...
IASA Spicy Anchovies
Aris Capers Capp
Preserved in white wine vinegar.
Branzino Grigliato
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass in olive oil. Ready to eat, hot or cold.
Nduja La Quercia
Exquisite spicy prosciutto spread.
Olives Castelvetrano Vittoria
Olives Ligurian Vittoria
Olives Spicy Mix Bono (pitted)
PROSCIUTTO FRATELLI GALLONI
Salame Rustico Maestri
Salami Genoa Murray's
Sardines in Olive Oil Ortiz
Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil Flott
Yellowfin tuna in olive oil.
Tuna Stuffed Peppers
Wild Boar Salami Creminelli
Olli Pepperoni
Cod Fillets In Olive Oil
Prosciutto Italiano Maestri
DAIRY
BUTTER Plugra
BUTTER Urban Truffle
BUTTER Vermont Lightly Salted
BUTTER Vermont Unsalted
BUTTER Wuthrich
EGGS Hearty Roots
HEAVY CREAM HV Fresh
MILK HV Fresh
MOZZ Bufala
Traditional fresh mozzarella made with water buffalo milk.
MOZZARELLA Burrata
Traditional fresh mozzarella with creamy center.
MOZZ Lioni
PARMIGIANO Tin
Cocojune Coconut Yogurt
OLIVE OIL, VINEGAR, TOMATOES
Marchesa Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml
Our own extra virgin olive oil comes from Chef Francesco's family groves. Extraordinary and rare.
Marchesa Olive Oil Refill - 500 mL
Marchesa Olive Oil Refill - 1 L
Marchesa olive oil refill 3L
Olive Oil Montenidoli
Olio Trevi Olive Oil
Produced in Umbria the same way for nearly 2000 years. Fresh and fruit-forward.
Olive Oil Raineri
Unfiltered, cold pressed. Strong fruit notes.
Olive Oil Tonda Iblea
Sicilian. Notes of tomato and fresh-cut grass.
Olive Oil Riviera Ligure
From Liguria in northern Italy. Aromatic with a subtle nutty finish.
Olive Oil Terre Nere
Sabatino White Truffle Oil
Manicardi Aceto Balsamico
Balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP, aged in small wood casks.
Volpaia Red Wine Vinegar
Volpaia White Wine Vinegar
Cattani Olivewood Balsamic
Balsamic vinegar made from indigenous Modenese grapes, aged in olivewood barrels.
Tomatoes Baby Red
These wild mushrooms will change your cooking game. Great with fresh tagliatelle (add tomato to make a sauce), on focaccia, or crostini, and ooo la la in risotto.
Tomatoes Baby Yellow
Mutti Tomato Paste
Produced since 1899 in Parma, the land of prosciutto and all things delicious.
Agrumato Citron
Leonardi Gold Balsamic
Leonardi Silver Balsamic
Leonardi Red Balsamic
Mutti Ciliegini Cherry Tomatoes
Baby Artichokes
Agrumato
PASTA & GRAINS
Beans Borlotti
Aka romano bean, cranberry bean. Perfect for hearty dishes.
Beans Cannellini
Italian white bean, creamy and delicately nutty.
Lentils Casa Corneli
Felicetti Organic Penne
Felicetti Organic Spaghetti
Pasta Flour "00" Spadoni - 1kg
Gentile Paccheri
Mancini Chitarra
Mancini Maccheroni
Mancini Paccheri
Mancinik Organic Spaghetti Turanicum
Mancini Spaghetti
For three generations, the family-run Pastificio Mancini has produced high-quality pasta from durum wheat grown in their own fields in Marche, a region in central Italy.
Mancini Spaghettini
Mancini Turanicum Sedani 20 Righe
Mancini Rigatoni
Rustichella Cannelloni
A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Cannolicchi
Rustichella Farro Pizzichi
Rustichella Garganelli
Rustichella Maccheroni Al Torchio
Rustichella Orecchiette
Rustichella Orzo
A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Penne (GF)
We think this is an excellent gluten free pasta. A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Penne Rigate
Rustichella Radiotori
Rustichella Riccia
A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Saragolla Spaghetti
A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Spaghetti (GF)
A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Chitarra
Rustichella Tonnarelli (Squid Ink)
A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.
Rustichella Trofie
Rustichella Ziti Tagliati
Rummo Fusilli (GF)
Setaro Cappelletti
Setaro Fusilli Lunghi
Setaro Gemelli
Setaro Maccheroncini
Setaro Paccheri
Setaro Penne Mezzanelli
Setaro Penne Nero
Setaro Strozzapreti
Setaro Ziti Corti
Rice Carnaroli Principato di Lucedio
Carnaroli considered the king of Italian rice. The go to choice by chefs who want the creamiest risotto to be the star ingredient. Risotto Milanese, risotto funghi porcini or white truffle risotto.
Rice Nero Venere Principato di Lucedio
This rice has a beautiful rich nutty flavor and is traditionally cooked more like pasta than rice. Named after the goddess of love. Originally from the far east first grown in Italy by Principato di Lucedio.
Rice Vialone Nano Principato di Lucedio
Rummo Spaghettoni
PANTRY & SPECIALITY
Anchovy Paste Iasa
Anchovies Sogno Toscano
Anchovy Sauce Colatura
The Italian answer to Fish Sauce! Made with anchovies you can add this to elevate your grilled fish and vegatables! You can even add a splash to your seafood stews to make them that much more delicious!
Artichoke Spread
A great way to enjoy artichokes - spread it on focaccia or as a finish to risotto.
Bouillon Fish
Quality bouillon cubes made with crab, shrimp, and cod.
Bouillon Porcini
Quality bouillon cubes made with porcini mushrooms. Vegan. Brilliant for soup bases, stews, sauces, risotto.
Mushroom Funghi Porcini
These wild mushrooms will change your cooking game. Great with fresh tagliatelle (add tomato to make a sauce), on focaccia or crostini, and ooo la la in risotto.
Mushrooms Porcini Dried
Mushrooms Trumpet Masseria
King trumpet mushrooms in olive oil.
Saffron
Salt Black Truffle
Himalayan salt with black truffles.
Oregano Wild
Paprika Pimenton
Peperoncino Iasa Small
Hot pepper condiment in olive oil.
Caffe Illy Decaf
Caffe Illy Espresso
Iasa Spicy Anchovies
Seasonello Herbal Salt
Hand Packed Fennel Pollen
Peperoncino Iasa Large
Rinci Paccasassi
Caravaglio Capers
Conserve Della Nonna Cannellini Beans
SNACKS & SWEETS
Baci Dark Bag
Baci Dark with Hazelnuts
Baci Original Dark
Biscotti Abbracci
Biscotti Al Burro Salato 1889
Biscotti Antonio Mattei
Chips -Dirty, sea salt
Chips - Siracha Honey
Chips - Urbani Truffle
Chocolate & Almonds
Crackers - Mitica Musica
Crackers - Mitica Toketti
Giraudi Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts
Giraudi Latte Chocolate Almonds
Carefully selected, aromatic 61% dark chocolate meets toasted Italian nuts in these handcrafted, artisanal chocolate bars by renowned chocolatier Giraudi.
Nougat De Montelimar
Nutella Biscuits
Delicious crunchy biscuits filled with creamy chocolate Nutella. Bellisima!
Nutella Biscuits Bag
Peppers Fried/Dried
Taralli Classico - Daniele
Taralli Fennel Daniele
Taralli W Rosemary Sogno Toscano
Torrone
PRESERVES & HONEY
BOM Chestnut Honey
Perfect with cheese.
Miele di Fiore di Castagno - Tuscan Chestnut Honey
With sweet and bitter notes this, Tuscan honey combines the natural environment of the Tuscan contry side with the nutty sweetness of Chestnuts.
Il Sotto Bosco Black Truffle Honey
Casa Forcello Pear Mostarda
Sliced pear preserves with mustard oil. Excellent with salumi and cheese.
Marchesi Bitter Orange Marmalade
Casa Forcello Red Onion Mostarda
Marchesi Orang Slices In Syrup
Lunardi Acacia Honey & Truffle
Arachidella Crucby Peanut Spread
Nutella
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Italian restaurant & market
69 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583