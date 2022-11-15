Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Gladiators Pizza and Deli

7 Reviews

3900 Ten Oaks Road Unit #6

Glenelg, MD 21737

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Just the Cheese Please (Plain)
Mozzarella Sticks

Pizza

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$8.99+

Pick Your Size and Add Your Toppings!!

Just the Cheese Please (Plain)

Just the Cheese Please (Plain)

$8.99+

Cheese and Sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

BBQ Chicken with Bacon

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken with Bacon

Hawiian

Hawiian

$12.99+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.99+

A White Sauce Pizza with Feta cheese, Sliced Red Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, and a sprinkle of Italian Seasonings

Supreme

Supreme

$15.99+

The Works... Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

Veggie

Veggie

$11.99+

Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$10.99

Subs

Build Your Own Sub

Build Your Own Sub

$7.99+

Start with the Sub Roll and Add until you get your Perfect Sub!!

American Cold Cut

American Cold Cut

$8.99+

Turkey, Roast Beef, and American Cheese on top a bed of lettuce, raw onions, tomatoes, and Mayo

BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Ranch, BBQ, and Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Ranch, Buffalo, and Provolone Cheese

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Mayonaise, and Provolone Cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99+

Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo, and american cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Mayonaise, and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Parmesean

Chicken Parmesean

$9.99+

Large chicken breasts covered in marinara a blend of cheeses and melted together

Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.99+

Mortadella, Prosciuttini, Capicola, and Genoa Salami with Provolone on top a of lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, oil and vinegar, and Italian seasoning

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$7.99+

Large Meatballs covered in marinara a blend of cheeses and melted together

Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$7.99+

Roast beef and american cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$7.99+

Turkey and american cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$6.99+

Sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and light drizzle of oil and vinegar

Wings

Jumbo Deep Fried Wings
Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$12.99
Wings (20)

Wings (20)

$23.49
Wings (30)

Wings (30)

$33.49

Specials

Slice Me

Slice Me

$4.99

Two Cheese Slices and Medium Fountain Soda

Pizza Party

Pizza Party

$25.99

Two Large 1 Topping Pizza's & 2 Liter Soda

Big Burger Meal

Big Burger Meal

$9.49+

1/4lb Cheese Burger, Fries and Fountain Soda

Italian Delight, Spaghetti and Meatballs w/ Small Caesar Salad

Italian Delight, Spaghetti and Meatballs w/ Small Caesar Salad

$13.99

One serving of pasta with 4 large meatballs topped with sauce cheese and Italian seasoning, Small Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread & Medium Fountain Soda

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo, bacon,and american cheese

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo, bacon, one fried egg, and american cheese

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo, and american cheese

Chicken Parmesean Sandwich

Chicken Parmesean Sandwich

$9.99

2 large chicken breasts covered in marinara a blend of cheeses and melted together

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, roast beef, and bacon stacked on lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and provolone cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

3 Cheeses american, cheddar, and provolone

Pastrami Grilled Cheese

Pastrami Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Pastrami, Swiss, Bacon, Raw Onions, and Dijon Mustard Melted between two Slices of Crispy Bread

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Fingers and Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.99
Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.99
Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$1.99+
Onion RIngs

Onion RIngs

$5.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.99
Uglies Kettle Chips - Original Sea Salt

Uglies Kettle Chips - Original Sea Salt

$1.99
Uglies Kettle Chips - Barbecue

Uglies Kettle Chips - Barbecue

$1.99
Uglies Kettle Chips - Buffalo Ranch

Uglies Kettle Chips - Buffalo Ranch

$1.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Fresh Lettuce, Grated Parmesean, and Crutons with your choice of dressing on the side or pre tossed

Cob Salad

Cob Salad

$8.99+

Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, and avacado with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Feta, Oregano

House Salad

House Salad

$3.99+

Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, and Cucumber

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.49

One serving of pasta with 4 large meatballs topped with sauce cheese and Italian seasoning. Comes with Garlic Bread.

Spaghetti and Marinara

Spaghetti and Marinara

$4.99

One serving of pasta with sauce, cheese, and italian seasonings

Wraps

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$8.49

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesean, tomatoes, and ceaser dressing

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$9.99

Turkey and bacon with american cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mayo, and mozzarella cheese

Build Your Own Wrap

Build Your Own Wrap

Pick your Meats, Cheeses and Fixin's to complete your Dream Wrap

Breakfast Wrap - Build Your Own

Breakfast Wrap - Build Your Own

Great Way to Start your day, Build a Breakfast Wrap your way!

Soda

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.49+

(not available for delivery)

20oz Bottled sodas

20oz Bottled sodas

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Desserts

Carrot Walnut Cake

Carrot Walnut Cake

$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$3.49
Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$3.99
New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$3.49
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please Call to Order (410) 489-3000

Location

3900 Ten Oaks Road Unit #6, Glenelg, MD 21737

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Gladiators Pizza and Deli image
Gladiators Pizza and Deli image

