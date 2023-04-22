Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santa Fe Tivoli PO Box 481

review star

No reviews yet

52 Broadway

Tivoli, NY 12583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Single Tacos

Single Taco

Dinner

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

House-Made Chips & Salsa

Chips

$1.75

House-Made Corn Tortilla Chips

Salsa

$1.75

House-Made Salsa

Guacamole

$12.95

Haas Avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions, fresh jalapenos

Crispy Calamari

$14.95

With a chipotle caper aioli

Sweet Gold Plantains

$10.95

Marinated, smashed & twice cooked

Grilled Cilantro & Garlic Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$13.95

With a mango chipotle sauce

Tuna Apilar

$14.95

Tuna tartare stacked with avocado, pico de gallo, finished with tomatillo sauce

Crispy Mexicali Cauliflower

$13.95

Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, with homemade blue cheese

* Paid *

Cup Of Black Bean Soup

$8.95

Bowl Of Black Bean Soup

$10.95

Quesadillas & Salads

Lobster Quesadilla

$15.95+

Sauteed lobster, onions, cilantro, with cheddar cheese, green chiles

Char-Grilled Steak, Mushroom & Red Onion Quesadilla

$13.95+

With cheddar cheese and green chiles

Baja Shrimp & Baby Spinach Quesadilla

$13.95+

With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95+

with cheddar cheese, green chiles and spanish onions

Goat Cheese, Cilantro & Grilled Red Onion Quesadilla

$11.95+

With cheddar cheese, green chiles

Grilled Achiote Marinated Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95+

With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions

Grilled Chicken Salad

$20.95

Mixed Greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, tomatoes, guacamole

La Condesa Vegan Bowl

$20.95

Chopped romaine, black beans, pico de gallo, quinoa, guacamole, toasted pepitas, cilantro

Calamari Salad

$22.95

* Paid *

Entrees

Puerto Angel Surfer Burrito

$22.95

Baja marinated shrimp sauteed with spanish onions, spinach, tomatoes in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese with ric, beans and mix green salad

Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos Entree

$22.95

Roasted adodo rubbed beef short ribs, red onion-cilantro, sliced avocado, tomatillo sauce, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos Entree

$19.95

Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Pulled Chicken Burrito

$21.95

Achiote marinated pulled chicken sauteed with spanish onions, tomatoes in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo - with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Chimichanga de Pollo

$22.95

Achiote marinated pulled chicken, black beans, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla thats fried - with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Grilled Fish Tacos Entree

$22.95

Grilled fish of the day, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, red onion-cilantro, gaucamole, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Oaxacan Tacos Entree

$19.95

Pulled achiote marinated chicken with our homemade mole poblano, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla, pickled red onion- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Pulled Pork Tacos Entree

$19.95

Slow cooked pork with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla, pickled red onions- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Grilled Salmon Vera Cruz

$26.95

Grilled salmon topped with a tomato, olive, caper & herb sauce served with rice and sauteed vegetables

Enchiladas de San Miguel

$19.95

Stacked corn enchiladas with mushrooms, spinach, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, red onion-cilantro

Grilled Shrimp Tacos Entree

$22.95

Baja Marinated grilled shrimp, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, red-onion cilantro, guacamole, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Steak Burrito

$22.95

House rubbed and char grilled steak, with caramelized onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo -with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Steak Tacos Entree

$22.95

Grilled, cilantro & onion marinated steak, corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, onion-cilantro, pickled red onions- Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Certified Black Angus NY Strip Steak

$31.95

Char-grilled & served over caramelized onions, side of guajillo chile sauce, rice, beans and mixed green salad

Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Entree

$19.95

Mashed roasted sweet potato, caramelized onions, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, crumbled goat cheese, pepitas, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad

Enchiladas Tipicas

$21.95

Pulled achiote marinated chicken, baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onion-cilantro, cheddar cheese- with rice, beans and mixed green salad

Grilled Seasonal Vegetable Burrito Entree

$19.95

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese - served with seasoned rice, black beans and mixed green salad

* Paid *

Sides & Extras

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.95

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Mole

$1.00

Mixed Green Side Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, cabbage, tomato, queso fresco, almonds, cucumbers

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Chipotle-Caper Aioli

$1.00

Side of Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side of Habanero Pepper Hot Sauce

House made hot sauce

Side of Serrano Pepper Hot Sauce

House made hot sauce

Side Of Mango Dressing

Side of Honey Lime Vin Dressing

Side Of Avocado

$3.50

* Paid *

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Rice & Beans

$5.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheddar Cheese, flour tortillas

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Kids Grilled Chicken & Rice

$10.95

Grilled Chicken & Seasoned Rice

Kids Chicken Tacos

$9.95

shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla

Kids Steak Tacos

$10.95

grilled steak, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla

Kids Steak & Rice

$12.95

Kids Grilled Steak & Seasoned Rice

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Kids Grilled Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Classic Vanilla Custard

Flan

$10.00

Keylime Pie

$10.00

Almond-gramcracker crust, keylime custard

Flourless Chocolate Espresso Torte

$10.00

Cheesecake Churro

$10.00

Cheesecake in a flour tortilla fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Santa Fe Mud Sundae

$11.00

brownie, coffee ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Single Scoop Of Ice Cream

$4.00

Single Scoop Of Jane's Homemade Ice Cream

Two Scoops Of Ice Cream

$8.00

Two Scoops Of Jane's Homemade Ice Cream

Single Tacos

Single Taco

Cocktails

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$10.00

El Corazon Margarita

$12.00

Santa Fe Margarita

$12.00

3G's Margarita

$13.00

1/2 Pitcher Classic Margarita

$25.00

1/2 Pitcher 3g's Margarita

$36.00

1/2 Pitcher Santa Fe Margarita

$33.00

1/2 Pitcher El Corazon Margarita

$33.00

Cocktails

Red Sangria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$1.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Speed Ball

$15.00

Beer & Wine

Draft

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Three's IPA

$11.00

Toasted Lager

$8.00

Pilsner

$8.00

Equilibrium IPA

$10.00

Bottles

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Becks N/A

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine Glasses

Tussock Jumper Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Alamos Malbec Glass

$10.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Kono Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Blu Giovello Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Seasonal Rose Glass

$10.00

Wine Bottles

Tussock Jumper Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Alamos Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

Kono Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Blu Giovello Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$32.00

Seasonal Rose Bottle

$32.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Seltzer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pellegrino Bottle

$3.50+

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Virgin Margarita

$3.50

Tea & Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

* Splash Of *

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh take on mexican!

Location

52 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GioBatta Alimentari
orange star4.6 • 26
69 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583
View restaurantnext
Dutch Ale House - The Village of Saugerties
orange star4.3 • 568
253 Main St Saugerties, NY 12477
View restaurantnext
i morsi foods - Red Hook
orange starNo Reviews
98 Spencer Dr Red Hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext
Salvatores Woodfired pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7582 north broadway Red hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
orange starNo Reviews
7496 South Broadway Red Hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext
Flatiron Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 193
7488 South Broadway Red Hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tivoli

GioBatta Alimentari
orange star4.6 • 26
69 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tivoli
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston