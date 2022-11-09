Restaurant header imageView gallery

GioBatta Alimentari

26 Reviews

69 Broadway

Tivoli, NY 12583

Order Again

Popular Items

KALE
Chicken Parmigiana (heat at home)
Lasagna Emiliana (heat at home)

Antipasti

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$14.00

Grilled eggplant layered with tomato basil sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano. Gluten free.

CALAMARI FRITTI

$19.00

Chef's preferred Rhode Island squid, lightly fried, served with lemon and garlic marinara sauce.

ARANCINI

$13.00

Traditional fried rice balls with peas & fresh mozzarella and a side of tomato basil sauce..

BRESAOLA

$17.00

Bresaola - air cured beef sliced as carpaccio - with arugula, shaved reggiano and lemon + truffle oil.

MEATBALLS

$15.00

Housemade Bolognese meatballs with fresh tomato basilico sauce and a dollop of ricotta.

REGGIANO

$8.00

24 month Parmigiano Reggiano served in bite size pieces. Super savory satisfaction.

PROSCIUTTO PLATE

$13.00

Plate of perfectly sliced, DOP (signifies top quality in Italy), 24 month aged prosciutto.

BOWL OF OLIVES

$6.00

A blend of Italian olives, marinated with lemon, orange, herbs & garlic.

ROMACUT for 2

$3.00

Roman focaccia with evoo, maldon salt, rosemary + garlic marinara. Baked fresh daily.

ROMACUT for 4

$5.00

Roman focaccia with evoo, maldon salt, rosemary + garlic marinara. Baked fresh daily.

BUFALA CAPRESE

$18.00

Traditional Mozzarella di Bufala D.O.P.

Insalate

MERCATO

$13.00

Green salad with tomato, fennel, carrots, basil and balsamic vinaigrette.

KALE

$16.00

Organic kale with pine nuts, currants, pecorino cheese & lemon vinaigrette.

ARUGULA

$15.00

Rocket arugula with hearts of palm, artichokes, shaved reggiano & lemon emulsion.

CAESAR

$14.00

Hearts of romaine with collatura croutons, Caesar dressing (with anchovy & egg) & reggiano cheese. Crunchy, savory, classic.

CAPRESE SALAD

$17.00

PUNTARELLE RADICCHIO

$14.00

Zuppe

LENTIL

$10.00

Bowl of hearty lentil soup served with romacut focaccia. Vegan.

CARROT GINGER

$10.00

Organic carrots pureed with spices and ginger. Vegan. Delicious. Served with romacut focaccia.

TUSCAN MINESTRONE

$10.00

A hearty vegan soup with cannellini beans, zucchini, carrots, celery and onions in vegetable stock. Served with romacut focaccia.

STRACIATELLA ROMANA

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta

ARRABBIATA

$20.00

Penne pasta with tomato sauce, smoked pancetta, chilies, chives and a touch of cream. Classic.

BOLOGNESE

$21.00

Spaghetti with traditional ragu Bolognese & Parmigiano Reggiano.

CARBONARA

$24.00

Carbonara is a classic pasta dish from Rome, made with farm eggs, guanciale (pork jowls), cracked pepper, pecorino + grana cheese.

POMODORO

$16.00

SORRENTINA

$19.00

Our tomato basil sauce - pomodoro - is made with San Marzano tomatoes, carrots, onion and butter. Served here with spaghetti, mozzarella, & parmigiano reggiano.

VONGOLE

$23.00

In Italy, Vongole means "spaghetti with clams". Here it is served with linguine, olive oil, parsley garlic, NZ cockle clams and white wine.

TAGLIATELLE BUTTER CHEESE

$14.00

Handmade tagliatelle pasta with butter and, like all of our ingredients, the best grated parmigiano reggiano.

BAMBINI BOLOGNESE

$9.00

Kids portion of pasta served with bolognese ragu and parmigiano reggiano. Please choose your pasta.

BAMBINI POMODORO

$8.00

Kids' pasta with tomato basil sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano. Please choose your pasta.

BAMBINI BUTTER & CHEESE

$7.00

Classic kids' pasta with butter & Parmigiano Reggiano. Please choose your pasta.

RAVIOLI RICOTTA & SPINACH

$20.00

GNUDI CAVOLO NERO

$20.00

ORECCHIETTE

$20.00

Panini

ITALIA PANINO

$13.00

Mozzarella, vine tomato & basil on ciabatta, pressed hot.

PARMA

$15.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomato & basil on ciabatta pressed hot.

MILANESE

$14.00

Chicken Milanese with peppers, onions & provolone on ciabatta pressed hot.

PORCHETTA

$15.00

Roasted pork, broccoli rabe, spicy peppers

Baguettino

TACCHINO

$14.00

Turkey breast with tomato, turkey bacon, arugula & mayo on baguette.

POLPETTE

$14.00

Meatballs with tomato basil sauce and reggiano cheese on a toasted baguette.

TONNO

$14.00

Olive oil preserved tuna with mayo, fresh tomato and arugula on baguette.

ITALIA BAGUETTINO

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, vine tomatoes, basil, evoo on baguette

Verdure

CANNELLINI BEANS

$8.00

Heirloom cannellini beans seasoned with rosemary and garlic, drizzled with evoo.

MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Assortment of shitake, oyster and porcini mushrooms sauteed in evoo.

BRAISED PARDINA LENTILS

$8.00

Pardina lentils braised in red wine, evoo and parsley garlic.

LUNCH BROCCOLI RABE

$9.00Out of stock

Broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and a pinch of chilies.

SEASONAL GREENS

$9.00

Sauteed seasonal greens with garlic, chilies & olive oil.

Dolce

TORTA AL CIOCCOLATO

$10.00

Our own flourless chocolate hazelnut tort.

CANNOLI

$4.00

Classic cannoli, choose pistachio or chocolate chip.

AFFOGATO

$7.00

Vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso.

SOUR CHERRY CROSTATA

$7.00

Traditional roman crostata with a flakey, buttery crust and sour cherry marmalade.

GELATO SCOOPS

$7.00

Two scoops of our housemade gelato.

GELATO PINT

$11.00

Our housemade gelato by the pint.

SORBETTO PINT

$11.00

Our housemade sorbet by the pint.

OVEN DINNERS - available in multiple sizes

Chicken Marsala (heat at home)

Chicken Marsala is a variation of traditional Italian scaloppina dishes. Medallions of Bell & Evan's all natural, antibiotic free chicken are lightly floured and sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine. Available in three sizes.

Chicken Parmigiana (heat at home)

Breaded Bell & Evan's all natural, antibiotic free chicken chicken cutlets topped with our beloved tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano reggiano cheese. Available in three sizes.

Eggplant Parmigiana (heat at home)

Grilled eggplant layered with mozzarella and tomato basil sauce. Light and very satiating. Available in three sizes.

Lasagna Emiliana (heat at home)

Handmade spinach pasta layered with Bolgnese ragu and bechamel sauce. You've never tasted lasagna so good. Available in three sizes.

Vegetarian Lasagna (heat at home)

Handmade spinach pasta layered with fresh tomato basil sauce, ricotta cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, and sautéed spinach. Available in three sizes.

Meatballs (heat at home)

$20.00

8 Meatballs made with house ground pork, veal, beef in tomato basil sauce. Nonna's recipe. Heating instructions included.

Fresh Pasta 12 oz

$6.00

Handmade pasta from a 7th generation pasta maker using 00 flour.

BEVERAGES

Aranciata Rossa

$2.75

Limonata

$2.75

Chinotto

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.50

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$8.00

House Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

House Iced Tea

$3.00

Illy Cold Brew

$3.75

Lavazza Cappuccino Cold Brew

$5.00

Lavazza Classic Cold Brew

$5.00

Lurisia Natural Spring Water (Still) 1L

$4.00

Lurisia Natural Spring Water (Still) 500ml

$2.50

Lurisia Sparkling Spring Water 1L

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

San Bitter

$2.00

Small Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.00

SAUCE / SOUP / DRESSING

Arrabbiata Sauce

$20.00

Spicy tomato sauce with smoked pancetta & Calabrian chilies. 32 oz.

Bolognese Sauce

$28.00

Bolognese is a traditional ragu using beef/pork/veal/prosciutto. 32 oz.

Garlic Marinara Sauce

$12.00

A bright red, lively garlic marinara sauce. 32 oz

Tomato Basil Sauce

$18.00

Made with San Marzano tomatoes & fresh basil. 32 oz.

Pesto Genovese

$20.00

Our own traditional basil pesto.

Caesar Dressing

$12.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$9.00

Lentil Soup 32 oz

$22.00

A hearty lentil soup with carrots, onions, spinach and spices in a vegetable stock. Vegan. 32 oz glass jar serves 2-4.

Carrot Ginger Soup 32 oz

$22.00

Organic carrots pureed with spices and ginger. Vegan. 32 oz glass jar serves 2-4.

Minestrone 32 oz

$22.00

Vegan hearty Tuscan minestrone with cannellini beans, zucchini, celery, carrot, onion, tomato in vegetable broth. 32 oz glass jar serves 2-4.

BAKERY & DESSERT

BAGUETTE

$3.25

BISCOTTI single

$1.50

BISCOTTI bag

$6.00

Bag of 5 chocolate-almond-cardamom biscotti

CAKE EVOO

$4.25

CROSTATA

$5.00

PANNA COTTA

$9.00

Sweet cooked cream, chilled and topped with seasonal fruit. La dolce vita.

ROMACUT ROSEMARY

$2.50

Roman focaccia with evoo, maldon salt, rosemary. Baked fresh daily.

ROMACUT RED

$2.75

Roman focaccia with evoo, marinara, garlic. Baked fresh daily.

ROMACUT whole white

$22.00

Sheet of Roman focaccia with rosemary, evoo, maldon salt. Allow one hour lead time. Serves 8-10.

ROMACUT whole red

$23.00

Sheet of Roman focaccia with evoo, marinara, garlic. Allow one hour lead time. Serves 8-10.

TIRAMISU

Chef F's favoloso tiramisu. Some say it's the best they've ever had.

CIABATTA

$5.00

ANTIPASTI

Anchovies in Oil (320g) Sogno Toscano

$30.75

Anchovies in Oil Agostino Recca

$4.50

The purest of the seas, preserved.

Anchovies in Oil w/ Hot Pepper Agostino Recca

$5.00

Add to salads, pasta, crackers, spicy picnics...

IASA Spicy Anchovies

$11.00

Aris Capers Capp

$4.50

Preserved in white wine vinegar.

Branzino Grigliato

$9.00

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass in olive oil. Ready to eat, hot or cold.

Nduja La Quercia

$8.00Out of stock

Exquisite spicy prosciutto spread.

Olives Castelvetrano Vittoria

$5.00

Olives Ligurian Vittoria

$5.00

Olives Spicy Mix Bono (pitted)

$8.00

PROSCIUTTO FRATELLI GALLONI

$8.00

Salame Rustico Maestri

$6.00

Salami Genoa Murray's

$15.50

Sardines in Olive Oil Ortiz

$5.00

Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil Flott

$8.00

Yellowfin tuna in olive oil.

Tuna Stuffed Peppers

$45.00

Wild Boar Salami Creminelli

$15.00Out of stock

Olli Pepperoni

$14.00

Cod Fillets In Olive Oil

$14.25

Prosciutto Italiano Maestri

$6.00

DAIRY

BUTTER Plugra

$7.75

BUTTER Urban Truffle

$11.75

BUTTER Vermont Lightly Salted

$14.00

BUTTER Vermont Unsalted

$11.00

BUTTER Wuthrich

$9.00

EGGS Hearty Roots

$7.25

HEAVY CREAM HV Fresh

$6.00

MILK HV Fresh

$3.75

MOZZ Bufala

$13.25

Traditional fresh mozzarella made with water buffalo milk.

MOZZARELLA Burrata

$6.00

Traditional fresh mozzarella with creamy center.

MOZZ Lioni

$9.50

PARMIGIANO Tin

$39.00Out of stock

Cocojune Coconut Yogurt

$8.60

OLIVE OIL, VINEGAR, TOMATOES

Marchesa Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml

$20.00

Our own extra virgin olive oil comes from Chef Francesco's family groves. Extraordinary and rare.

Marchesa Olive Oil Refill - 500 mL

$18.00

Marchesa Olive Oil Refill - 1 L

$34.00
Marchesa olive oil refill 3L

Marchesa olive oil refill 3L

$75.00

Olive Oil Montenidoli

$28.00

Olio Trevi Olive Oil

$24.00

Produced in Umbria the same way for nearly 2000 years. Fresh and fruit-forward.

Olive Oil Raineri

$35.00

Unfiltered, cold pressed. Strong fruit notes.

Olive Oil Tonda Iblea

$30.00

Sicilian. Notes of tomato and fresh-cut grass.

Olive Oil Riviera Ligure

$37.50

From Liguria in northern Italy. Aromatic with a subtle nutty finish.

Olive Oil Terre Nere

$28.00

Sabatino White Truffle Oil

$22.00

Manicardi Aceto Balsamico

$9.75

Balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP, aged in small wood casks.

Volpaia Red Wine Vinegar

$11.75

Volpaia White Wine Vinegar

$11.75

Cattani Olivewood Balsamic

$20.00

Balsamic vinegar made from indigenous Modenese grapes, aged in olivewood barrels.

Tomatoes Baby Red

$27.00

These wild mushrooms will change your cooking game. Great with fresh tagliatelle (add tomato to make a sauce), on focaccia, or crostini, and ooo la la in risotto.

Tomatoes Baby Yellow

$27.00

Mutti Tomato Paste

$4.00

Produced since 1899 in Parma, the land of prosciutto and all things delicious.

Agrumato Citron

$22.00

Leonardi Gold Balsamic

$21.00

Leonardi Silver Balsamic

$15.00

Leonardi Red Balsamic

$13.50

Mutti Ciliegini Cherry Tomatoes

$4.25

Baby Artichokes

$32.00

Agrumato

$34.50

PASTA & GRAINS

Beans Borlotti

$10.00

Aka romano bean, cranberry bean. Perfect for hearty dishes.

Beans Cannellini

$10.00

Italian white bean, creamy and delicately nutty.

Lentils Casa Corneli

$9.00

Felicetti Organic Penne

$7.00

Felicetti Organic Spaghetti

$7.00

Pasta Flour "00" Spadoni - 1kg

$5.00

Gentile Paccheri

$6.00

Mancini Chitarra

$4.75

Mancini Maccheroni

$4.74

Mancini Paccheri

$5.50

Mancinik Organic Spaghetti Turanicum

$8.50

Mancini Spaghetti

$4.75

For three generations, the family-run Pastificio Mancini has produced high-quality pasta from durum wheat grown in their own fields in Marche, a region in central Italy.

Mancini Spaghettini

$4.75

Mancini Turanicum Sedani 20 Righe

$6.00

Mancini Rigatoni

$5.00

Rustichella Cannelloni

$5.50

A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Cannolicchi

$7.50

Rustichella Farro Pizzichi

$7.50

Rustichella Garganelli

$6.50

Rustichella Maccheroni Al Torchio

$7.50

Rustichella Orecchiette

$8.25

Rustichella Orzo

$5.50

A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Penne (GF)

$6.00

We think this is an excellent gluten free pasta. A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Penne Rigate

$8.00

Rustichella Radiotori

$7.50

Rustichella Riccia

$6.50

A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Saragolla Spaghetti

$7.25

A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Spaghetti (GF)

$6.00

A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Chitarra

$9.50

Rustichella Tonnarelli (Squid Ink)

$7.25

A family of artisan pasta makers since 1924. Rustichella d’Abruzzo pasta is still made with the finest quality grains, blended with pure mountain spring water, extruded through bronze dies and slowly air-dried for a rustic texture that holds sauce beautifully.

Rustichella Trofie

$6.00

Rustichella Ziti Tagliati

$8.25

Rummo Fusilli (GF)

$5.25

Setaro Cappelletti

$14.85

Setaro Fusilli Lunghi

$10.25

Setaro Gemelli

$14.85

Setaro Maccheroncini

$14.85

Setaro Paccheri

$10.50

Setaro Penne Mezzanelli

$14.85

Setaro Penne Nero

$9.75

Setaro Strozzapreti

$9.75

Setaro Ziti Corti

$14.85

Rice Carnaroli Principato di Lucedio

$8.00

Carnaroli considered the king of Italian rice. The go to choice by chefs who want the creamiest risotto to be the star ingredient. Risotto Milanese, risotto funghi porcini or white truffle risotto.

Rice Nero Venere Principato di Lucedio

$8.25

This rice has a beautiful rich nutty flavor and is traditionally cooked more like pasta than rice. Named after the goddess of love. Originally from the far east first grown in Italy by Principato di Lucedio.

Rice Vialone Nano Principato di Lucedio

$7.00

Rummo Spaghettoni

$5.25

PANTRY & SPECIALITY

Anchovy Paste Iasa

$4.75

Anchovies Sogno Toscano

$30.75

Anchovy Sauce Colatura

$15.00

The Italian answer to Fish Sauce! Made with anchovies you can add this to elevate your grilled fish and vegatables! You can even add a splash to your seafood stews to make them that much more delicious!

Artichoke Spread

$32.00

A great way to enjoy artichokes - spread it on focaccia or as a finish to risotto.

Bouillon Fish

$4.50

Quality bouillon cubes made with crab, shrimp, and cod.

Bouillon Porcini

$4.50

Quality bouillon cubes made with porcini mushrooms. Vegan. Brilliant for soup bases, stews, sauces, risotto.

Mushroom Funghi Porcini

$42.00

These wild mushrooms will change your cooking game. Great with fresh tagliatelle (add tomato to make a sauce), on focaccia or crostini, and ooo la la in risotto.

Mushrooms Porcini Dried

$14.00

Mushrooms Trumpet Masseria

$10.50

King trumpet mushrooms in olive oil.

Saffron

$15.00

Salt Black Truffle

$16.00

Himalayan salt with black truffles.

Oregano Wild

$4.75

Paprika Pimenton

$7.50

Peperoncino Iasa Small

$6.00

Hot pepper condiment in olive oil.

Caffe Illy Decaf

$14.00

Caffe Illy Espresso

$14.00

Iasa Spicy Anchovies

$11.00

Seasonello Herbal Salt

$7.00

Hand Packed Fennel Pollen

$13.00

Peperoncino Iasa Large

$24.50

Rinci Paccasassi

$14.75

Caravaglio Capers

$12.50

Conserve Della Nonna Cannellini Beans

$5.50

SNACKS & SWEETS

Baci Dark Bag

$12.50

Baci Dark with Hazelnuts

$5.00

Baci Original Dark

$6.00

Biscotti Abbracci

$5.00

Biscotti Al Burro Salato 1889

$8.75

Biscotti Antonio Mattei

$10.00

Chips -Dirty, sea salt

$2.00

Chips - Siracha Honey

$2.25

Chips - Urbani Truffle

$4.50

Chocolate & Almonds

$3.00

Crackers - Mitica Musica

$7.50

Crackers - Mitica Toketti

$6.50

Giraudi Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts

$11.00

Giraudi Latte Chocolate Almonds

$11.00

Carefully selected, aromatic 61% dark chocolate meets toasted Italian nuts in these handcrafted, artisanal chocolate bars by renowned chocolatier Giraudi.

Nougat De Montelimar

$4.75

Nutella Biscuits

$8.00

Delicious crunchy biscuits filled with creamy chocolate Nutella. Bellisima!

Nutella Biscuits Bag

$11.00

Peppers Fried/Dried

$13.00

Taralli Classico - Daniele

$6.00

Taralli Fennel Daniele

$6.00

Taralli W Rosemary Sogno Toscano

$4.75

Torrone

$8.00

PRESERVES & HONEY

BOM Chestnut Honey

$13.50

Perfect with cheese.

Miele di Fiore di Castagno - Tuscan Chestnut Honey

$13.00

With sweet and bitter notes this, Tuscan honey combines the natural environment of the Tuscan contry side with the nutty sweetness of Chestnuts.

Il Sotto Bosco Black Truffle Honey

$15.00

Casa Forcello Pear Mostarda

$10.00

Sliced pear preserves with mustard oil. Excellent with salumi and cheese.

Marchesi Bitter Orange Marmalade

$15.75

Casa Forcello Red Onion Mostarda

$10.00

Marchesi Orang Slices In Syrup

$16.50

Lunardi Acacia Honey & Truffle

$23.28

Arachidella Crucby Peanut Spread

$13.00

Nutella

$12.75

PARTY SIZE SALADS

Arugula

Kale

Caesar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian restaurant & market

Website

Location

69 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583

Directions

